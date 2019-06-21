Employment June 21, 2019

JOBS
1. Office Assistance (M/F): Graduate & experienced candidate with excellent knowledge of computers & office work such as emailing, filling, letter drafting etc.
2. Showroom Sales Executive (M)-2 nos: Male Graduate & experienced candidate with good communication skill and having computer knowledge.
Contact at: Hitech Motors, Maharaja gulab Singh Road, Jammu. 9419195676
URGENT REQUIREMENTS
FOR INDUSTRY
1. Supervisor, Accountant, Telle caller :- salary (10k to 14k)
2. B.Sc in chemistry, ITI any stream :- salary (9000/- to 12000/-)
3. Packing boy, PrOmoter, peon, Driver :- salary (9000 to 13000)
4. Head guard, Security guard :- salary (14000/- to 16000/- ) out of jammu
Address :- sidco chowk bari brahmna
Contact no. 9622365951, 9796260300 ,7298663220,
Email. ID nmsjk2050@gmail.com
EARN EXTRA INCOME
Work Part or Full Time
1 or 2 Hour Daily
House Wives, Students,
Job Person or Reteired Person
Are Required
call for More Details
BABITA – 9530579680, 6283992727
Requires
Aahar Take away Restaurant, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, requires Cooks (resident) and kitchen helpers on monthly salary basis. Contact
9149428988 & 9149438652
Urgently Required
Relationship Manager : Graduate or MBA
Fresher/Experience Both. Job Location : Jammu/Vijaypur/Akhnoor/Kathua.
Customer Relationship Executive : 10 Vacancy
12th/Graduate. Fresher/Exp. Both.
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
B.M.A WEALTH CREATORS LTD
REQUIRED STAFF
Relationship Manager- 5 Positions
Salary 8000 to 10000 (Female)
Qualification 12th and above
Indoor Sitting Job
Customer Care Executive 5 Position
Female
Salary 7000 to 9000
Qualification 10th, 12th, above
Address City Plazza Basement
near Fortune Hotel Jewel opposite Gurdwara
Contact : 8803503566, 7889645537, 8082051850
Walk in Interview : 21,22,23
Timing – 11.00 AM to 5 PM
STAFF REQUIRED
Fluent Hindi, English speaking Male/Female candidates are invited for an interview for a Media Portal at 84 AD, Police Line Road, Jammu on Friday 21-06-2019 at 12 Noon to 4 pm.
0191-2437080, 7006359433, 7889561748, 9419148485
Required
teacher
For Home Tuition
1st – 10th (All Subjects)
11th and 12th (Med & Non Med)
Contact :
9086411541/ 9906982820
Satya Devi Foundation
D2 VASANT VIHAR TALAB TILLO
(NEAR KAMLA PALACE) JAMMU
REQUIRED PART TIME TEACHER
FOR CLASS: 7TH & 8TH (J&K BOARD)
QUALIFICATION: (I) M.A IN ENGLISH
(II) BSC FULL MEDICAL.
EXPERIENCE: FIVE TO TEN YEARS
HANDSOME PAYMENT.
COME FOR DIRECT INTERVIEW WITH RESUME
BETWEEN 1:00 PM TO 5:00 PM ON 21-06-2019 & 22-6-2019
CONTACT NO: 9149549435, 9469157575
Required Staff
Childline Help Desk Udhampur
1. Coordinator (1) one – MSW/MA other streams
2. Counseller (1) One – B.A Para professional course
3. Team Members (7)- 10th literacy skills
4. Volunteers (3) – 10th Reading / writing skills
Contact: 9622227700, 9419100773
Required
Male domestic helper to work in Residential house for cleaning, sweeping and other domestic work. Knowledge of cooking will be added benefit. Good Salary for competent candidate.
Contact from 12 Noon to 2 PM
Mob: 9419186739, 9419127074
Nurses (M/F) Available
(For day or night shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
9906017701, 7006832169
