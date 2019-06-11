Employment June 11, 2019

If you are a gnm qualified
male or female
AND LOOKING FOR A
CHALLENGING ASSIGNMENT
COME JOIN OUR “AT HOME’’
PATIENT CARE SERVICES
WE OFFER YOU THE BEST
PACKAGE AT YOUR LEVEL
CONTACT OR VISIT
8715866444
MEDIVISTA HEALTH CARE
5, RED CROSS BHAWAN
KACHI CHHAWNI JAMMU
Required
Teacher
For Home Tuition
1st – 10th (All Subjects)
11th and 12th (Med & Non Med)
Contact :
9086411541/ 9906982820
REQUIRED
Female Computer Operator (3)
B.Sc. Food Technician (1)
Sales Executive Male (5)
Sales Executive Female (5)
Interview
Venue: 422-C, Ware House Jammu
Date: 12th June
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Call: 7006114701 / 0191-2435427
Executive Assistance
Qual: Bachelor in Commerce, Management,
Law, Business Administration or equivalent
Good in English Communication and must be Techsavy,
Must be Dedicated, Dignified, Disciplined and Reasonably Ambitious to exist in Corporate Environment
Willing to relocate at other Project Sites of the Company
Salary : 120,000-1,44,000 P.A with accommodation
Send your Biodata/CV/Resume –
strategy@teamsanaatan.com
Urgently Required Staff
1. Telly Caller -5 No (F)(Married/Unmarried).
2. Receptionist -3 No (F) (Fresher/Exp)
(Quali: 12th, Grad Above)
3. Computer Operator -2 No (M/F)
(Quali: 12th Freshers Only)
4. Godown Labour -5 No (Male)
(Salary 7000+)
(1,2 Candidates are Smart in calling)
Contact between 9 to 6 PM
Call at Mb: 9419565811, 9797177747
Required Staff
for J&K Printing Company
Serving in J&K for Last Two yrs.
1. Young Dynamic M/F = 6 Nos for Mktg. in J&K, Sal Rs 20K + Inc, Exp. in Mktg. Compulsory. Qual: Grad/MBA/10+2
2. HR Manager Female for J&K Salary Negotiable for Experienced
Contact: 94191-74093 (10 AM to 6 PM)
starinfotechh@gmail.com
REQUIRED CHEFS FOR FAST FOOD OUTLET IN UDHAMPUR.
PIZZA COUNTER – 2
BURGER/SANDWICH COUNTER – 1
SHAKES/MOCKTAILS COUNTER – 1
Experience minimum 1-2 years
Salary – 10,000/- p.m + meals & accomodation.
Contact No :-
9906390355
Required
Mareting Personnel (M/F)
Salary : Basic ` 7000+
Incentives
Contact :
8713067015
V. K Associates
Home Tutor
REQUIRED
A Home Teacher Required for Class 9th student at Bathindi
Salary no bar for a good candidate
Contact No. 8491016458
Required
A Chemist/Chemical Engg. is reqd. for testing of Alumins Ferric in the factory at Gangyal.
Contact :
7006952910
Urgently Required for Automobile Sector
Relationship Manager: Graduate or MBA in Marketing, Fresher/ Exp. Both Salary 15 to 20 Thousand. 15 Vacancy
Job Location: Jammu, Vijaypur, Akhnoor.
CCE (Call Centre Executive) 10 Vacancy
12th or Graduate- Salary: 6 to 10 Thousand
9086085474/ 9086985474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Editorial
Revamp State Disaster Management apparatus
Over speeding claims yet another toll of lives
Widening of Ambphalla – Janipur High Court Road
Dying Gilsar Lake
Jammu needs Kidney transplant centre
Air pollution turning lethal