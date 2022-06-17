Employment June 17, 2022

REQUIRED

FULL TIME MAID

At

Sainik Colony

Jammu.

Mob no 7006441048

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30k/M

QUALIFICATION: Graduation MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

JOB LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH, RAJOURI, PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

Also Required Experienced holder MBA.

Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

7889846668, 8082690482, 7006223526

Wanted Staff

Driver/Helper. 2 No

Car wash Boy. 3 No

Car Clean Boy. 3 No

Peon cum Helper. 2 No

(Salary 8000/- to 14000/-)

Free Accommodation Available

Fresher can Also Apply

Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

7006001330, 7006303343

Required

Peon

Salary – Rs 7500/-

Timing: 9.30 am to 5.30 pm

Address:

Transport Nagar Narwal

Ph.: 9419130853

Urgently Required

at

sheetal pollution control centre

B.C. Road, Jammu

Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/ Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade is required at Sheetal Pollution Centre, B. C. Road, Jammu

Kindly Contact :

Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767

Email Id – sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com

Required

A REPUTED COMPANY OF 25 YRS CHEMI HEALTH DIAGNOSTICS INVITES APPLICATION FOR THE FOLLOWING POSTS AT HQ JAMMU.

1. SALES AND SERVICES ENGINEER FOR MEDICAL EQUIPMENTS QUALIFICATION : ITI/DIPLOMA, IN ELECTRICAL/ELECTRONICS.

2. MARKETING EXE. FOR DIAGNOSTIC & SCIENTIFIC PRODUCTS

QUALIFICATION : GRADUATE

CANDIDATES WITH TWO WHEELER PREFERED.

SEND YOUR RESUME WITHIN 7 DAYS TO

CHEMIHEALTH@HOTMAIL.COM

WHATSAPP 9888479121

Teachers

Required teachers with excellent communication skill and command on the subject

1. PGT/TGT Phy/Chem/Bio/Maths/

Commerce/Arts/Computers

2.Nursery/Elementary Teachers.

3.Accountant / Clerk/ Transport incharge

4. Apply at JK Montessorie 50@gmail.com

JK Montessorie British School

50-Tirth-Nagar Talab Tillo Jammu

0191-2554433

Required

PROGRAMME OFFICER

(in Reputed NGO @ Rs. 20,000/- PM)

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

(in Reputed NGO @ Rs. 18,000/- PM)

VOLUNTEERS

(@ Rs. 500/- per day for Household survey need basis)

Walk in Interview on 20-06-2022 between 10 am to 2 pm.

For address & eligibility: visit: www.ndf.net.in

Call: 9149472155, Whatsapp: 8491070082

Email: career@ndf.org.in

ACCOUNTANT

Application are invited for

1.Jr. Accountant : 2 yrs experience

2. Sen. Accountant: 5 Yrs experience having complete knowledge of Accounts / Busy/ Tally

Apply at : Careers @tsusjammu.org

THE SHRI RAM UNIVERSAL SCHOOL

Shri Vihar Jakh ,

Vijaypur Samba

9797123333

PGT /TGT COMPUTERS

Required a computer teacher with excellent communication skill , command and creativity to lead & teach CBSE School student leaders/ Young learners.

Apply with confidence

at Careers @tsusjammu .org

THE SHI RAM UNIVERSAL SCHOOL

Shri Vihar Jakh, Vijaypur

9797123333

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. SUPERVISOR:- 2 post male.

Interview Date and Time

Date 16/06/2022, AND 17/06/2022

Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba

9797027060

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

GOODS CARRIER DRIVER

For a new Bolero Pik-up goods carrier (Mahindra) for Industry at Bari Brahmna Jammu, we require a driver having valid driving licence, who knows and follow traffic rules. Best Salary and other benefits would be given.

Contact: 9419194814, 7051114814

Urgently required

Job in jammu chandigarh delhi

Eligibility 10th 12th graduate

can also apply

1.hotels staff 50 posts male.

2.malls staff 30 posts m/f

3.automobile sector staff 10 posts

4.industry staff 50 posts

5.showroom. staff 50 post.

6.securty staff 50 posts

7.dominoz delivery staff 100 posts.

Interview date- 17 June to 22 june

Mob 9086193986

Employment consultancy services

head office jammu

Required Teacher

Computer – 1

Steno – 1

English – 1

VITS Computer

Opposite Science College,

Krishna Nagar, Jammu

9796005649

REQUIRED TEACHER’S

for Institute

Satwari, Channi, Nagrota

* Science – (6th, 7th, 8th, 9th) – 02 No’s. Salary 7000 per month.

* English/Social Studies (6th, 7th, 8th) – 03 No’s. Salary 7000/- per month.

* Primary Teacher’s – (1st to 5th) – 05 No’s

* English Speaking teacher – 05 No’s

Institute Timing is: 3.30 PM to 7.00 PM

Send ur resume whatsApp No.

7006458695, 7889715827