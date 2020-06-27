Employment June 27, 2020

REQUIRED

Principal Required For Asha School Jammu Cantt, Candidate Preferable be degree / diploma holder in special education. Prior Experience with special children preferred. Apply with bio data to secretary, asha school jammu cantt.

contact no – 7792077770

REQUIRED

Required 2 Female Accountants, with complete knowledge of filling GST Returns, I/T. Returns, TDS Returns, Preparation of Balance sheet & auditing at New Kissan Milk Foods Sidco Industrial Complex Lane No.6, Phase II, Bari Brahmana, Jammu. Please come with resume & original Docs. Salary Negotiable.

Interview On Dated: – 29-06-2020 (Monday)

Timing: -12 noon to 2 pm.

Contact No. 9419199390

Skyline Placement Services

1. Accountant – 2 No’s – Qual, B.Com, Sal- 15-22K.

2. Network Admin – 2 No’s – Qual. B.Tech, Sal – 15K – 18K.

3. IT Engg -4 No’s – Qual- B.Tech, Sal. 12K – 15K.

4. Marketing Manager – 5 No’s – qual – Grad. Sal – 15K – 20 K.

5. Tele Caller – 10 No’s – Qual 10th /12th – Sal 8K – 12.

Address: Sidco Chowk, Near

Old HDFC Bank, Suri Plaza, Bari Brahmana.

Ph: 7006221627, 9682567904

Wanted

A OFFICE BOY AT SUBHASH NAGAR

TIMING: 10 AM TO 4:30 PM.

SALARY: 4500/-

Mob: 6005176436

MALE REQUIRED

Vipri Engineering Enterprises

For Airtel Tower Work

(Income 7K to 25K)

Contact:

9906139979, 9419139978

Wanted Boy

Sharma Govt. Gazetted Officer (Judge), Very Beautiful 30 yrs Girl. Very Gentle, Respectable Family Jammu.

Caste no Bar.

Contact- 7006024606

Wanted Boy

Gupta B.Tech/ M.Tech Engineer Very Beautiful 24Yrs Girl. Father Good Businessman, Very Reputed, Gentle Respectable Rich Status Family, Posh Area Jammu. Only Daughter.

Mob- 9419192575

COOK WANTED

Wanted one Female Cook for small family at Upper Roop Nagar having knowledge to prepare vegetarian and non vegetarian dishes.

Salary Negotiable

Contact: 9419279039

Required

Required Helper / Office boy for an auto electrical firm – 03 No.

Contact between

10.00 AM to 6.00 PM

Contact No.

9906364395

9582452486

WANTED DEALERS

The Leading Electric Vehicles company already having presence in more than 12 states now requires dealers (Tehsil /Districs level) in Jammu & Kashmir. For more enquiries please call@

9797993093/8825033177

WANTED

AREA SALES MANAGER- 01

(JAMMU HQ)

SUCCESSFUL EXPERIENCE OF MORE THAN 15 YEARS REQUIRED IN FMCG /

MEDICAL MARKETING

SALARY: 35 K/ MONTH

M-7006587598