Employment Jan 2, 2021

Required
Required a fulltime sales girl for a newly opened ladies ethnic Store/showroom. Preference will be given to girls residing nearby areas of the showroom.
For interview please visit below address within 5 days
M/s Mayra’s Ethnic Store
Sector 3, Opp. Indusind Bank, Near Railway Fathak, Channi Himmat Jammu.
Note: Salary Negotiable
Mob.: 9419109039
STAFF REQUIRED
50 post Jammu
Male/female
Interview 2 days
Showroom, Office, Education Instiute, Industry, Sector, Malls, Shops.
100% placement
Appointment call 9086193986
Visit with resume & qualification certificate (Recruitment Agency)
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Post Salary
Delivery Boy (10K+Fuel+Bonus)
Telecaller (6500 to 8500)
Security Guard (9K to 10K)
Ex-man Security Guard (25K+ Food+ Accommodation) for Gujarat.
Driver (8K to 10K)
Showroom Sales (8K)
Dubai Hotel Line Job (30 K)
Ph: 6006066686, 7051547050
GOYAL SALES CORPORATION
Particulars Nos
SALESMAN FOR
BATTERIES (FRESHER) 2
INTERNS ( ACCOUNTS) 4
RECEPTIONIST 1
WALK IN INTERVIEW FROM MONDAY TO TILL WEDNESDAY (FROM 11 A.M TO 2 P.M)
OPP.DIGIANA ASHRAM
NATIONAL HIGHWAY ROAD
9055500622
URGENT REQUIREMENTS FOR MNC
1. Accountant : Salary (15K to 2K)
2. Supervisor for food Industry: Salary (14k to 16k)
3. B. Pharmacy, D Pharma in Chemistry for Pharmaceutical Companies: Salary (12k to 18k)
4. ITI all Stream fresher fir MNC Company: Salary (12k to 15k).
5. Team Leader, Office Counsellor, Coordinator,Electrician, Driver, Housekeeping Staff for Hotels: Salary (12k to 20k) + Accommodation
So Come With Your Full Bio-Data at RBECC
interview Date 01-10 OfJan 2021
Contact @ 9541897001/9146996228
Add: Opp. SBI Bank, 1/1A,
Talab Tillo Main Chowk, Jammu
Looking for the following profiles on urgent basis for FMCG Company Jammu :
1 Territory Sales In charge- FMCG Background for FMCG Company. MBA, 5-8 years MNC’s FMCG experience.- 4 No’s
2 ASM- FMCG Background, MBA, 8-12 years MNC’s FMCG experience.- 2 No’s
Division Head- FMCG Background, MBA, 10-15 Years MNC’s Experience.- 2 No’s
3 Store In charge/SCM/warehouse/Logistics In charge: MBA, experience in MNC’s warehousing/Dispatching Goods, Maintain the records. 4-8 years Large FMCG products handling experience- 1 No’s
90860-85474 / 80825-85474
Hr7colours2011@gmail.com
The crown international
required 10th-12th,
32 M/F,
Fresher’s apply No Fees
Hostel Free.
Income 10000-15000
Contact –
8441882528, 6005034416
Urgent Required
Eng, Math, Physics, Chemistry, Bio, EVS, Commerce
Eco, Sociology, Edu, Geog, Psy, Pol. Sci, Urdu
FEMALE RECEPTIONIST 30 Nos.
COMPUTER OPERATORS M/F 40 Nos
SALES EXECUTIVE M/F 20 Nos
SHINE TUTORIAL
EXCHANGE ROAD (NEAR S P SMART SCHOOL KACHI CHOWNI)
CONTACT NO. 7889747922
Required
ALLEX MEDICAL SYSTEMS REQUIRED SERVICE ENGINEERS FRESH EXPERIENCE DIPLOMA ELECTRICAL ELECTRONICS COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE FOR JAMMU RESUME :- INFO@ALLEXMEDICAL.COM