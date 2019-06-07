Employment June 7, 2019

Required 3 Salesman
for furniture outlet
Salary 8,000 to 10,000.
2 Peon Salary 7,000
Contact- 9906082824
akgold780@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Job Available
Ph: 9086193986 (Interview Friday & Saturday)
1. Computer Operator, Typist (M/F), Billing Operator
2) Accountant, Office Assistant, Counsellor, Receptionist
3) Teachers School, Tutorial, Sales Manager, Supervisor
4) Hotels, Room Boys, Waiters, Driver, Bell Boys, Front Desk
5) Delhi Job (Fresher, Exp.) Graduates Students Job
6) Security Guard, Packing Boys, Showroom Boys
7) Dubai Jobs (10th & 12th Graduation Students apply)
(Admission Start 10th, 12th, PGDM, MBA)
Driver Required
Urgently required Part time Driver between
3 PM to 8 PM.
Contact No. 9596644736
Earn Extra Income
Work Part or Full Time
1 or 2 Hour Daily
House Wives, Students, Job Person or Retired Person
Are Required
Call for More Details
Babita: 9530579680,
6283992727
Required
Required 2 Security Guards with minimum experience of 10 to 15yrs. & Ex Serviceman can also apply for the post come for a walk in interview on Saturday Dt. 08/06/2019 from 12 noon to 3 p.m at New Kissan Milk Foods
Sidco industrial complex Lane no 6 phase-2 Bari Brahmana Jammu
Salary- negotiable
Contact no. – 9796896097
Urgently Required
Pharmacist : D.Pharma/B.Pharma
Fresher/Exp. Both Eligible
Salary No Bar for deserving candidate.
Computer Operator: Male/Female
12th/Graduate: Salary 8 to 12 thousand
Cashier/Supervisor: 1 to 3 years Exp.
Salary 10 to 12 thousand
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Elder Care
Gift your parents expert caregiver who will do massage help in daily activities, supervisory care at your home.
Male/Female available
Day/Night/Full Time
Zenith Health Care
Mob. 7889371950, 9796822815
Required
Teacher
For Home Tuition
1st – 10th (All Subjects)
11th and 12th (Med & Non Med)
Contact :
9086411541/ 9906982820
Required
Restaurant Manager (M/F) & Helper /Waiter (M only) staff for a well known Cafe & Food Chain, newly opening in your State.
Salary depends on expertise and experience.
Freshers can also apply
Contact :
H R Manager @ : 8447944161, 9906905631
from 11 AM – 6 PM
Maid Requirement
Looking for a Domestic Maid (Female) from Talab Tillo/ Bakshi Nagar/Shakti Nagar adjoining areas for House hold Works.
Salary and timing Negotiable.
Please contact on 9419187252
Required
Accountant = 20000+ Manager = 30000+
Office Incharge =10000+ Hardware Eng =10000+
Computer Optr =7000+ Supervisor =8000+
Service Engg.= 7000+ Office Incharge =8000+
Receptionist = 7000+ Store Incharge= 8000+
Driver =9000+ Maid =8000+
Helper =8000+
Contact: Mehar Services
23-A, Ext. Gandhi Nagar,
near Dudhari Mandir Chowk.
Ph: 2439541
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Computer Operator for Billing
Full knowledge of Busy Software.
2. Accountant (Min 3 years exp.)
Handle Banking all work Individually.
3. Gas Cutter Operator.
Salary Negotiable
Send resume as Deposit.
Email: info@davindersteel.com
Add: Davinder Iron & Steel Co.
National Highway, Gangyal, Jammu
Ph: 2430494, 9419183610
DRIVER REQUIRED
Drivers Required for
1. Tata Mobiles
2. Four Wheeler Tata ACE
3. Car
Contact:
9682107793
JMCTC (FINANCE)
REQUIRES
1. Office Manager (female)
– Post Graduate having minimum 2 yrs experience with good communication skills and fair computer knowledge.
2. Marketing Executive (Male/Female both)
– 10+2 minimum qualification
Preference will be given to experienced ones.
The Closing date of application is 12th of June, 2019.
Apply with your CV: jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com
or call us for interview at:
9797323565/8493094333
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Diploma Electrical/Mechanical/Civil – 20 No.
10K to 15K
2. Graduates/Post Graduates – 10 No.
12 K to 18K
3. Mobilizers/Placement Coordinator – 10 No.
10K to 15K.
4. Receptionist – 05 No.- 7K to 8K
5. Delivery Boys/Drivers – 20 No.
10K to 15K
Mob. 94195-80156
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Required
A Home Tutor required for a student of Class -5 at Trikuta Nagar.
Contact: 9419205799
Editorial
Complete pending enquiries
Unwarranted restrictions related to Amarnath Yatra
Strengthen education infrastructure
Retrieving State land from encroachers
Tawi Barrage audit
Languishing projects