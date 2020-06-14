Employment June 14, 2020

WANTED

Wanted a female cook for 4 member family at

Subhash nagar.

salary negotiable.

Contact:- 6005176436

SALES PROMOTER

Required for Cement brand in areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara. Having own bike and experience in sales of building materials, hardware items preferred. Send details to email:

anshuman@zenithcement.in

Whatsapp No. 9830308258

Great opportunity in your city.

Work from home part time or full time earn extra income.

Housewives, Doctors, Retired Person, Students, Business man, etc.

One call can change your life.

Due to covid 19 ( lockdown) .

For more information contact us these No. 9149655356, 8491919126

Super Shakti Steel

Require Urgently

Sales Executive : 02

Accountant : 01

Helper : 04

Add: Birpur Road, Bari Brahamna

Contact No. 8512815220 / 8700994077

Required

A reputed business Organization requires an Experienced Computer Operator for office work with knowledge in MS Office (Excel, Word) and Busy.

Contact : 9419185292, 9906087001

REQUIRED

Well experienced Ultrasonologist for Madaan Hospital and Research Centre.

Please Contact Immediately

7006443474, 9419113344

REQUIRED

Candidates required for Sales in Eureka Forbes Ltd. (MNC Company).

Contact: 9803035444, 9803376285

Required

(For construction site in Jammu)

1. Project Manager. (Min. 10 years Experience in Roads & Highways)

2. Liaison Officer

3. Dumper Drivers.

4. Labour Contractor

Contact : 97904-23331

OR

send your resume at

anirudhgupta22@gmail.com

Best Placement Consultancy

Requires

Company Secretary Qual: Degree ICS, 5 No.

Manager Production/Quality Qual: MBA, 5 No.

Data Entry Operator Qual : 12th/Graduate, 10 No.

Sales Manager/Executive Qual: 12th/Graduate, 5 No.

Supervisor Qual: 12th/Graduate 10 No.

E-commerce Manager/Executive Qual: MBA, 5 No.

Send your CV at

bestplacementconsultancy09@gmail.com

Mobile : 7006553016/7889952805

URGENT Requirement

Required Techsales representative.

Candidate should have excellent English communication skills. (Preference to experience candidates) Salary more then 25k + unlimited incentives.

Call Dheeraj on 9906684203, 9596973861