Employment June 27, 2020

REQUIRED
Principal Required For Asha School Jammu Cantt, Candidate Preferable be degree / diploma holder in special education. Prior Experience with special children preferred. Apply with bio data to secretary, asha school jammu cantt.
contact no – 7792077770
REQUIRED
Required 2 Female Accountants, with complete knowledge of filling GST Returns, I/T. Returns, TDS Returns, Preparation of Balance sheet & auditing at New Kissan Milk Foods Sidco Industrial Complex Lane No.6, Phase II, Bari Brahmana, Jammu. Please come with resume & original Docs. Salary Negotiable.
Interview On Dated: – 29-06-2020 (Monday)
Timing: -12 noon to 2 pm.
Contact No. 9419199390
Skyline Placement Services
1. Accountant – 2 No’s – Qual, B.Com, Sal- 15-22K.
2. Network Admin – 2 No’s – Qual. B.Tech, Sal – 15K – 18K.
3. IT Engg -4 No’s – Qual- B.Tech, Sal. 12K – 15K.
4. Marketing Manager – 5 No’s – qual – Grad. Sal – 15K – 20 K.
5. Tele Caller – 10 No’s – Qual 10th /12th – Sal 8K – 12.
Address: Sidco Chowk, Near
Old HDFC Bank, Suri Plaza, Bari Brahmana.
Ph: 7006221627, 9682567904
Wanted
A OFFICE BOY AT SUBHASH NAGAR
TIMING: 10 AM TO 4:30 PM.
SALARY: 4500/-
Mob: 6005176436
MALE REQUIRED
Vipri Engineering Enterprises
For Airtel Tower Work
(Income 7K to 25K)
Contact:
9906139979, 9419139978
Wanted Boy
Sharma Govt. Gazetted Officer (Judge), Very Beautiful 30 yrs Girl. Very Gentle, Respectable Family Jammu.
Caste no Bar.
Contact- 7006024606
Wanted Boy
Gupta B.Tech/ M.Tech Engineer Very Beautiful 24Yrs Girl. Father Good Businessman, Very Reputed, Gentle Respectable Rich Status Family, Posh Area Jammu. Only Daughter.
Mob- 9419192575
COOK WANTED
Wanted one Female Cook for small family at Upper Roop Nagar having knowledge to prepare vegetarian and non vegetarian dishes.
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 9419279039
Required
Required Helper / Office boy for an auto electrical firm – 03 No.
Contact between
10.00 AM to 6.00 PM
Contact No.
9906364395
9582452486
WANTED DEALERS
The Leading Electric Vehicles company already having presence in more than 12 states now requires dealers (Tehsil /Districs level) in Jammu & Kashmir. For more enquiries please call@
9797993093/8825033177
WANTED
AREA SALES MANAGER- 01
(JAMMU HQ)
SUCCESSFUL EXPERIENCE OF MORE THAN 15 YEARS REQUIRED IN FMCG /
MEDICAL MARKETING
SALARY: 35 K/ MONTH
M-7006587598
