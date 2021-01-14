IndiGo announces a special festive sale, with fares starting INR 877

KOLKATA : India’s leading carrier, IndiGo, announced a five-day special domestic sale across select domestic flights on 6E network.

The sale, effective from January 13, 2021 to January 17, 2021, will offer customers all-inclusive fares on domestic flights at starting at INR 877. The sale is valid on travel from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

Change or cancellation fee of INR 500 will be applicable on bookings made during the sale, an IndiGo official on Thursday said.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are very happy to announce our first festive sale of the year till January 17, 2021, applicable across select domestic flights on the 6E network. We are hopeful to see customers booking the seats on offer, with fares starting at INR 877.

Customer confidence in air travel has strengthened over the last few months, as it is the safest mode of transport.” “The advent of the vaccination has further improved the sentiment, with people looking at travelling within the country this year.

This sale will help them plan domestic travel in advance and at affordable fares. This special sale further reinforces IndiGo’s commitment to provide an on-time, courteous, safe and hassle-free experience at affordable fares onboard our lean clean flying machine,” Mr Kumar added.

Customers booking their tickets through HSBC Bank Credit Cards can avail an additional 5 percent cashback up to INR 750 on all fares with a minimum transaction of INR 3000.

IndusInd Bank Credit Card holders can avail 12% cashback up to INR 5000 on 12 months EMI on a minimum transaction of INR 3000. The additional offers on HSBC Bank Credit Cards are valid on IndiGo website and app only while additional offers on IndusInd Bank Credit Card are valid on IndiGo website only. (AGENCIES)