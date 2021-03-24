Employment March 24, 2021

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Supervisor Cum Driver – 1 No

Sales Person – 1 No

Accountant – 1 No

Gem Operator – 1 No

Contact: 9419148601

Location – Gandhi Nagar

Required

Tek Infotree

invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills to come and work with the industry leader in staffing and recruitment.

The candidate should be willing to work in U.S. shift (timings 6:30 P.M. – 3:30 A.M.)

Young graduates and non-experienced candidates are also encouraged to apply.

Salary:- Best in the industry.

Intersted candidates are advised to send updated resume at savinash@infotreeservice.com

Required

Computer Operator

Send reumse by email: jklaws2002@yahoo.in

We will call for interview.

Required

Tek Infotree

invites applications from young and dynamic

individuals with exemplary communication skills to come and work with the industry leader in staffing and recruitment.

The candidate should be willing to work in European shift (timings 12:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.)

Young graduates and non-experienced candidates are also encouraged to apply.

Salary:- Best in the industry.

Interested candidates are advised to send updated resume at nkohli@infotreeservice.com

Staff Required

Data collector 2 Girls & 2 Boys

Education 10th or 12th(good communication skills)

Team leader 2 female

Graduate with motivational , result & oriented & having good command over hindi/english.

Interview 12.30pm to 4.00pm Wednesday & Thursday

Contact : Near UCO Bank,

Gandhi Nagar. Mob: 9419153854

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

SALARY : 15K/M

QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION

AGE BAR: 20-26 YEARS

LOCATION: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3 nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH.

quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

7006223526, 600550859, 8899408151

www.quickerjob.in

Intro. Date :- 25 – 30 of March 2021

ADMISSION COUNSELLOR/MARKETING EXECUTIVE REQUIRED :-

1) Graduate, Post Graduate candidates with Excellent Communication Skills & Minimum 3 Years Experience as admission Counsellor.

2) Marketing Executive Graduate With Minimum 1 year Experience

Mail CV at:- ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com

Contact – 9682352734, 9622448630

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Accountant /

Computer Operator

Education Qual: 10+2

For M/S Staples India

Adjacent to Post Office, Channi Himmat

Salary: 8000/-

Contact: 9906389870/ 9906023111

Raja public high school

bantalab jammu

required teachers for

classes 8TH, 9TH AND 10TH

1. M.Sc Math = 2 teachers

2. M.Sc Science= 2 teachers

3. M.A History= 2 teachers

4. M.A English= 1 teacher

Principal

Ph. 9419200043

7298355818

Staff Required

Safety Officer: 4 to 8 years of Exp Salary: Negotiable.

Maintenance Officer: Diploma/ B.Tech in Machanical – 1 to 4 year of Exp, Salary negotiable.

Site Engineer – Diploma or Degree in Civil – 1 to 5 years of Exp in Road or Building – Salary negotiable.

Accounts Executive: 1 to 5 years of Exp

9419202815, 9419102817

shreekrishanbala@gmail.com

Required

Front Desk Executive required at location Bantalab, Talab Tillo and Channi Himmat.

Marketing Executive required at location Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Doda & Bhaderwah.

Contact with resume along with photograph at office at

Residency Road, Jammu

Ph: 9419288888

Urgently Required

Experienced Salesperson for the marketing of GOLDIEE SPICES AND MORE.

Well Skilled and Experienced in Market Required Also.

Salary Negotiable for Experience Candidate

Send your CV

Mobile: 9419152905

Email: shaktitradersjammu@gmail.com

Job opening in bpo

Urgently Hiring Male and Female for DAY SHIFT Voice Process (OUTBOUND).

Candidates should have their own laptop.

Good command over English is a must.

Designation: Customer Service Executive

Location: Mishriwala Jammu

Salary – upto 11K

(6 days working), Work off rotational

Qualification: 12th +

For more information kindly call on: 9930811508

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Production Supervisor: Diploma or B.Tech in Mechanical/ Electrical/ E&C. Fresher/ Exp. both Salary 10 to 15 K.

Machine Operator: ITI/Diploma in all Stream. Salary 10 to 12500/-.

Quality- B.Sc/M.Sc in Chemistry/ Microbiology/ Bio-Technology-Fresher/Exp. Both. Salary 10 to 25 K.

Graphic Designer: 3 to 4 years exp. Salary: 15 to 25 K.

9086085474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Required

Urgently Required Office Boy (Peon) for Satguru Nanak Mission Trust (S. G.N. Library) at Rehari Chungi, Opp. Gurudwara Sahib, Jammu.

Contact: 9796201010