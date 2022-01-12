Employment Jan 12, 2022

Urgently required

ex-servicemen/civilian

Armed Security Guards, Un-Armed Security Guards, Peon/Dafftari, Plumber, Electrician, Gardner, Safai Karamchari.

FOR REGISTRATION

Contact :

J&K Ex- Services League

Office Complex Sainik Welfare office,

Ambphalla, Jammu 180005

Phone – 0191-2547809

Required urgently

fOR A LEADING BEAUTY SALON, JAMMU

1. Front desk executive

2. Clinic Manager

3. Beautician

4. Make up artist

5. Nail artist

Call:9311972333 ; 8800604800

Required

IELTS trainer (F)

Full Time only

Experienced preferred

Shastri Nagar

9086061388

Required

Need trained Beautician Girl for ladies Saloon at Smart Look Saloon NITCO Lane Talab Tillo Contact:

9796681412

REQUIRED

OFFICE MANAGER

HAVING KNOWLEDGE

OF COMPUTER

AT GAS AGENCY

UDHAMPUR

CONTACT NO 7006441048

VACANCY

Required Supervisor for Petrol Pump at Kunjwani.

Minimum Qualification (10+2), Freshers Can also apply.

CONTACT: 9419648333

URGENTLY REQUIRED

100% placement

Fresher & experience apply .

1. Jobs in hotel & resturant sector.

2. Jobs in Industry & MNCs, sector

3. Jobs in office.& Private school.& insitute.

4. Jobs in malls & showroom & shops.

5. Jobs in automobile sector & medical sector

Appointment call 9086193986

(You will get a job based on your experience and your qualifications in all these fields.)

RIZWAN SERVICE

We provide help

Maid/baby caring/nursing

caring/couple/servant

Contact 8899240062

Full time/part time service

Vacancy for retired person

Limited vacancy for retired person. Students and housewifes. Income upto 40000 per month. Work part time earn handsome amount. Special program for retited person

Retired – 5 Housewifes – 4

Fresher- 4

Contact – 9070674124