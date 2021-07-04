Employment July 4, 2021

REQUIRED

A TRAVEL COMPANY IS LOOKING FOR A CANDIDATE WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE OF

MS WORD, EXCEL.

ENTHUSIASTIC CANDIDATES SHALL MAIL CV @

amotherstouch.in@gmail.com

WORK FROM HOME

PART TIME/FULL TIME

Earn 15,000 to 20,000

Anybody can apply

Download Zoom App

for more info.

Contact: 8492945718

Call Time: 9 AM to 7 PM

Anu placement services

We provide patient care attent, old age care, baby care, covid patient care, part time maid 9 to 5 shift

7889663466,

9906267040

Required telecaller

Required Telecaller for International BPO with excellent fluency in English speaking and understanding with basic computer knowledge. Qualification any graduate. Work five days a week. Night shift. Good salary. Location Miran Sahib.

What’s app resume or call at 9797535863

“job’’

“ Female Physiotherapy Assistant required for Clinic “

1. Bpt with one year experience preferable

2. Salary -5000+ negotiable .

“ Dr Priyanka Physiotherapy Clinic and Rehabilitation Centre’’

Gole Puli , Talab Tillo , 9419836691, 9149700732.

REQUIRED SENIOR LAB TECHNICIAN

Required Senior Lab Technician Diploma in Lab with Managerial Skills and experience. Full Time

M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony,

Near Super Speciality Hospital

Contact at: 9419189485, 9419193224

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. Accountant fresher :- 1 post female

2. Accountant 2year experience :- 1 post female

Interview Date and Time

Date 02/07/2021, 03/07/2021 to 05/07/2021

Interview Time 4:00 PM TO 6:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA MOB. 9906044364

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba

9906044364 Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

JOB OPPORTUNITY

A well renowned Jammu based cement company requires sale staff from all over Jammu and Kashmir. Should be having his own Vehicles for marketing. Salary Guaranteed Rs. 10,000/- plus travel expense/booster.

+91 7780879361,

+91 7889430855, 0191-2480332

Vacancy

Experienced Sales Executive for Udhampur Distt & Kashmir Province for a reputed Cattle Feed Industry

Salary as per experience and competence

Send your resume on email

kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com

kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com

Contact: 01923-290199, 9086099194, 7889741807

Dentist (Male)

Wanted an experienced dental surgeon on negotiable terms and condition

Contact/ whatsapp CV :

7780979002

Chef required

Non Veg Chef Required for Kukad Sukad Restaurant

Address-Supwal opposite Jagdish Palace (Teh-Samba) (Dist-Samba)

Salary 12000-17000

Accommodation Available

Contact No-8715997077

Required

10th/10+2

Males/Females

For At Home Patient Care

For details Contact

8715866444

Medivista Health Care

5, Red Cross Bhawan

Kachi Chhawni Jammu

(9 AM to 12 Noon)

Jobs in airport

(Location- Delhi)

Male and Female

Age- 18 to 32 yr.

Designation – CSA/CSE- Executive/Ware House Associates/Cabin Crew

Qualification- 10th/12th/Graduate

Salary – 13 K/18 K/22K

Incentive + Benefits

Cabin Crew- Only one female

Height- 5.7 (fluent in English)

Good communication skills/well groomed/ decent personality

Contact No. 7006371129

Doctor required

Required Doctor with Physician/gynae. Fresher are required. Gupta Medicos

Subash Nagar Jammu

Ph No. 7780965241

URGENT REQUIREMENT !

1. Data entry Operator: 10.Nos. M/F Experience Minimum 1 Year.

2.Marketing Executive: All District Of J&K 20 Nos. M/F Experience Minimum 1 Year.

3.Counsellor .4 Nos.Female

Experience Minimum 1 Year.

Interview on: 5th July, 2021.

Time 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Add: Vidhata Nagar, Near Kashmir Medicate, Bhatindi Road, Jammu.

Contact: 9070112133/34, 9070010101

Required

A full time billing operator with the

knowledge of Tally.ERP 9.

Starting salary: `15000/-

(Negotiable)

Time: 10 AM- 7PM

For more information, contact:

Arjun Jain, 9858661100

Address: Rakesh Trading Co.

Karan Market, Indira Chowk Jammu

NOTE: Freshers don’t contact.

The applicant should be from

Jammu province.

Call Center Agent Urgently Required

We are recruiting for Outbound sale voice process.

Sale Background with good communication skills.

Male / Female welcome

Salary – 7000 to 10,000 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – 12th or Any Deegree

Fresher Can Also Apply

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu

Contact – 7006176140 /7208487317/8433900679

Sain Charitable Institute of Paramedical Sciences

Nardni Raipur Bantalab Road, Jammu.

Ph: 0191-2952062

RequIRed Faculty

Lecturer – M. Pharm or B. Pharm (with 3 yrs Professional or

Teaching Experience)

Eligible candidate send their resume at

scipmsjammu@gmail.com

VACANCY

Experienced Civil Engineer in Bldg. work with Computer Knowledge in Billing in Excel.

Mob. 7889562242, 7051771321, 7889740251

Email sandeep_gupta26@yahoo.co.in

manangupta223@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Experienced Car Driver for Lady Doctor.

* Drivers Residing Close to Trikuta Nagar will be preferred.

Mobile: 8320170980