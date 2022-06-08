Employment June 8, 2022

JOIN LIC OF INDIA

Become an LIC Agent

PART TIME OR FULL TIME

Work for India,s largest govt. Insurance Co. Other Benefits

Get fixed monthly Stipend and unlimited income.

Flexible Work Timings.

No age limit.

Be your own boss.

For more details contact.

6006124590, 9419182946

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Required 2 salesperson (Male) for Supermarket Store near Gopinath Aashram Udeywalla, Talab Tillo. Salary Rs 6000/- per month.

Contact 9419173570

REQUIRED

Radiologist

Pathologist

for collaboration

(near GMC Kathua)

Contact – 9650885353

JOB VACANCY

1. Store Manager M/F Part Time 10 am to 3 pm OR 3 pm to 8 pm.

2. Workshop coordinater M/F part Time 10 am to 2 pm OR 2 pm to 5 pm.

Walk-in-Interview at

The Swiss Laundry,

Exclusive Dry Cleaners,

Near Swarn Theater, Behind Baker Russ Cafe House, GANDHI NAGAR. Mob.9055522211

SALARY BEST IN INDUSTRY

J.K TUITION HOUSE

(Main Chowk, Bantalab, Jammu)

Teachers Required

for the subject Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics

(11th & 12th)

Contact Nos:

9858031124, 7780943862

Can also apply via email

Sunnykotwal786@gmail.com

REQUIRED OFFICE GIRL/RECEPTIONIST (ONLY GIRLS)

We Require a young & energetic girl for our office in Sainik Colony. The girl should be proficient in speaking both English and Hindi. (Preference will be given to candidates with some tele calling Experience)

For Interview Appointments please Contact us on +91-8825055960

REQUIRED

1. Production Manager

2. Legal Head

3. Accountant

4. IT Executive

5. Marketing Manager

6. Receptionist

7. Supervisor

8. Driver

9. Maid

Contact : Mehar Services

23-A Ext. Gandhi Nagar,

Near Dudhari Mandir Jammu.

Ph: 0191-2439541

REQUIRED

Reqd. Chemistry faculty for class 10th, 11th and 12th at Samba.

Contant info: 9596960553, 9796643066

Grand Prospect International Comm. Pvt. Ltd. (Vivo)

Urgent Requirement

Finance Executive (M/F): Graduate in any stream, having knowledge Tally, GST, Tax, Advance Excel, Communication Skills and good in report analysis

Experience:- Minimum 2 years

Salary :- Negotiable + Incentive

Venue: 1st Floor, Surya Tower, Bahu Plaza.

Date:- 08th Jun. To 11th June 2022

Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Contact no.:0191-2479342/ 9797351012

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30 K/M

QUALIFIACTION: Graduation MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

JOB LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH,RAJOURI,PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

Also Required Experienced holder MBA.

Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

7889846668, 7006223526, 8899408151

Required

Salesman/Salesgirl for a Furniture Showroom at Subash Nagar, near Govt. Quarters, Jammu. Near by candidate will be preferred.

Salary Negotiable.

Contact: 9646077000/9417027401

Urgently Required

1. Hr coordinator.monthly income 15 k to 30 k exp m/f & retired person apply

2.computer operator.accountant.

3.telly caller.office incharge.

4. Sales man.florr executive.

5.packing boys security guard helper driver.dominoz

8th pass 10pass 12th graduate pass can also apply

Appointment call 9086193986

Interview Wednesday to Thursday