Employment Mar 25, 2022

Urgently Required for Industry

Packing Manager: 8 to 12 years of

Exp. Salary: 4 to 6 LPA

Sales Manager: 8 to 15 years of Exp.

Salary : 6 to 8 LPA

Accounts Asstt. Manager – CA Inter or MBA – Finance – 3 to 5 years Exp. Salary 40K

Accounts Sr. Executive B.Com/MBA-Finance

3 to 5 years Exp. Salary 35K

Accounts Executive for Billing

2 to 3 years Exp. Salary 15K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Employment Notice

A well trained qualified person is required to run independently an Ice Cream Parlour in Gandhi Nagar Area by a reputed food company Dairy Fresh. Salary no bar for a right candidate. Interested persons can contact Manager (Admin) on 9797086860 or can send his resume on dairyfresh1992@gmail.com

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30k/M

QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH,RAJOURI,PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

9622637265, 7889846668, 8899408151

Aroma foundation

public school

SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHERS FOR

Nursery Class – 2 No – B.A / B.Sc

General Line – 2 No – B.A / B.Ed

English / Math Tr. – 2 No B.A/B.Sc/B.Ed

Maid – 1 No

Salary Negotiable

Interview : 25/3/22 & 26/3/22

Timing : 9 am to 11 am

Mobile : 94191-27441, 7006877850

Job vacancy

FOR SALES AND MARKETING EXECUTIVE

Requirements:

– 1 to 2 years experience in sales

– Good communication skills

– Good attitude and hard working

CONTACT DETAILS :

+91-8082031234, +91-9797018960

COMPANY: HBAK Grandsons (J&K)

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

Required

Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executive for Personal Loan, Business Loan,Car Loan, Housing Loan/Loan Against Property at Jammu.

Fixed salary with lucrative incentives. (Two Wheeler Must)

Graduates/Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com

S.D. Financial Consultants

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)

1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex, Residency Road, Jammu

Ph. 9419197314, 9419153727

Staff

Required

“for home patient care’’

1. Patient Care Nurses (M/F)

(ANM, GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW, etc etc)

2. Elderly Care Attendants (M/F)

(Experienced or Fresher)

3. Patient Care Attendants (M/F)

(Experienced or Fresher)

SHIFTS : DAY/NIGHT/24X7

(Salary : 8000/- PM to 10000/- PM)

BHARTI HEALTHCARE SERVICES

293-A, near Dogra School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

9906017701

MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

13, sector b1, laxmipuram chinore, jammu

ph no. 9622333664

staff required

1. MA Eng B.Ed for Higher Classes

with experience of 11th & 12th

2. MSc Physics, B.Ed for 11th & 12th

with experience of 11th & 12th

3. M.Sc Chemistry for 11th & 12th

with experience of 11th & 12th

4. B.Sc, B.Ed, Non Medical for Middle and high classes

5. MA B.Ed (History/Pol Sc.) for S.St for Middle and high classes

Kidzee kunjwani

PRE-PRIMARY SCHOOL

REQUIRED STAFF

Class JR Kg to 5th

WALK IN INTERVIEW

ON 27/03/22 (SUNDAY)

AT Kunjwani Bypass

Opp. Vishal Mega Mart

(Timing – 10.00 to 1.00)

9796272581, 7780973414

Nucleus Centre of excellence)

(jammu centre)

requires

counsellor

Should be Computer Handy with fluency in English

(Salary No Bar)

Come alongwith your resume at

320-A/321-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

(Opp. Govt Girls H.S.S)

9796046468, 7006506673, 6005300400

Crescent public school

DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU

Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

Computer Teacher (Female) MCA/BCA

Yoga Teacher (Female) Relevant Degree

Dance Teacher (Female) Relevant Degree

Librarian (Female) B. Lib/Relevant Degree

Maids (Female) Middle Pass

Application forms are available in school office on all working days from

10.00 am-2 pm

And come along with two passport size

Coloured photographs

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Office Assistant (Female) “Married only’’

10+2 or above (Kashmiri Pandit 1st preference)

2. Security Guards (Male)

For Day and Night Shift

Interview on : 25/26th of March 22

Interview timing : 10 AM- 4 PM

BHARTI SECURITY & NURSING CARE

293-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu (J&K)

9906017701

(Harsh Mahajan)

Required

1 Tally Caller FM

1 Office Boy

1 Marketing Person

Add: Dogra Hall Colony Jammu

Cont 8899157800

Requirement

1. Office Manager (F)

2. S. Science Faculty

3. Reasoning Faculty

4. Home Tutors

send your resume with one p.p size pic

Email us at: achieversjammu@gmail.com

Whatsapp us at: 9419198743

Experienced Candidates having Computer Knowledge is an added advantage

STAFF REQUIRED

SHREE GANESH JEWELLERS BOHRI CHOWK, TALAB TILLO, Jammu.

REQUIRES THE SERVICES OF A QUALIFIED YOUNG PERSON FOR SHOWROOM, QUALIFICATION GRADUATE SALARY AN ATTRACTIVE SALARY PACKAGE WITH GOOD QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE WILL BE OFFERED.

Timings- 10:30 am to 8:00 pm INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY

CONTACT AT – 9419146536, 8716881111