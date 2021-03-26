Employment March 26, 2021

For Home Care
Nurses (M/F)
Exp. (ANM, GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW)
Patient Care Taker (M/F)
Exp. or Fresher
Security Guards (M/F)
+Shifts- Day & Night Shifts (24/7)
Salary – 6000 to 11000
Pride Nursing Care (Regd.)
88/A Gandhi Nagar
Mob.: 7051268406
REQUIRED
Requirement for Female Floor Manager and Public Relations Officer at a reputed medical centre in jammu city.
Qualification : graduation or MBA
Preference to candidates with previous work experience in medical field. Salary 15-20 k
Contact 9419191400 ,7006127001
Required
Tek Infotree
invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills to come and work with the industry leader in staffing and recruitment.
The candidate should be willing to work in U.S. shift (timings 6:30 P.M. – 3:30 A.M.)
Young graduates and non-experienced candidates are also encouraged to apply.
Salary:- Best in the industry.
Intersted candidates are advised to send updated resume at savinash@infotreeservice.com
Required
In Gandhi Nagar an experienced social media manager well versed with photo shop, corel draw and latest graphics softwares for digital marketing on all social media platforms.
Added knowledge of busy accounting software will be preferred.
Contact..8899234628
V.S.K HR SEC. SCHOOL
Mishriwala
Required Teachers
(1) English PGT, PRT
(2) Science TGT & PRT
(3) Math PRT
(4) Hindi TGT and PRT
(5) Social Science TGT and PRT
(6) Computer Teacher BCA/MCA
Note : only experienced can apply
For detail Contact:
9622188430, 9622017045
Principal