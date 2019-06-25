Employment June 25, 2019

Required

Office Boy

Contact:

2 D/C Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Mobile No.

9419198666

Required

Required Marketing Manager for Printing Press. Having knowledge of Printing line and can handle clients.

Call: 9419189592

Required

1. Female Receptionist

2. Gym trainer

(experienced)

for a reputed health club

interested may contact

9419314129

URGENT REQUIREMENTS

FOR INDUSTRY

1. Accountant, Computer Operator, Office Coordinator :- Salary (10k to 14k)

2. Dip in Mech & Elecl, ITI any stream :- Salary (9000/- to 12000/-)

3. Packing Boy, Promoter, Peon, Driver :- Salary (9000 to 13000 )

4. Head Guard, Security Guard:- Salary (11000/- to 14000/- )

Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact No. 9622365951,

9796260300, 7298663220,

Email. ID nmsjk2050@gmail.com

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD

(www.infotreeservice.com)

HIRING (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Five working days with handsome salary

Comfortable working in Day/Night Shift

Forward CV: savinash@infotreeservice.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Electrical Engineer

Degree/Diploma Holder

Contact No:

9055055392

Range Jammu

Wanted

Wanted a female Cook for 4 members in

Subash Nagar.

9 to 3 Timing

Salary: 5000

Mob: 9419140784

Urgently Required

Beautician (Female)

Hair Dresser (Male)

Myraa

the Makeover Studio

Add: Janipur behind Saugat Complex

9906941292

Required staff for Himayat Project

Rajouri/ Nowshera/ Udhampur

Centre Head 2 no

PD Trainers 5no

IT Trainers 5 no

Retail Trainers 4no

Hospitality Trainers 4no

Mobilizers 5no

Clerical Staff 10no

Freshers, Experienced both apply for interview.

Call – 9419580156

STAFF REQUIRED

For packing, dispatching, loading unloading etc.

Address:- Plot No 108, Opp Yard No 6, Sudershan Complex, Narwal

P.No: 9906012233

Required Urgently

billing incharge in

busy software

contact: Pappu electronics

shalAmar road, jammu

m.no: 9419201397

office timing 10.30 am to 7.30 pm

Urgently Required

HR-Executive: 4 to 7 years Exp in manufacturing Industry

Salary up to 4 lac P/A

90860-85474 / 90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Required

(1) Test Co-ordinator M/F

(Science Graduate)

(2) Peon (1 room accomodation can be provided)

Contact with resume

NATIONAL COLLEGE OF COMPETITION

Lane Opp, Fire Brigade office, Kachi Chawni

Jammu

9797312115

Vacancy

MARKETING EXECUTIVE

A male candidate with good communication skills and owns a two wheeler. He will be working as full time market.

Age – 20-35 years

Salary- 6000+ travel allowances

Contact :

The Furnishing Mall,

Gulab Singh Marg

Opp. City Square Mall

Jammu

Required

Teacher

For Home Tuition

1st – 10th (All Subjects)

11th and 12th (Med & Non Med)

Contact :

9086411541/ 9906982820

Required

Required Tech Sales Representative for International Call Centre.

Need excellent communication in English language

Salary – 15 to 30 K + incentives (unlimited)

Preference should be given to experience candidates.

Call on – 9906684203 (Dheeraj Parihar)

Shama Health Care

Available Experienced Health Nursing Care Taker for Home old, ill and patients.

Day Night shift available

For Cont.

8717014469

8082686788

Urgent Required

1. Banking job in MNC. Salary -11500

Male & Female Both qualifications

Required Graduation/any diploma after 12th.

2. Big opportunity for Grad for Jammu & Pan India Sale Executive – 45+

Salary 17 to 30 K Depend upon exp.

Freshers also apply.

Interviews on from tomorrow

8716879227/9070828977