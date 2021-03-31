Employment March 31, 2021

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

7006832169, 9906017701

New Rainbow Public High School

Bathindi More, Jammu

Teachers Required

Well qualified staff is required for the following posts and subjects:-

1) English – B.A/M.A B.Ed

2) Hindi – B.A/M.A, B.Ed

3) Science/Maths – B.Sc/M.Sc/B.Ed

4) PRT’s – BA/B.Sc, B.Ed

Salary Negotiable

Submit your Resume within 5 days. Preference to nearby candidates

Principal

9419134065, 9086005599

Indira Public Hr. Sec. School Janipur

Urgently Required

1. Social Science Tr – M.A/B.A/B.Ed

2. Math Tr for Primary Classes

3. General line Tr. – M.A/B.A/B.Ed

4. Driver for Tata Winger (Near by preferred)

Note: Experienced will be preferred

Contact Immediately between 10 am to

12 pm with complete biodata.

Principal

9149446366, 7780947705

REQUIRED

Male/Female

Part Time Worker for Maintaining of Manual Account Ledger to Contact

Mobile No:

9419197878, 9419139518

Bhagwati Medicine Traders Kanak Mandi, Jammu

bhagwatimedicinetraders@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Marketing Executives

Education Qual: 10+2

Must have 2 Wheeler (Scooty)

For M/S Staples India

Adjacent to Post Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary: 8000/- + FUEL + INCENTIVES

Contact: 9906023111/9906389870

Job in Leading Company

Salary upto 9000 to 11000

PF+ ESI+ Bonus + Insurance Facility

Fuel & Bike will be given by Company

Driving License is Must

Contact: 8968696492, 9796243311, 9622218385

REQUIRED STAFF

FEMALE CANDIDATE (2NO)

QUAL. MASTERS IN SOCIAL WORK/SOCIOLOGY MUST HAVE SUFFICIENT KNOWLEDGE IN COMPUTER SALARY WILL BE NEGOTIABLE

(SWARANGAN NGO)

9419861215, 7780881994

Teachers Required

If you are qualified & competent to teach Maths, Science & English at Primary Level, Please send your CV (Whatsapp/Mail). You may visit with testimonials 10 AM – 12 Noon.

CRADLE 2 CRAYONS SCHOOL

Lower Roop Nagar (PO Muthie)

Jammu

9419296115, 9419190241

c2cplayschool@gmail.com

Job Requirement

Looking for Female Candidate having 1-2 years experience in Customer Care/Operations.

Send Resume at

rohin_marketbulls@rediffmail.com

Job Vacancy !!

Female Preferably, Experienced,

Computer Skilled.

Salary – 7.5 – 8 K (Negotiable)

Timings – 10 to 5 PM

Office Location – Indira Chowk

Industry – TRAVEL, TRANSPORT

M : 9622222262

Vikas transport company

79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu

WALK IN INTERVIEW

We are looking for candidates who are young, dynamic, graduate in any discipline and have aptitude and experience to work in office as well as in the field preferably conversant with the logistics and transportation operations

Interested candidates may walk in for interview on any working day from

11:30 AM to 2:30 PM from 31.03.2021 to 04.04.2021

Manager

Mobile No. 9469344179

Urgently Required

1. Front Office Executive (Male/Female)

2. Candidates (Male/Female) with Dip. Pharma/B.Pharma qualification for a reputed clinic in Gandhi Nagar. Candidate with basic computer knowledge will be preferred.

Mob: 9622441333, 9596966168, 7006112791

Required

Vendor & Staff

1. Electrician – 1 No.

2. Security Guard – 1 No.

3. House Keeping Vendor

Contact: M- 7006294620

Shakti Nagar, Jammu

Heaven kingdom High School

Janki Vihar, Janipur, Jammu

Heaven’s Angels ‘A Playway School’

Ph.No: 9419132724

Staff Required

1. English Teacher – M.A/B.Ed

2. Maths Teacher – B.Sc / M.Sc/ B.Ed

3. Science Teacher – B.Sc / M.Sc/ B.Ed

4. Computer Teacher – BCA / MCA

5. Urdu Teacher

6. General Line Teacher – B.A / B.Ed

Come along with your C.V between

9.00 am to 12.00 Noon

SHEMROCK ELITES SCHOOL

New Plot, Near State Bank

Staff Required

S.No. Post Qualification Experience

1 Pre-Primary B.A/B.Sc/ 2 years

Teachers B.Com

2 Primary Teacher B.A/B.Sc/

B.Com 2 years

with B.Ed

Contact No. 9419109413, 7006202693

Note : Meet personally on working days

Admission open