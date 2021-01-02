Employment Jan 2, 2021

Required

Required a fulltime sales girl for a newly opened ladies ethnic Store/showroom. Preference will be given to girls residing nearby areas of the showroom.

For interview please visit below address within 5 days

M/s Mayra’s Ethnic Store

Sector 3, Opp. Indusind Bank, Near Railway Fathak, Channi Himmat Jammu.

Note: Salary Negotiable

Mob.: 9419109039

STAFF REQUIRED

50 post Jammu

Male/female

Interview 2 days

Showroom, Office, Education Instiute, Industry, Sector, Malls, Shops.

100% placement

Appointment call 9086193986

Visit with resume & qualification certificate (Recruitment Agency)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Post Salary

Delivery Boy (10K+Fuel+Bonus)

Telecaller (6500 to 8500)

Security Guard (9K to 10K)

Ex-man Security Guard (25K+ Food+ Accommodation) for Gujarat.

Driver (8K to 10K)

Showroom Sales (8K)

Dubai Hotel Line Job (30 K)

Ph: 6006066686, 7051547050

GOYAL SALES CORPORATION

Particulars Nos

SALESMAN FOR

BATTERIES (FRESHER) 2

INTERNS ( ACCOUNTS) 4

RECEPTIONIST 1

WALK IN INTERVIEW FROM MONDAY TO TILL WEDNESDAY (FROM 11 A.M TO 2 P.M)

OPP.DIGIANA ASHRAM

NATIONAL HIGHWAY ROAD

9055500622

URGENT REQUIREMENTS FOR MNC

1. Accountant : Salary (15K to 2K)

2. Supervisor for food Industry: Salary (14k to 16k)

3. B. Pharmacy, D Pharma in Chemistry for Pharmaceutical Companies: Salary (12k to 18k)

4. ITI all Stream fresher fir MNC Company: Salary (12k to 15k).

5. Team Leader, Office Counsellor, Coordinator,Electrician, Driver, Housekeeping Staff for Hotels: Salary (12k to 20k) + Accommodation

So Come With Your Full Bio-Data at RBECC

interview Date 01-10 OfJan 2021

Contact @ 9541897001/9146996228

Add: Opp. SBI Bank, 1/1A,

Talab Tillo Main Chowk, Jammu

Looking for the following profiles on urgent basis for FMCG Company Jammu :

1 Territory Sales In charge- FMCG Background for FMCG Company. MBA, 5-8 years MNC’s FMCG experience.- 4 No’s

2 ASM- FMCG Background, MBA, 8-12 years MNC’s FMCG experience.- 2 No’s

Division Head- FMCG Background, MBA, 10-15 Years MNC’s Experience.- 2 No’s

3 Store In charge/SCM/warehouse/Logistics In charge: MBA, experience in MNC’s warehousing/Dispatching Goods, Maintain the records. 4-8 years Large FMCG products handling experience- 1 No’s

90860-85474 / 80825-85474

Hr7colours2011@gmail.com

The crown international

required 10th-12th,

32 M/F,

Fresher’s apply No Fees

Hostel Free.

Income 10000-15000

Contact –

8441882528, 6005034416

Urgent Required

Eng, Math, Physics, Chemistry, Bio, EVS, Commerce

Eco, Sociology, Edu, Geog, Psy, Pol. Sci, Urdu

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST 30 Nos.

COMPUTER OPERATORS M/F 40 Nos

SALES EXECUTIVE M/F 20 Nos

SHINE TUTORIAL

EXCHANGE ROAD (NEAR S P SMART SCHOOL KACHI CHOWNI)

CONTACT NO. 7889747922

Required

ALLEX MEDICAL SYSTEMS REQUIRED SERVICE ENGINEERS FRESH EXPERIENCE DIPLOMA ELECTRICAL ELECTRONICS COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE FOR JAMMU RESUME :- INFO@ALLEXMEDICAL.COM