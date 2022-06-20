Employment June 20, 2022

URGENT REQUIRED
Female telecaller
Fixed salary Plus incentive
(Sitting job)
Myraa Hospitality group
Behind V. Mart Janipur
9906041292, 6005902820
REQUIRED STAFF
Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filling of GST returns, Gem Portal… 1 No.
Sales personal for Retail/ Wholesale …. 2 No.
M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview After 4 PM
Contact at: 9419189485,
9419193224
REQUIRED
SALESPERSONS
FOR SUPER MARKET
IN ROOP NAGAR
CONTACT
9055505500 ; 7006123200
Preferably near from Roopnagar
Urgently required
Jobs
1. Store Incharge, Floor Supervisor, Accountant.
2. Personal Assistant, Office Incharge, Receptionist.
3. Telly Caller, Computer Operator, Salesman
4. Development Manager, Showroom, Executive, Mechanic/ Electrician
5. Driver Chowkidar, Helper, Shop Boys
Eligibility: 10th, 12th, Graduate, Mechanical, Diploma Holder & up to graduate apply
Interview Monday, Tuesday
Mob: 6006796637
Urgently Required
1) Production Supervisor – No. 2
2) Quality Controller’s – No. 1
3) Computer Operator – No. 5 (M/F)
4) MR (Medical Representative) – No. 10 (M/F)
5) Indoor Sales (Boys/Girls) – No. 10
6) Telecaller’s / Receptionists – No. 10
7) Field Officer (Retired Person)
8) Collection Boy – No. 7
9) Security Supervisor / Guard – No. 5
Contact : Brave Security/ Placement Service
Address: H.No. 669, Sec.-C Sainik Colony, Jammu
Mobile : 9796733175,
Email ID : bsbravesec@gmail.com
Medivista Health Care
(OPC) Pvt. Ltd.
Require for their Medical Placement Services
Nurses- skilled & semi skilled
Patient Attendant – skilled & semi skilled
Males & Females
Day/Night/24×7 Shift
Best package in the city
Contact: 8715866444
6, Red Cross Bhawan
Kachi Chhawni, Jammu
Urgently Required
Hr Exec, MBA HR (Fresher/Exp) 11-25 K.
Store/ Mgr/ Exc,
Sal. 15-30K (ERP).
PURCHASE OFF SAL 18-22 K.
1S CLASS BOILER OPERATOR (EXP 8 YRS/ SAL NEGOTIABLE)
IT SUPERVISOR: B.SC IT/ IT COURSE
4-5 YRS EXP SAL 18-25 K
hr7colours2011@gmail.com/ 9086085474
BANK JOBS
Salary NO/VA
1. HDFC Bank Jobs 25+ 10+
2. ICICI Jobs 40+ 5+
3. Axis Bank Jobs 15+ 8+
4. Hotels Jobs 20+ 10+
5. IT Sector Jobs 50+ 20+
6. Private Hospital Jobs 10+ 50+
7. Pharma Jobs 15+ 20+
8. Peon, Helper, Worker 10+ 15+
9. Telecaller, Receptionist 10+ 25+
Venue: H.No. 142, Sec-6
Model Town Gangyal
No.: 7006723093
REQUIRED
FOR A INDUSTRIAL UNIT IN BARI BRAHMNA OFFICE ASSISTANT CUM SUPERVISOR HAVING MIN. QUALIFICATION 12TH PASS OR GRADUATE. SALARY @ 8000 PM.
WHATSAPP ONLY
7006884722
Required
1 Male Employee as Recruitment Trainee & Field Activities.
(Salary 10000-15000 + Incentives)
1 Female Employee for Telecalling & Fallowups.
(Salary 7000 + Incentives)
Life Plus Office,
Panjtirthi Jammu
Call: 7889890609, 9419170404
OPPORTUNITY
Required Distributor for
Jeera Soda, Energy Drink, Coconut Water
Investment – 50,000 to 2.50 lakh
Aslo Required Sales Staff
Only Experienced in Retail Sale & two wheeler compulsory
Salary – 10,000 to 15,000
Cook – 1 No’s
Delivery Boy driver – 1 No’s
Call Now – 9906155071, 6283660315, 9086624550
Address : 400/A, Gandhi Nagar Jammu
JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.
Urgent Requirement
8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate, B.Tech, MBA, BCA, MCA Supervisor male/female, Office Admin, Receptionist, B.Sc. fresher, Accountant, Computer Operators, ITI fresher, Tellecaller, Security Guard, helper, Peon, Office boy, Content writer, BA, MA, Supervisor, Store Supervisor, Accountant, B.Tech Mechanical, Electronic and Communication, Purchase Officer, Computer Operators, Office Admin, Councellor, Receptionist, Content Writer, Graphic designer BCA fresher candidate best command in english
Call:9055055628
Address Greater KaIlash near Fwara chowk near petrol pump
*Required*
We’re hiring
Junior Architects (Fresher/Exp-1 Year)
Interior Designers
(Exp-1 Year)
Cad Draughtsman
(Exp-1 Year)
Ph.: 7006525101
Salary Best In Industry
REQUIRED TEACHER’S
for Institute
Satwari, Channi, Nagrota
* Science – (6th, 7th, 8th, 9th) – 02 No’s. Salary 7000 per month.
* English/Social Studies (6th, 7th, 8th) – 03 No’s. Salary 7000/- per month.
* Primary Teacher’s – (1st to 5th) – 05 No’s
* English Speaking teacher – 05 No’s
Institute Timing is: 3.30 PM to 7.00 PM
Send ur resume whatsApp No.
7006458695, 7889715827
Situation Vacant
Required by a non banking finance company collection cum recovery officer preferably a graduate with a having valid 2 wheeler driving license, a good salary cum incentive package, company own 2 wheeler conveyance will be provided.
Interested may come with a complete resume with photograph, a copies of Aadhar Card and Educational Qualifications.
United India Investments, Pvt. Ltd.
United House, Moti Bazar, Jammu.
Contact No.: 9419187143, 9596655567
Required
SHOP BOY (Grocery Store, Subhash Nagar). Timings: Flexible shift. Salary: 8000.
Contact:
7889775756
JK ELECTRIC
vehicles require. receptionist for desk job and electric technician in Channi Himmat Jammu
Call 9797797914 /8491875770
*Required*
One experienced
*Driver* and
*Accountant* for office
at
Honey Money Fish Company
Kanji House Fish Market Jammu
M: 9419110195, 8492010195
JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY : 15K- 30k/M
QUALIFICATION: Graduation MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
JOB LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3 nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH, RAJOURI, PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.
Also Required Experienced holder MBA.
Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
7889846668 8082690482, 7006223526