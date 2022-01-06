Employment Jan 6, 2022

VACANCY

Office assistant (Female)-01

Female Graduate Candidate

with Good Communication skills.

Salary 8000 plus

M-6006653439

Rizwan service

We provide help

Maid/baby caring/

nursing caring

Couple/servant

Contact 8899240062

Full time and part time service

Alpha IT Systems, Jammu

Hiring

1. JavaScript Developers

2. System Engineer (AWS, CI/CD)

3. Marketing + Sales Executives

4. HR Executives

Qualified candidates to share CVs at:

careers@alphaitsystems.com

Pharmacists

Require unemployed/Retired

registered Pharmacists for given location :-

Jammu-3, R S Pura-1, Bishnah 1, Kathua-1, Basohli-1, Reasi-1, Katra-1, Samba-1, Vijaypur-1, Female & SC candidate can also apply before 10th of January 2022.

Contact :- 9419153854

Placement

Required Computer Teacher

Having Good Knowledge of MS Office & Tally

Minimum 2 Years as a Teacher (Graduate).

Send CV or Call on

Whatsapp:9541942237, 7006639382

REQUIRED

Degree or Diploma Civil (Engineer) having experience of Lab. Tests of civil works i.e cement test cube tests, Soil test, SPT, Steel test and concrete test.

Location:- Bari Brahmana Jammu

Working:- 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

Salary:- 18000/- per month

Contact No:- 9682384208