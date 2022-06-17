Employment June 17, 2022

REQUIRED
FULL TIME MAID
At
Sainik Colony
Jammu.
Mob no 7006441048
JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY : 15K- 30k/M
QUALIFICATION: Graduation MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
JOB LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH, RAJOURI, PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.
Also Required Experienced holder MBA.
Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
7889846668, 8082690482, 7006223526
Wanted Staff
Driver/Helper. 2 No
Car wash Boy. 3 No
Car Clean Boy. 3 No
Peon cum Helper. 2 No
(Salary 8000/- to 14000/-)
Free Accommodation Available
Fresher can Also Apply
Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
7006001330, 7006303343
Required
Peon
Salary – Rs 7500/-
Timing: 9.30 am to 5.30 pm
Address:
Transport Nagar Narwal
Ph.: 9419130853
Urgently Required
at
sheetal pollution control centre
B.C. Road, Jammu
Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/ Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade is required at Sheetal Pollution Centre, B. C. Road, Jammu
Kindly Contact :
Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767
Email Id – sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com
Required
A REPUTED COMPANY OF 25 YRS CHEMI HEALTH DIAGNOSTICS INVITES APPLICATION FOR THE FOLLOWING POSTS AT HQ JAMMU.
1. SALES AND SERVICES ENGINEER FOR MEDICAL EQUIPMENTS QUALIFICATION : ITI/DIPLOMA, IN ELECTRICAL/ELECTRONICS.
2. MARKETING EXE. FOR DIAGNOSTIC & SCIENTIFIC PRODUCTS
QUALIFICATION : GRADUATE
CANDIDATES WITH TWO WHEELER PREFERED.
SEND YOUR RESUME WITHIN 7 DAYS TO
CHEMIHEALTH@HOTMAIL.COM
WHATSAPP 9888479121
Teachers
Required teachers with excellent communication skill and command on the subject
1. PGT/TGT Phy/Chem/Bio/Maths/
Commerce/Arts/Computers
2.Nursery/Elementary Teachers.
3.Accountant / Clerk/ Transport incharge
4. Apply at JK Montessorie 50@gmail.com
JK Montessorie British School
50-Tirth-Nagar Talab Tillo Jammu
0191-2554433
Required
PROGRAMME OFFICER
(in Reputed NGO @ Rs. 20,000/- PM)
GRAPHIC DESIGNER
(in Reputed NGO @ Rs. 18,000/- PM)
VOLUNTEERS
(@ Rs. 500/- per day for Household survey need basis)
Walk in Interview on 20-06-2022 between 10 am to 2 pm.
For address & eligibility: visit: www.ndf.net.in
Call: 9149472155, Whatsapp: 8491070082
Email: career@ndf.org.in
ACCOUNTANT
Application are invited for
1.Jr. Accountant : 2 yrs experience
2. Sen. Accountant: 5 Yrs experience having complete knowledge of Accounts / Busy/ Tally
Apply at : Careers @tsusjammu.org
THE SHRI RAM UNIVERSAL SCHOOL
Shri Vihar Jakh ,
Vijaypur Samba
9797123333
PGT /TGT COMPUTERS
Required a computer teacher with excellent communication skill , command and creativity to lead & teach CBSE School student leaders/ Young learners.
Apply with confidence
at Careers @tsusjammu .org
THE SHI RAM UNIVERSAL SCHOOL
Shri Vihar Jakh, Vijaypur
9797123333
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. SUPERVISOR:- 2 post male.
Interview Date and Time
Date 16/06/2022, AND 17/06/2022
Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba
9797027060
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
GOODS CARRIER DRIVER
For a new Bolero Pik-up goods carrier (Mahindra) for Industry at Bari Brahmna Jammu, we require a driver having valid driving licence, who knows and follow traffic rules. Best Salary and other benefits would be given.
Contact: 9419194814, 7051114814
Urgently required
Job in jammu chandigarh delhi
Eligibility 10th 12th graduate
can also apply
1.hotels staff 50 posts male.
2.malls staff 30 posts m/f
3.automobile sector staff 10 posts
4.industry staff 50 posts
5.showroom. staff 50 post.
6.securty staff 50 posts
7.dominoz delivery staff 100 posts.
Interview date- 17 June to 22 june
Mob 9086193986
Employment consultancy services
head office jammu
Required Teacher
Computer – 1
Steno – 1
English – 1
VITS Computer
Opposite Science College,
Krishna Nagar, Jammu
9796005649
REQUIRED TEACHER’S
for Institute
Satwari, Channi, Nagrota
* Science – (6th, 7th, 8th, 9th) – 02 No’s. Salary 7000 per month.
* English/Social Studies (6th, 7th, 8th) – 03 No’s. Salary 7000/- per month.
* Primary Teacher’s – (1st to 5th) – 05 No’s
* English Speaking teacher – 05 No’s
Institute Timing is: 3.30 PM to 7.00 PM
Send ur resume whatsApp No.
7006458695, 7889715827