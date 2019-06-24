Employment June 24, 2019

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Urgently Required
Relationship Manager : Graduate or MBA
Fresher/Experience Both. Job Location : Jammu/Vijaypur/Akhnoor/Kathua.
Customer Relationship Executive : 10 Vacancy
12th/Graduate. Fresher/Exp. Both.
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIRED
Interview, 2 days, 9086193986
1) Finance Company (Male) 50 Posts, Salary 22500 Fixed
2) Office Assistant (M/F), Office Incharge, Tally Caller
3) Receptionist, Accountant, Councellor, Team Leader.
4) Computer Operator, Teachers, Tutorial, Billing Operator.
5) HR, Management, Nurses, Lab Technician, Peon.
6) Dubai Job of Gurgaon, Job, Company MNCs
7) Packing Boys, Security Guard, Labour Office Boys

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD
(www.infotreeservice.com)
HIRING (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Five working days with handsome salary
Comfortable working in Day/Night Shift
Forward CV: savinash@infotreeservice.com

Medivista Health Care Pvt Ltd (opc)
5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni Jammu
The Ultimate in all (At Home) Care Services & Modalities
1. Nursing Care Staff
2. Physiotherapists
3. Doctors Consultation
4. Ambulance
5. ECG
6. Portable X Ray
7. Patient Equipment on Rentals
Contact at M – 8715866444

On Spot Job
in seema job dot com. regd
salary
1. icici, bank job. Profile, Backend,
Sales, Operation, Lo anywhere – 20+
2. HDFC Bank Job, Profile Sales,
Location Jammu – 20+
3. Hotel Job, 2 Star, 3 Star, 4 Star – 20+.
4. Industry Jobs, ITI, Mech, Electrical – 10+.
5. Female Jobs, Recept, Telecallers, Office – 10+.
6. Computer, Retail, FMCG, Security Jobs. 10+.
Vanue: H.No. 142/6, Model Town
Gangyal Jammu – M: 7006723093

WANTED
BSc Fresher – 04 for QC/QA
10 Female for packing
10 Male for factory work
Contact:
9419828158
Satwari/ Jammu

Business Opportunity
Earn 50,000/ Monthly
Only Shopping
& Promoting
at any where, any time
Opportunity for all
Contact us: 9906155071
Add: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar Jammu

LIMITED VACANCIES
M/F Security guard – 10,000/- + PF
Day/Night/Packing -10,000
Courier boys -96,00+ Pet+mob
Accountant – 10,000/-
Drivers – 9,000/- 10,000/-
GNM/Tally Callers – 6000-8000/-
Computer Web designer – 8000-9,000/-
ITI/Mechanical Engineers- 9,000-15,000
Office Boy – 6000/-
Helper- 8000-9000/-
7780945182- 6005266490

Required
(1) Test Co-ordinator M/F
(Science Graduate)
(2) Peon (1 room accomodation can be provided)
Contact with resume
NATIONAL COLLEGE OF COMPETITION
Lane Opp, Fire Brigade office, Kachi Chawni
Jammu
9797312115

HITT®
computer education
required
Accounts Teacher (Female)
Salary Negotiable
Contact us: National H/W
Bari Brahmana Samba
9419119707, 9149855837

DBRC TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Area Sales Manager (Male)
2. Anchor (Female)
3. Tele-caller (Female)
Address:-
233-A Gole Market Gandhi Nagar
opp. H P Cyber Infotech
near Sai Baba Mandir Jammu
Phone : 9070869999
Timing :- 10:30 am to 3.00 pm
Date : 24-06-2019, 25-06-2019

“ STAFF REQUIREMENT”
Computer billing operators = 2 No (Male)
Salary Rs. 8,000-9,000
Job Profile – Billing, Area Channi Ramma
Own convince is compulsory
Working Hours – 10am to 6pm
Call at Mb. 7889772774

Required
Female Teacher
for
Satwari Institute
Class 4th & 5th
(Timing 3:30 to 6:30 pm)
Mob No. 7006458695, 7051258640

Vacancy
MARKETING EXECUTIVE
A male candidate with good communication skills and owns a two wheeler. He will be working as full time market.
Age – 20-35 years
Salary- 6000+ travel allowances
Contact :
The Furnishing Mall,
Gulab Singh Marg
Opp. City Square Mall
Jammu

Drivers & Supervisor Required
M/s Vikas Building Material requires
(1) Drivers for Tata Mobile / Tata Ace
(2) Supervisors having experience of atleast 5 yrs in construction of buildings.
Contact –
7298739404

