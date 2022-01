Employment Jan 26, 2022

Required

Sales person

Min qualification – 12th

2 wheeler license holder

(Preferably Male)

Contact: 9906355511, 9419109960

R G Design

Opp. BSF Double Iron Gate, Paloura

required

Telecaller

(Female)

WhatsApp Resume /CV

@ 9055580001

urgently required

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

EXECUTIVE (05) IN (J&K UT)

HANDSOME SALARY BY

ASIAN INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY (MEGHALAYA)

CONTACT SALES HEAD (j&k ut)

9086505560/6005801002

Email : info@aiu.edu.in

website : www.aiu.edu.in

required

Shop on Rent for Chamber purpose.

Area in Jammu : near Paloura, Janipur, Bantalab, Talab Tillo, Barnai and Muthi Main road.

If available please Contact on this phone number : 7889407160

Internship positions

open in e-commerce company. Roles in: HR, Web Development, Business analyst. Email CV: hr@kivitech.in. Stipend:

Rs.7000 – 9000.

requirement

PGT-CHEMISTRY- M.Sc CHEMISTRY WITH B.ED.

PGT IT/COMPUTER SCIENCE – MCA/M.SC IT WITH B.ED

ACCOUNTANT – GRADUATE WITH WORKING KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY.

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES WILL WILL BE PREFERRED.

EMAIL US AT

appointmenthr82@gmail.com

Required

IELTS trainer (F)

Full Time only

Experienced preferred

Shastri Nagar

9086061388