Employment July 29, 2021

Choudhary Power Projects Pvt Ltd.

CPPPL is looking for young, dynamic and competent professionals for the following positions for our highway projects in J&K UT.

Supervisor- Road: Working experience in construction of roads, Good knowledge and skills to drive project progress.

Supervisor-Bridges and Culvert work: Working experience in Highway Structure/ Culverts.

Supervisor-Tunnel: Working experience in Tunneling.

Supervisor- Civil/Mechanical: Working experience in Construction industry.

Walk in Interview will be held onwards 4th August 2021.

Interested candidates may attend the interview with valid testimonials and experience certificates along with 4 passport size photographs.

Choudhary Towers, 3rd Floor, Sector-1A,

Ext, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, 180012.

Note:- Only candidates with more than 5 years’ experience will be entertained.

Reputed Pharma Company

REQUIRES

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (FEMALE)

H.Q JAMMU

Graduates with good communication Skill & Flair for marketing of Pharma Products

Can mail to

pharmainfo034@gmail.com

Salary : 15k to 20k

REQUIRED

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (MALE)

H.Q RAJOURI

Local Graduates having good communication skill and zest for fast Growth in Job and Career can mail to

gandhiji71@gmail.com

Salary + Allowances + Incentive best in Industry

REQUIRED MALE/FEMALE

(COUNSELLOR/TELECALLER)

Should have good Communication Skills

& Minimum 3Years Experience for same

(Qualification min. graduate)

Interested candidate mail your CV at

ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com

Contact- 9541942239, 7006639382

Vacancy

Required a female Receptionist cum helper for a Dental Clinic at Kachi Chawni, Jammu

Contact No. 0191-3547121

99060-22263

Call between

10.00 am to 2.00 pm

& 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307 A Shastri Nagar, Jammu

7006832169 (Harsh)

WANTED

Wanted marketing excess for manufacturing unit in SIDCO Complex Bari Brahmana. Preference: Nearby candidates and those with experience in hardware line. May your resume

raghav.1993nanda@gmail.com