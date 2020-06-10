Employment June 10, 2020

Chanakya IAS Academy

Requirement

1. Sale executive

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE

3. Sales Manager (minimum 3 years Experience)

For more info please call: 7051893103

Mega Placement Drive

1. On Roll Banking Jobs. Qual-Grad/MBA, Sal- 15K-22K

2. U.S. based Company, Qual – Grad, Sal – 25K-40K.

3. Industrial Jobs – Qual. B.Sc (Chem) B. Pharma Sal – 15K-20 K.

4. I.T.Jobs – Qual: B.Tech/B.Sc-IT, Sal 15K-25K

5. Delhi Based Company – Qual: 12th/Grad – Sal 10K-15K.

SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICE

Bagri Mandi Chowk, Near Bikaner Sweets,

Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

9682567904, 7006221627

ICA REQUIRES

FOLOWING CANDIDATES

COUNSELOR – Graduate or post graduate female with excellent communication skills Minimum 2yrs experience in counseling.

ACCOUNTANT – Female candidate 1yrs experience in Accounts, Busy, GST & Income tax.

TELECALLER with one year experience

Please mail resume at

jkassociatesjammu@gmail.com

CALL- 9419128630, 7006639382

Required

Experienced Graduates for Post of

Medical Representative

HQ Jammu for reputed Pharma Company

Apply with Resume and Photo

gandhiji71@gmail.com.

Required a

female tutor

(experienced) for 8th class bsf

student at

subhash nagar

Salary:- 4000/-

Contact:- 9419140784

REQUIRED

(For construction site in Jammu)

1. Project Manager. (Min. 10 years Experience in Roads & Highways)

2. Liaison Officer

3. Dumper Drivers.

4. Labour Contractor.

Contact : 97904-23331

OR

send your resume at

anirudhgupta22@gmail.com