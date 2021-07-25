Cement loaded truck plunges into gorge, one killed in J&K’s Ramban

RAMBAN: One person was killed and another injured when a cement loaded truck plunges into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, P D Nitya on Sunday said that information was received about one truck (JK14E-6413) loaded with cement bags when reached Monkey Morh, met with an accident and fell down into a deep gorge.

The driver namely Shalinder Singh, son of Kaka Ram of Sewena Satyalta, district Udhampur suffered serious injuries but the helper died in the mishap.

He was identified as Rattan Singh, son of Sher Singh, resident of Bhaga, Reasi.

The driver has been shifted to District Hospital, she said.

The Police party, QRT and ROP of the Army played a significant role in the evacuation of the injured and retrieval of dead bodies from the spot, said the SSP. (Agencies)