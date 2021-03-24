DNB courses in Medical Colleges

It is heartening to learn that in order to give a boost to the healthcare services in Jammu and Kashmir, new Government Medical Colleges in the UT have been authorised to start Diploma of National Board (DNB) courses in various disciplines. In this connection, National Board of Examinations has decided to provide the accredited institutions with two PG candidates in the certified stream every year. Different disciplines to these new colleges are distributed under the proposed courses which are slated to not only lessen the burden on the Medical Colleges but the shortage of specialists to a larger extent too would be addressed.

It may be recalled, earlier it was the District Hospital, Gandhi Nagar Jammu to be the first such hospital in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 to get as many as six seats for DNB courses. With the new Government Medical Colleges getting authorisation to start these courses, the spread of healthcare services more evenly taking places were going to bring in improvement in healthcare services in far flung areas in Jammu and Kashmir and put a check on frequent referring of relevant cases from these far off areas to already overburdened health institutions in the UT. With such moves, Jammu and Kashmir is undoubtedly poised for being reckoned as one of the few places in the country where medical and healthcare facilities were available comparatively in better form though much was needed to be done especially in areas of resolving the hanging issue of the shortage of Doctors especially the specialists in our hospitals.