Confirmed: Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl to release on Netflix

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to bring the story of air force pilot Gunjan Saxena to the screen with her latest project, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film stars Janhvi in the titular role and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.

Makers have shared a short video showcasing the journey of real life Gunjan Saxena while Janhvi narrates an introduction to her character in the film.

An inspirational true story of a young girl and her dream. Gunjan Saxena – #TheKargilGirl, coming soon on Netflix. #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/fYw1gORIAT — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) June 9, 2020



Karan Johar, who has produced the film under Dharma Productions, said in a statement, “Gunjan Saxena is a defining film based on a true story about a woman who showed unparalleled courage, and inspiration to many in the coming years. We are excited to partner with Netflix and share this fearless story about following your heart and your dreams with millions around the world.”

Gunjan Saxena is one of the many films that were originally scheduled for theatrical release but have opted for digital release, given the lockdown and closure of cinema halls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie is based on the life of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena — who along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan — made history when she became the first Indian women in combat during the Kargil war. The two pilots flew the Cheetah helicopters for casualty evacuation and reconnaissance for which they often flew very close to Pakistani positions. This was long before women fighter pilots were commissioned into the Indian Air Force.