COVID-19 is not only physical illness that threatens lives of people, it also draws attention to unhealthy lifestyle: PM

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI: COVID-19 is not only physical illness that threatens lives of people, it also draws attention to unhealthy lifestyle said PM Narendra Modi.
Due to COVID-19 lockdown, many initiatives taken by govt and a people-driven fight, India is better placed than many other nations said PM. (agencies)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR