Employment July 25, 2021

Required
Required female for office work having basic knowledge of computer.
Address: Sainik Colony, Jammu
Contact: 9906005222
REQUIRED
Full time COOK/MAID required for a family of 3 at NANAK NAGAR. SALARY 7000.
CALL 9419186758
REQUIRED
Driver for Car
Mob. No.
9419202696
MARKETING PERSONS REQUIRED
Age – 18 and above
Qualification – 10th and above
Connect to Worldwide income
generating platform.
Income depends on your own
performance.
Investment – R 1200/= (One Time)
Earn Unlimited
Contact immediately – 6006844276
(9AM to 8.30 PM)
HIRING NOW
1. Digital Media Manager
2. Merchandiser
Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary – Rs 8000- Rs 20000
Graduation & Good communication skills are a must. Freshers or 1-2 years of experience.
jobs.paisleypop@gmail.com
Or 8899299233
Requirement
PGT CHEMISTRY – M.Sc (Chemistry) with B.Ed
PGT PHYSICS – MSc (PHYSICS) WITH B.ED
PGT BIO- M.SC (BIOLOGY) WITH B.ED
PGT MATHS- M.SC (MATHEMATICS)
WITH B.ED
PGT ENGLISH/HINDI/POL. SCI.- POST GRADUATE IN RELEVANT SUBJECT WITH B.ED
Email us at :
richharvest222@gmail.com
on or before 28th July, 2021
Required
Required females
HR : -1
Telecaller :- 3
Computer Operator-2
Interested Contact No.
9906002068, 8899124545
Office 422-C Ware House
Vikram Chowk Jammu
NURSING CARE STAFF
AT HOME
Day/Night/24×7 shifts
Males/Females
Competitive Charges
Best terms & conditions
For Details
8715866444
Medivista Health Care
5, Red Cross Bhawan
Kachi Chhawni Jammu
Required
FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR
EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT (EA)
TO DIRECTOR
Location : Warehouse, Jammu
EXPERIENCE WILL BE PREFERRED
SPEAK IN ENGLISH FLUENTLY
NAV BHARAT FLOUR MILLS
Contact : 9149982231
E-mail: pc@pmark.co.in
Required
Accountant M/F, 2 No. min salary 15+
Sales executive M/F, 5 No. 10+
Marketing executive M/F 5 No. 10+ da+comi
Sales sector will be highly appreciated.
Please send your CV’s via Mail or whatsapp at the Following:
Id:- Bestbuy2983@gmail.com
Ph.No.:-8825019707
Required
Front Office Executive (Female)
Well versed with computer capable of working with online tenders and other Computer related assignments.
Contact at: JK Machines
Hall No. 205, North Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Ph.: 0191-2473478, Mob.:9419112399
(Channel Partners of Sudhir Power Ltd., Numeric-Legrand UPS)
WANTED
Wanted as marketing executive for a
diagnostic centre.
Salary Negotiable.
Contact:
7006000300
JOB OPENING
(Area Sales Manager) – FMCG
Require ASM for reputed FMCG companies in (Tea, Spices & Flour Products) for the entire Jammu Division, Kashmir Division and Ladakh.
Mandatory Experience – Minimum 5+ Years in experience in FMCG & should have knowledge of the Distributor network ,Wholesale and Retail Channel.
(SUNDAY OPEN)
Contact – Shiv Shakti Traders, Jammu
9622044437
Email – info.sstradersindia@gmail.com
Required
Sales Executive- 3 No.
Experience-5 years plus in Retail Sales
Qualification- Graduate
Skills- Customer Handling, good communication
Industry-Jewellery
Salary-12,000-20,000 based on experience and skills.
Timings-10:00-8:00.
Mail your resume at girish.girishibmr@gmail.com or call at
8010574712