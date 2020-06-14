Employment June 14, 2020

WANTED
Wanted a female cook for 4 member family at
Subhash nagar.
salary negotiable.
Contact:- 6005176436
SALES PROMOTER
Required for Cement brand in areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara. Having own bike and experience in sales of building materials, hardware items preferred. Send details to email:
anshuman@zenithcement.in
Whatsapp No. 9830308258
Great opportunity in your city.
Work from home part time or full time earn extra income.
Housewives, Doctors, Retired Person, Students, Business man, etc.
One call can change your life.
Due to covid 19 ( lockdown) .
For more information contact us these No. 9149655356, 8491919126
Super Shakti Steel
Require Urgently
Sales Executive : 02
Accountant : 01
Helper : 04
Add: Birpur Road, Bari Brahamna
Contact No. 8512815220 / 8700994077
Required
A reputed business Organization requires an Experienced Computer Operator for office work with knowledge in MS Office (Excel, Word) and Busy.
Contact : 9419185292, 9906087001
REQUIRED
Well experienced Ultrasonologist for Madaan Hospital and Research Centre.
Please Contact Immediately
7006443474, 9419113344
REQUIRED
Candidates required for Sales in Eureka Forbes Ltd. (MNC Company).
Contact: 9803035444, 9803376285
Required
(For construction site in Jammu)
1. Project Manager. (Min. 10 years Experience in Roads & Highways)
2. Liaison Officer
3. Dumper Drivers.
4. Labour Contractor
Contact : 97904-23331
OR
send your resume at
anirudhgupta22@gmail.com
Best Placement Consultancy
Requires
Company Secretary Qual: Degree ICS, 5 No.
Manager Production/Quality Qual: MBA, 5 No.
Data Entry Operator Qual : 12th/Graduate, 10 No.
Sales Manager/Executive Qual: 12th/Graduate, 5 No.
Supervisor Qual: 12th/Graduate 10 No.
E-commerce Manager/Executive Qual: MBA, 5 No.
Send your CV at
bestplacementconsultancy09@gmail.com
Mobile : 7006553016/7889952805
URGENT Requirement
Required Techsales representative.
Candidate should have excellent English communication skills. (Preference to experience candidates) Salary more then 25k + unlimited incentives.
Call Dheeraj on 9906684203, 9596973861
