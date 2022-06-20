Employment June 20, 2022

URGENT REQUIRED

Female telecaller

Fixed salary Plus incentive

(Sitting job)

Myraa Hospitality group

Behind V. Mart Janipur

9906041292, 6005902820

REQUIRED STAFF

Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filling of GST returns, Gem Portal… 1 No.

Sales personal for Retail/ Wholesale …. 2 No.

M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview After 4 PM

Contact at: 9419189485,

9419193224

REQUIRED

SALESPERSONS

FOR SUPER MARKET

IN ROOP NAGAR

CONTACT

9055505500 ; 7006123200

Preferably near from Roopnagar

Urgently required

Jobs

1. Store Incharge, Floor Supervisor, Accountant.

2. Personal Assistant, Office Incharge, Receptionist.

3. Telly Caller, Computer Operator, Salesman

4. Development Manager, Showroom, Executive, Mechanic/ Electrician

5. Driver Chowkidar, Helper, Shop Boys

Eligibility: 10th, 12th, Graduate, Mechanical, Diploma Holder & up to graduate apply

Interview Monday, Tuesday

Mob: 6006796637

Urgently Required

1) Production Supervisor – No. 2

2) Quality Controller’s – No. 1

3) Computer Operator – No. 5 (M/F)

4) MR (Medical Representative) – No. 10 (M/F)

5) Indoor Sales (Boys/Girls) – No. 10

6) Telecaller’s / Receptionists – No. 10

7) Field Officer (Retired Person)

8) Collection Boy – No. 7

9) Security Supervisor / Guard – No. 5

Contact : Brave Security/ Placement Service

Address: H.No. 669, Sec.-C Sainik Colony, Jammu

Mobile : 9796733175,

Email ID : bsbravesec@gmail.com

Medivista Health Care

(OPC) Pvt. Ltd.

Require for their Medical Placement Services

Nurses- skilled & semi skilled

Patient Attendant – skilled & semi skilled

Males & Females

Day/Night/24×7 Shift

Best package in the city

Contact: 8715866444

6, Red Cross Bhawan

Kachi Chhawni, Jammu

Urgently Required

Hr Exec, MBA HR (Fresher/Exp) 11-25 K.

Store/ Mgr/ Exc,

Sal. 15-30K (ERP).

PURCHASE OFF SAL 18-22 K.

1S CLASS BOILER OPERATOR (EXP 8 YRS/ SAL NEGOTIABLE)

IT SUPERVISOR: B.SC IT/ IT COURSE

4-5 YRS EXP SAL 18-25 K

hr7colours2011@gmail.com/ 9086085474

BANK JOBS

Salary NO/VA

1. HDFC Bank Jobs 25+ 10+

2. ICICI Jobs 40+ 5+

3. Axis Bank Jobs 15+ 8+

4. Hotels Jobs 20+ 10+

5. IT Sector Jobs 50+ 20+

6. Private Hospital Jobs 10+ 50+

7. Pharma Jobs 15+ 20+

8. Peon, Helper, Worker 10+ 15+

9. Telecaller, Receptionist 10+ 25+

Venue: H.No. 142, Sec-6

Model Town Gangyal

No.: 7006723093

REQUIRED

FOR A INDUSTRIAL UNIT IN BARI BRAHMNA OFFICE ASSISTANT CUM SUPERVISOR HAVING MIN. QUALIFICATION 12TH PASS OR GRADUATE. SALARY @ 8000 PM.

WHATSAPP ONLY

7006884722

Required

1 Male Employee as Recruitment Trainee & Field Activities.

(Salary 10000-15000 + Incentives)

1 Female Employee for Telecalling & Fallowups.

(Salary 7000 + Incentives)

Life Plus Office,

Panjtirthi Jammu

Call: 7889890609, 9419170404

OPPORTUNITY

Required Distributor for

Jeera Soda, Energy Drink, Coconut Water

Investment – 50,000 to 2.50 lakh

Aslo Required Sales Staff

Only Experienced in Retail Sale & two wheeler compulsory

Salary – 10,000 to 15,000

Cook – 1 No’s

Delivery Boy driver – 1 No’s

Call Now – 9906155071, 6283660315, 9086624550

Address : 400/A, Gandhi Nagar Jammu

JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.

Urgent Requirement

8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate, B.Tech, MBA, BCA, MCA Supervisor male/female, Office Admin, Receptionist, B.Sc. fresher, Accountant, Computer Operators, ITI fresher, Tellecaller, Security Guard, helper, Peon, Office boy, Content writer, BA, MA, Supervisor, Store Supervisor, Accountant, B.Tech Mechanical, Electronic and Communication, Purchase Officer, Computer Operators, Office Admin, Councellor, Receptionist, Content Writer, Graphic designer BCA fresher candidate best command in english

Call:9055055628

Address Greater KaIlash near Fwara chowk near petrol pump

*Required*

We’re hiring

Junior Architects (Fresher/Exp-1 Year)

Interior Designers

(Exp-1 Year)

Cad Draughtsman

(Exp-1 Year)

Ph.: 7006525101

Salary Best In Industry

REQUIRED TEACHER’S

for Institute

Satwari, Channi, Nagrota

* Science – (6th, 7th, 8th, 9th) – 02 No’s. Salary 7000 per month.

* English/Social Studies (6th, 7th, 8th) – 03 No’s. Salary 7000/- per month.

* Primary Teacher’s – (1st to 5th) – 05 No’s

* English Speaking teacher – 05 No’s

Institute Timing is: 3.30 PM to 7.00 PM

Send ur resume whatsApp No.

7006458695, 7889715827

Situation Vacant

Required by a non banking finance company collection cum recovery officer preferably a graduate with a having valid 2 wheeler driving license, a good salary cum incentive package, company own 2 wheeler conveyance will be provided.

Interested may come with a complete resume with photograph, a copies of Aadhar Card and Educational Qualifications.

United India Investments, Pvt. Ltd.

United House, Moti Bazar, Jammu.

Contact No.: 9419187143, 9596655567

Required

SHOP BOY (Grocery Store, Subhash Nagar). Timings: Flexible shift. Salary: 8000.

Contact:

7889775756

JK ELECTRIC

vehicles require. receptionist for desk job and electric technician in Channi Himmat Jammu

Call 9797797914 /8491875770

*Required*

One experienced

*Driver* and

*Accountant* for office

at

Honey Money Fish Company

Kanji House Fish Market Jammu

M: 9419110195, 8492010195

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30k/M

QUALIFICATION: Graduation MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

JOB LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3 nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH, RAJOURI, PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

Also Required Experienced holder MBA.

Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

7889846668 8082690482, 7006223526