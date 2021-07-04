Employment July 4, 2021

REQUIRED
A TRAVEL COMPANY IS LOOKING FOR A CANDIDATE WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE OF
MS WORD, EXCEL.
ENTHUSIASTIC CANDIDATES SHALL MAIL CV @
amotherstouch.in@gmail.com
WORK FROM HOME
PART TIME/FULL TIME
Earn 15,000 to 20,000
Anybody can apply
Download Zoom App
for more info.
Contact: 8492945718
Call Time: 9 AM to 7 PM
Anu placement services
We provide patient care attent, old age care, baby care, covid patient care, part time maid 9 to 5 shift
7889663466,
9906267040
Required telecaller
Required Telecaller for International BPO with excellent fluency in English speaking and understanding with basic computer knowledge. Qualification any graduate. Work five days a week. Night shift. Good salary. Location Miran Sahib.
What’s app resume or call at 9797535863
“job’’
“ Female Physiotherapy Assistant required for Clinic “
1. Bpt with one year experience preferable
2. Salary -5000+ negotiable .
“ Dr Priyanka Physiotherapy Clinic and Rehabilitation Centre’’
Gole Puli , Talab Tillo , 9419836691, 9149700732.
REQUIRED SENIOR LAB TECHNICIAN
Required Senior Lab Technician Diploma in Lab with Managerial Skills and experience. Full Time
M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Super Speciality Hospital
Contact at: 9419189485, 9419193224
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. Accountant fresher :- 1 post female
2. Accountant 2year experience :- 1 post female
Interview Date and Time
Date 02/07/2021, 03/07/2021 to 05/07/2021
Interview Time 4:00 PM TO 6:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA MOB. 9906044364
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba
9906044364 Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
JOB OPPORTUNITY
A well renowned Jammu based cement company requires sale staff from all over Jammu and Kashmir. Should be having his own Vehicles for marketing. Salary Guaranteed Rs. 10,000/- plus travel expense/booster.
+91 7780879361,
+91 7889430855, 0191-2480332
Vacancy
Experienced Sales Executive for Udhampur Distt & Kashmir Province for a reputed Cattle Feed Industry
Salary as per experience and competence
Send your resume on email
kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com
kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com
Contact: 01923-290199, 9086099194, 7889741807
Dentist (Male)
Wanted an experienced dental surgeon on negotiable terms and condition
Contact/ whatsapp CV :
7780979002
Chef required
Non Veg Chef Required for Kukad Sukad Restaurant
Address-Supwal opposite Jagdish Palace (Teh-Samba) (Dist-Samba)
Salary 12000-17000
Accommodation Available
Contact No-8715997077
Required
10th/10+2
Males/Females
For At Home Patient Care
For details Contact
8715866444
Medivista Health Care
5, Red Cross Bhawan
Kachi Chhawni Jammu
(9 AM to 12 Noon)
Jobs in airport
(Location- Delhi)
Male and Female
Age- 18 to 32 yr.
Designation – CSA/CSE- Executive/Ware House Associates/Cabin Crew
Qualification- 10th/12th/Graduate
Salary – 13 K/18 K/22K
Incentive + Benefits
Cabin Crew- Only one female
Height- 5.7 (fluent in English)
Good communication skills/well groomed/ decent personality
Contact No. 7006371129
Doctor required
Required Doctor with Physician/gynae. Fresher are required. Gupta Medicos
Subash Nagar Jammu
Ph No. 7780965241
URGENT REQUIREMENT !
1. Data entry Operator: 10.Nos. M/F Experience Minimum 1 Year.
2.Marketing Executive: All District Of J&K 20 Nos. M/F Experience Minimum 1 Year.
3.Counsellor .4 Nos.Female
Experience Minimum 1 Year.
Interview on: 5th July, 2021.
Time 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Add: Vidhata Nagar, Near Kashmir Medicate, Bhatindi Road, Jammu.
Contact: 9070112133/34, 9070010101
Required
A full time billing operator with the
knowledge of Tally.ERP 9.
Starting salary: `15000/-
(Negotiable)
Time: 10 AM- 7PM
For more information, contact:
Arjun Jain, 9858661100
Address: Rakesh Trading Co.
Karan Market, Indira Chowk Jammu
NOTE: Freshers don’t contact.
The applicant should be from
Jammu province.
Call Center Agent Urgently Required
We are recruiting for Outbound sale voice process.
Sale Background with good communication skills.
Male / Female welcome
Salary – 7000 to 10,000 + Attractive Incentives
Qualification – 12th or Any Deegree
Fresher Can Also Apply
Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu
Contact – 7006176140 /7208487317/8433900679
Sain Charitable Institute of Paramedical Sciences
Nardni Raipur Bantalab Road, Jammu.
Ph: 0191-2952062
RequIRed Faculty
Lecturer – M. Pharm or B. Pharm (with 3 yrs Professional or
Teaching Experience)
Eligible candidate send their resume at
scipmsjammu@gmail.com
VACANCY
Experienced Civil Engineer in Bldg. work with Computer Knowledge in Billing in Excel.
Mob. 7889562242, 7051771321, 7889740251
Email sandeep_gupta26@yahoo.co.in
manangupta223@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Experienced Car Driver for Lady Doctor.
* Drivers Residing Close to Trikuta Nagar will be preferred.
Mobile: 8320170980