Employment Mar 25, 2022

Urgently Required for Industry
Packing Manager: 8 to 12 years of
Exp. Salary: 4 to 6 LPA
Sales Manager: 8 to 15 years of Exp.
Salary : 6 to 8 LPA
Accounts Asstt. Manager – CA Inter or MBA – Finance – 3 to 5 years Exp. Salary 40K
Accounts Sr. Executive B.Com/MBA-Finance
3 to 5 years Exp. Salary 35K
Accounts Executive for Billing
2 to 3 years Exp. Salary 15K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Employment Notice
A well trained qualified person is required to run independently an Ice Cream Parlour in Gandhi Nagar Area by a reputed food company Dairy Fresh. Salary no bar for a right candidate. Interested persons can contact Manager (Admin) on 9797086860 or can send his resume on dairyfresh1992@gmail.com
JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY : 15K- 30k/M
QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH,RAJOURI,PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.
Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
9622637265, 7889846668, 8899408151
Aroma foundation
public school
SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU
REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHERS FOR
Nursery Class – 2 No – B.A / B.Sc
General Line – 2 No – B.A / B.Ed
English / Math Tr. – 2 No B.A/B.Sc/B.Ed
Maid – 1 No
Salary Negotiable
Interview : 25/3/22 & 26/3/22
Timing : 9 am to 11 am
Mobile : 94191-27441, 7006877850
Job vacancy
FOR SALES AND MARKETING EXECUTIVE
Requirements:
– 1 to 2 years experience in sales
– Good communication skills
– Good attitude and hard working
CONTACT DETAILS :
+91-8082031234, +91-9797018960
COMPANY: HBAK Grandsons (J&K)
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
Required
Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executive for Personal Loan, Business Loan,Car Loan, Housing Loan/Loan Against Property at Jammu.
Fixed salary with lucrative incentives. (Two Wheeler Must)
Graduates/Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com
S.D. Financial Consultants
(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)
1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex, Residency Road, Jammu
Ph. 9419197314, 9419153727
Staff
Required
“for home patient care’’
1. Patient Care Nurses (M/F)
(ANM, GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW, etc etc)
2. Elderly Care Attendants (M/F)
(Experienced or Fresher)
3. Patient Care Attendants (M/F)
(Experienced or Fresher)
SHIFTS : DAY/NIGHT/24X7
(Salary : 8000/- PM to 10000/- PM)
BHARTI HEALTHCARE SERVICES
293-A, near Dogra School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
9906017701
MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
13, sector b1, laxmipuram chinore, jammu
ph no. 9622333664
staff required
1. MA Eng B.Ed for Higher Classes
with experience of 11th & 12th
2. MSc Physics, B.Ed for 11th & 12th
with experience of 11th & 12th
3. M.Sc Chemistry for 11th & 12th
with experience of 11th & 12th
4. B.Sc, B.Ed, Non Medical for Middle and high classes
5. MA B.Ed (History/Pol Sc.) for S.St for Middle and high classes
Kidzee kunjwani
PRE-PRIMARY SCHOOL
REQUIRED STAFF
Class JR Kg to 5th
WALK IN INTERVIEW
ON 27/03/22 (SUNDAY)
AT Kunjwani Bypass
Opp. Vishal Mega Mart
(Timing – 10.00 to 1.00)
9796272581, 7780973414
Nucleus Centre of excellence)
(jammu centre)
requires
counsellor
Should be Computer Handy with fluency in English
(Salary No Bar)
Come alongwith your resume at
320-A/321-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
(Opp. Govt Girls H.S.S)
9796046468, 7006506673, 6005300400
Crescent public school
DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU
Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
Computer Teacher (Female) MCA/BCA
Yoga Teacher (Female) Relevant Degree
Dance Teacher (Female) Relevant Degree
Librarian (Female) B. Lib/Relevant Degree
Maids (Female) Middle Pass
Application forms are available in school office on all working days from
10.00 am-2 pm
And come along with two passport size
Coloured photographs
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Office Assistant (Female) “Married only’’
10+2 or above (Kashmiri Pandit 1st preference)
2. Security Guards (Male)
For Day and Night Shift
Interview on : 25/26th of March 22
Interview timing : 10 AM- 4 PM
BHARTI SECURITY & NURSING CARE
293-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu (J&K)
9906017701
(Harsh Mahajan)
Required
1 Tally Caller FM
1 Office Boy
1 Marketing Person
Add: Dogra Hall Colony Jammu
Cont 8899157800
Requirement
1. Office Manager (F)
2. S. Science Faculty
3. Reasoning Faculty
4. Home Tutors
send your resume with one p.p size pic
Email us at: achieversjammu@gmail.com
Whatsapp us at: 9419198743
Experienced Candidates having Computer Knowledge is an added advantage
STAFF REQUIRED
SHREE GANESH JEWELLERS BOHRI CHOWK, TALAB TILLO, Jammu.
REQUIRES THE SERVICES OF A QUALIFIED YOUNG PERSON FOR SHOWROOM, QUALIFICATION GRADUATE SALARY AN ATTRACTIVE SALARY PACKAGE WITH GOOD QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE WILL BE OFFERED.
Timings- 10:30 am to 8:00 pm INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY
CONTACT AT – 9419146536, 8716881111