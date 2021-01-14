Employment Jan 14, 2020

Urgent Required

Physics, Chemistry, Math

Zoology, Reasoning Math, Eng

Hist, Geo, Econ, Edu, Comm,

Female Receptionist

Computer Operators M/F

(Kachi Chawni Jammu)

Mob. 7889747922

Goyal sales

corporation

Particulars Nos

Accountant (Exp 2-3 Year) 2

Having knowledge of GST

Walk in Interview from Thursday till Saturday (From 2 PM to 4 PM)

Opp. Digiana Ashram National Highway Road

9055500600

Need

*Website operator – 1

*Assistant cum Delivery boy -1

at

Machine Domana.

Contact on whatsapp only- 6005739189

Required

1. Plant Operator

2. Supervisor

Having experience in factory/Plant.

Salary Negotiable, Best in Market.

Contact : Krishna Beverages,

Bari Brahmana, Jammu.

9419239999, 9622239999

Required

SOFTWARE TRAINED

(C++/Java/PHP/Androed/Tally/Busy)

(Full Time/Part Time)

Experience in Projects will be prepared for interview visit

Amisoft Technology

C/o Jetking Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Mob. 7006487991

urgent

need

Spa and Salon Manager (Female)

Fix 15000 Salary + Incentive

Receptionist (Female)

Fix 10,000 Salary + Incentive

Call us – 9596345888

Whatsapp – 8968229959

urgently required

for industry

Executive Assistant to MD- Female

Graduate with 3 to 5 years of Exp.

Sales Executive : MBA in Marketing

Fresher : Salary 20 to 25 Thousand + Accomodation. Location : UP/Gujrat/Rajasthan

Manager : Ex- Serviceman-Retired as a Major/Lieutenant Colonel or Colonel.

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com