Employment June 8, 2022

JOIN LIC OF INDIA
Become an LIC Agent
PART TIME OR FULL TIME
Work for India,s largest govt. Insurance Co. Other Benefits
Get fixed monthly Stipend and unlimited income.
Flexible Work Timings.
No age limit.
Be your own boss.
For more details contact.
6006124590, 9419182946
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Required 2 salesperson (Male) for Supermarket Store near Gopinath Aashram Udeywalla, Talab Tillo. Salary Rs 6000/- per month.
Contact 9419173570
REQUIRED
Radiologist
Pathologist
for collaboration
(near GMC Kathua)
Contact – 9650885353
JOB VACANCY
1. Store Manager M/F Part Time 10 am to 3 pm OR 3 pm to 8 pm.
2. Workshop coordinater M/F part Time 10 am to 2 pm OR 2 pm to 5 pm.
Walk-in-Interview at
The Swiss Laundry,
Exclusive Dry Cleaners,
Near Swarn Theater, Behind Baker Russ Cafe House, GANDHI NAGAR. Mob.9055522211
SALARY BEST IN INDUSTRY
J.K TUITION HOUSE
(Main Chowk, Bantalab, Jammu)
Teachers Required
for the subject Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics
(11th & 12th)
Contact Nos:
9858031124, 7780943862
Can also apply via email
Sunnykotwal786@gmail.com
REQUIRED OFFICE GIRL/RECEPTIONIST (ONLY GIRLS)
We Require a young & energetic girl for our office in Sainik Colony. The girl should be proficient in speaking both English and Hindi. (Preference will be given to candidates with some tele calling Experience)
For Interview Appointments please Contact us on +91-8825055960
REQUIRED
1. Production Manager
2. Legal Head
3. Accountant
4. IT Executive
5. Marketing Manager
6. Receptionist
7. Supervisor
8. Driver
9. Maid
Contact : Mehar Services
23-A Ext. Gandhi Nagar,
Near Dudhari Mandir Jammu.
Ph: 0191-2439541
REQUIRED
Reqd. Chemistry faculty for class 10th, 11th and 12th at Samba.
Contant info: 9596960553, 9796643066
Grand Prospect International Comm. Pvt. Ltd. (Vivo)
Urgent Requirement
Finance Executive (M/F): Graduate in any stream, having knowledge Tally, GST, Tax, Advance Excel, Communication Skills and good in report analysis
Experience:- Minimum 2 years
Salary :- Negotiable + Incentive
Venue: 1st Floor, Surya Tower, Bahu Plaza.
Date:- 08th Jun. To 11th June 2022
Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Contact no.:0191-2479342/ 9797351012
JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY : 15K- 30 K/M
QUALIFIACTION: Graduation MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
JOB LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH,RAJOURI,PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.
Also Required Experienced holder MBA.
Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
7889846668, 7006223526, 8899408151
Required
Salesman/Salesgirl for a Furniture Showroom at Subash Nagar, near Govt. Quarters, Jammu. Near by candidate will be preferred.
Salary Negotiable.
Contact: 9646077000/9417027401
Urgently Required
1. Hr coordinator.monthly income 15 k to 30 k exp m/f & retired person apply
2.computer operator.accountant.
3.telly caller.office incharge.
4. Sales man.florr executive.
5.packing boys security guard helper driver.dominoz
8th pass 10pass 12th graduate pass can also apply
Appointment call 9086193986
Interview Wednesday to Thursday