NEW DELHI: COVID-19 is not only physical illness that threatens lives of people, it also draws attention to unhealthy lifestyle said PM Narendra Modi.
Due to COVID-19 lockdown, many initiatives taken by govt and a people-driven fight, India is better placed than many other nations said PM. (agencies)
COVID-19 is not only physical illness that threatens lives of people, it also draws attention to unhealthy lifestyle: PM
NEW DELHI: COVID-19 is not only physical illness that threatens lives of people, it also draws attention to unhealthy lifestyle said PM Narendra Modi.
Editorial
Development of Purmandal and Utterbehni
Insurance cover to Panchayati Raj representatives