Employment July 18, 2020

REQUIRED

Telecallers/

Counselor for a Consultancy in Gandhi Nagar.

Ph. 7006127327

Required

Marketing Executive

1 Male

Councellor 1female

Salary + incentive

Call: 9103505557

Designnama Academy

JOBS

K.S. FURNITURE HOUSE

MUTHI

Sales Executive – 5 No.

Marketing Executive – 5 No

Accountant (Tally) – 5 No.

Contact:

Tel: 0191-2554216

Mob: 9419102040

Required

Coordinator MSW, Master

Humanities /Child Dev /Psychology/

Sociology/ Rural Dev Or B.A with

3 year experience. Counselor B.A

with Para Prof certificate, 1 year

experience, 10 + 2 with 3 year

experience. Team Member Matric

with literacy skills. Volunteer Matric

6 month’s experience.

Send CV:- chdudh.seeas@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Distributor Sales Executive – 2 Male

Sales Team Leader – 1 Male

Education: Graduates in any Discipline

Experience – 2 to 5 years of work experience in Sales (FMCG)

Salary : Negotiable

Contact – AM Agencies, Opp Hotel RITZ,

Channi, Jammu

Distributor of Procter & Gamble (FMCG)

Interview on 20.07.2020 & 21.07.2020

Time — 11.00 am to 01.00 pm

Mob No. 7780870031

Staff Required

GNM/FMPW

For

AESTHETICA CLINIC

Narwal Bypass

Opp. MG Motors

Jammu

Contact- 9906114094

Required Female

on roll/off roll

in Insurance office

at Shanti Nagar near

Eden Garden Marriage Hall

Akhnoor road Jammu

Contact at – 94191-88064

WANTED

AREA SALES Executive -01

(JAMMU HQ)

SUCCESSFUL EXPERIENCE

OF MORE THAN 15 YEARS REQUIRED IN FMCG /

MEDICAL MARKETING

SALARY: 35 K/ MONTH

Contact : Area Manager

M-9086356711

CYBER CAFE

operator

having knowledge

of dtp/typing

experience hand

would be preferred

94191-06954

Call – between

10-4 pm