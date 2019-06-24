Employment June 24, 2019

Urgently Required

Relationship Manager : Graduate or MBA

Fresher/Experience Both. Job Location : Jammu/Vijaypur/Akhnoor/Kathua.

Customer Relationship Executive : 10 Vacancy

12th/Graduate. Fresher/Exp. Both.

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIRED

Interview, 2 days, 9086193986

1) Finance Company (Male) 50 Posts, Salary 22500 Fixed

2) Office Assistant (M/F), Office Incharge, Tally Caller

3) Receptionist, Accountant, Councellor, Team Leader.

4) Computer Operator, Teachers, Tutorial, Billing Operator.

5) HR, Management, Nurses, Lab Technician, Peon.

6) Dubai Job of Gurgaon, Job, Company MNCs

7) Packing Boys, Security Guard, Labour Office Boys

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD

(www.infotreeservice.com)

HIRING (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Five working days with handsome salary

Comfortable working in Day/Night Shift

Forward CV: savinash@infotreeservice.com

Medivista Health Care Pvt Ltd (opc)

5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni Jammu

The Ultimate in all (At Home) Care Services & Modalities

1. Nursing Care Staff

2. Physiotherapists

3. Doctors Consultation

4. Ambulance

5. ECG

6. Portable X Ray

7. Patient Equipment on Rentals

Contact at M – 8715866444

On Spot Job

in seema job dot com. regd

salary

1. icici, bank job. Profile, Backend,

Sales, Operation, Lo anywhere – 20+

2. HDFC Bank Job, Profile Sales,

Location Jammu – 20+

3. Hotel Job, 2 Star, 3 Star, 4 Star – 20+.

4. Industry Jobs, ITI, Mech, Electrical – 10+.

5. Female Jobs, Recept, Telecallers, Office – 10+.

6. Computer, Retail, FMCG, Security Jobs. 10+.

Vanue: H.No. 142/6, Model Town

Gangyal Jammu – M: 7006723093

WANTED

BSc Fresher – 04 for QC/QA

10 Female for packing

10 Male for factory work

Contact:

9419828158

Satwari/ Jammu

Business Opportunity

Earn 50,000/ Monthly

Only Shopping

& Promoting

at any where, any time

Opportunity for all

Contact us: 9906155071

Add: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar Jammu

LIMITED VACANCIES

M/F Security guard – 10,000/- + PF

Day/Night/Packing -10,000

Courier boys -96,00+ Pet+mob

Accountant – 10,000/-

Drivers – 9,000/- 10,000/-

GNM/Tally Callers – 6000-8000/-

Computer Web designer – 8000-9,000/-

ITI/Mechanical Engineers- 9,000-15,000

Office Boy – 6000/-

Helper- 8000-9000/-

7780945182- 6005266490

Required

(1) Test Co-ordinator M/F

(Science Graduate)

(2) Peon (1 room accomodation can be provided)

Contact with resume

NATIONAL COLLEGE OF COMPETITION

Lane Opp, Fire Brigade office, Kachi Chawni

Jammu

9797312115

HITT®

computer education

required

Accounts Teacher (Female)

Salary Negotiable

Contact us: National H/W

Bari Brahmana Samba

9419119707, 9149855837

DBRC TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Area Sales Manager (Male)

2. Anchor (Female)

3. Tele-caller (Female)

Address:-

233-A Gole Market Gandhi Nagar

opp. H P Cyber Infotech

near Sai Baba Mandir Jammu

Phone : 9070869999

Timing :- 10:30 am to 3.00 pm

Date : 24-06-2019, 25-06-2019

“ STAFF REQUIREMENT”

Computer billing operators = 2 No (Male)

Salary Rs. 8,000-9,000

Job Profile – Billing, Area Channi Ramma

Own convince is compulsory

Working Hours – 10am to 6pm

Call at Mb. 7889772774

Required

Female Teacher

for

Satwari Institute

Class 4th & 5th

(Timing 3:30 to 6:30 pm)

Mob No. 7006458695, 7051258640

Vacancy

MARKETING EXECUTIVE

A male candidate with good communication skills and owns a two wheeler. He will be working as full time market.

Age – 20-35 years

Salary- 6000+ travel allowances

Contact :

The Furnishing Mall,

Gulab Singh Marg

Opp. City Square Mall

Jammu

Drivers & Supervisor Required

M/s Vikas Building Material requires

(1) Drivers for Tata Mobile / Tata Ace

(2) Supervisors having experience of atleast 5 yrs in construction of buildings.

Contact –

7298739404