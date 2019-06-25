BJP fields foreign minister Dr Jaishankar for RS polls from Gujarat

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who joined BJP on Monday, will be one of the saffron party nominees for the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat.

The party’s Central Election Committee has also decided to field Jugalji Mathurji Thakor for the by-elections to the Upper House from Gujarat, a party source said.

Two seats were vacated in Rajya Sabha from Gujarat after the election of Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani into the 17th Lok Sabha.

From Ravishankar Prasad, also another former Rajya Sabha member, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Patna Sahib in the general elections.

Sources said Dr Jaishankar reached Ahmedabad on Tuesday to file his nomination. (AGENCIES)