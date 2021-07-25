Employment July 25, 2021

Required

Required female for office work having basic knowledge of computer.

Address: Sainik Colony, Jammu

Contact: 9906005222

REQUIRED

Full time COOK/MAID required for a family of 3 at NANAK NAGAR. SALARY 7000.

CALL 9419186758

REQUIRED

Driver for Car

Mob. No.

9419202696

MARKETING PERSONS REQUIRED

Age – 18 and above

Qualification – 10th and above

Connect to Worldwide income

generating platform.

Income depends on your own

performance.

Investment – R 1200/= (One Time)

Earn Unlimited

Contact immediately – 6006844276

(9AM to 8.30 PM)

HIRING NOW

1. Digital Media Manager

2. Merchandiser

Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary – Rs 8000- Rs 20000

Graduation & Good communication skills are a must. Freshers or 1-2 years of experience.

jobs.paisleypop@gmail.com

Or 8899299233

Requirement

PGT CHEMISTRY – M.Sc (Chemistry) with B.Ed

PGT PHYSICS – MSc (PHYSICS) WITH B.ED

PGT BIO- M.SC (BIOLOGY) WITH B.ED

PGT MATHS- M.SC (MATHEMATICS)

WITH B.ED

PGT ENGLISH/HINDI/POL. SCI.- POST GRADUATE IN RELEVANT SUBJECT WITH B.ED

Email us at :

richharvest222@gmail.com

on or before 28th July, 2021

Required

Required females

HR : -1

Telecaller :- 3

Computer Operator-2

Interested Contact No.

9906002068, 8899124545

Office 422-C Ware House

Vikram Chowk Jammu

NURSING CARE STAFF

AT HOME

Day/Night/24×7 shifts

Males/Females

Competitive Charges

Best terms & conditions

For Details

8715866444

Medivista Health Care

5, Red Cross Bhawan

Kachi Chhawni Jammu

Required

FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT (EA)

TO DIRECTOR

Location : Warehouse, Jammu

EXPERIENCE WILL BE PREFERRED

SPEAK IN ENGLISH FLUENTLY

NAV BHARAT FLOUR MILLS

Contact : 9149982231

E-mail: pc@pmark.co.in

Required

Accountant M/F, 2 No. min salary 15+

Sales executive M/F, 5 No. 10+

Marketing executive M/F 5 No. 10+ da+comi

Sales sector will be highly appreciated.

Please send your CV’s via Mail or whatsapp at the Following:

Id:- Bestbuy2983@gmail.com

Ph.No.:-8825019707

Required

Front Office Executive (Female)

Well versed with computer capable of working with online tenders and other Computer related assignments.

Contact at: JK Machines

Hall No. 205, North Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Ph.: 0191-2473478, Mob.:9419112399

(Channel Partners of Sudhir Power Ltd., Numeric-Legrand UPS)

WANTED

Wanted as marketing executive for a

diagnostic centre.

Salary Negotiable.

Contact:

7006000300

JOB OPENING

(Area Sales Manager) – FMCG

Require ASM for reputed FMCG companies in (Tea, Spices & Flour Products) for the entire Jammu Division, Kashmir Division and Ladakh.

Mandatory Experience – Minimum 5+ Years in experience in FMCG & should have knowledge of the Distributor network ,Wholesale and Retail Channel.

(SUNDAY OPEN)

Contact – Shiv Shakti Traders, Jammu

9622044437

Email – info.sstradersindia@gmail.com

Required

Sales Executive- 3 No.

Experience-5 years plus in Retail Sales

Qualification- Graduate

Skills- Customer Handling, good communication

Industry-Jewellery

Salary-12,000-20,000 based on experience and skills.

Timings-10:00-8:00.

Mail your resume at girish.girishibmr@gmail.com or call at

8010574712