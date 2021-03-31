Employment March 31, 2021

Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
7006832169, 9906017701
New Rainbow Public High School
Bathindi More, Jammu
Teachers Required
Well qualified staff is required for the following posts and subjects:-
1) English – B.A/M.A B.Ed
2) Hindi – B.A/M.A, B.Ed
3) Science/Maths – B.Sc/M.Sc/B.Ed
4) PRT’s – BA/B.Sc, B.Ed
Salary Negotiable
Submit your Resume within 5 days. Preference to nearby candidates
Principal
9419134065, 9086005599
Indira Public Hr. Sec. School Janipur
Urgently Required
1. Social Science Tr – M.A/B.A/B.Ed
2. Math Tr for Primary Classes
3. General line Tr. – M.A/B.A/B.Ed
4. Driver for Tata Winger (Near by preferred)
Note: Experienced will be preferred
Contact Immediately between 10 am to
12 pm with complete biodata.
Principal
9149446366, 7780947705
REQUIRED
Male/Female
Part Time Worker for Maintaining of Manual Account Ledger to Contact
Mobile No:
9419197878, 9419139518
Bhagwati Medicine Traders Kanak Mandi, Jammu
bhagwatimedicinetraders@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Marketing Executives
Education Qual: 10+2
Must have 2 Wheeler (Scooty)
For M/S Staples India
Adjacent to Post Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary: 8000/- + FUEL + INCENTIVES
Contact: 9906023111/9906389870
Job in Leading Company
Salary upto 9000 to 11000
PF+ ESI+ Bonus + Insurance Facility
Fuel & Bike will be given by Company
Driving License is Must
Contact: 8968696492, 9796243311, 9622218385
REQUIRED STAFF
FEMALE CANDIDATE (2NO)
QUAL. MASTERS IN SOCIAL WORK/SOCIOLOGY MUST HAVE SUFFICIENT KNOWLEDGE IN COMPUTER SALARY WILL BE NEGOTIABLE
(SWARANGAN NGO)
9419861215, 7780881994
Teachers Required
If you are qualified & competent to teach Maths, Science & English at Primary Level, Please send your CV (Whatsapp/Mail). You may visit with testimonials 10 AM – 12 Noon.
CRADLE 2 CRAYONS SCHOOL
Lower Roop Nagar (PO Muthie)
Jammu
9419296115, 9419190241
c2cplayschool@gmail.com
Job Requirement
Looking for Female Candidate having 1-2 years experience in Customer Care/Operations.
Send Resume at
rohin_marketbulls@rediffmail.com
Job Vacancy !!
Female Preferably, Experienced,
Computer Skilled.
Salary – 7.5 – 8 K (Negotiable)
Timings – 10 to 5 PM
Office Location – Indira Chowk
Industry – TRAVEL, TRANSPORT
M : 9622222262
Vikas transport company
79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu
WALK IN INTERVIEW
We are looking for candidates who are young, dynamic, graduate in any discipline and have aptitude and experience to work in office as well as in the field preferably conversant with the logistics and transportation operations
Interested candidates may walk in for interview on any working day from
11:30 AM to 2:30 PM from 31.03.2021 to 04.04.2021
Manager
Mobile No. 9469344179
Urgently Required
1. Front Office Executive (Male/Female)
2. Candidates (Male/Female) with Dip. Pharma/B.Pharma qualification for a reputed clinic in Gandhi Nagar. Candidate with basic computer knowledge will be preferred.
Mob: 9622441333, 9596966168, 7006112791
Required
Vendor & Staff
1. Electrician – 1 No.
2. Security Guard – 1 No.
3. House Keeping Vendor
Contact: M- 7006294620
Shakti Nagar, Jammu
Heaven kingdom High School
Janki Vihar, Janipur, Jammu
Heaven’s Angels ‘A Playway School’
Ph.No: 9419132724
Staff Required
1. English Teacher – M.A/B.Ed
2. Maths Teacher – B.Sc / M.Sc/ B.Ed
3. Science Teacher – B.Sc / M.Sc/ B.Ed
4. Computer Teacher – BCA / MCA
5. Urdu Teacher
6. General Line Teacher – B.A / B.Ed
Come along with your C.V between
9.00 am to 12.00 Noon
SHEMROCK ELITES SCHOOL
New Plot, Near State Bank
Staff Required
S.No. Post Qualification Experience
1 Pre-Primary B.A/B.Sc/ 2 years
Teachers B.Com
2 Primary Teacher B.A/B.Sc/
B.Com 2 years
with B.Ed
Contact No. 9419109413, 7006202693
Note : Meet personally on working days
Admission open