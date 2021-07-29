Employment July 29, 2021

Choudhary Power Projects Pvt Ltd.
CPPPL is looking for young, dynamic and competent professionals for the following positions for our highway projects in J&K UT.
Supervisor- Road: Working experience in construction of roads, Good knowledge and skills to drive project progress.
Supervisor-Bridges and Culvert work: Working experience in Highway Structure/ Culverts.
Supervisor-Tunnel: Working experience in Tunneling.
Supervisor- Civil/Mechanical: Working experience in Construction industry.
Walk in Interview will be held onwards 4th August 2021.
Interested candidates may attend the interview with valid testimonials and experience certificates along with 4 passport size photographs.
Choudhary Towers, 3rd Floor, Sector-1A,
Ext, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, 180012.
Note:- Only candidates with more than 5 years’ experience will be entertained.
Reputed Pharma Company
REQUIRES
MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (FEMALE)
H.Q JAMMU
Graduates with good communication Skill & Flair for marketing of Pharma Products
Can mail to
pharmainfo034@gmail.com
Salary : 15k to 20k
REQUIRED
MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (MALE)
H.Q RAJOURI
Local Graduates having good communication skill and zest for fast Growth in Job and Career can mail to
gandhiji71@gmail.com
Salary + Allowances + Incentive best in Industry
REQUIRED MALE/FEMALE
(COUNSELLOR/TELECALLER)
Should have good Communication Skills
& Minimum 3Years Experience for same
(Qualification min. graduate)
Interested candidate mail your CV at
ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com
Contact- 9541942239, 7006639382
Vacancy
Required a female Receptionist cum helper for a Dental Clinic at Kachi Chawni, Jammu
Contact No. 0191-3547121
99060-22263
Call between
10.00 am to 2.00 pm
& 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm
Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307 A Shastri Nagar, Jammu
7006832169 (Harsh)
WANTED
Wanted marketing excess for manufacturing unit in SIDCO Complex Bari Brahmana. Preference: Nearby candidates and those with experience in hardware line. May your resume
raghav.1993nanda@gmail.com