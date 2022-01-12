Employment Jan 12, 2022

Urgently required
ex-servicemen/civilian
Armed Security Guards, Un-Armed Security Guards, Peon/Dafftari, Plumber, Electrician, Gardner, Safai Karamchari.
FOR REGISTRATION
Contact :
J&K Ex- Services League
Office Complex Sainik Welfare office,
Ambphalla, Jammu 180005
Phone – 0191-2547809
Required urgently
fOR A LEADING BEAUTY SALON, JAMMU
1. Front desk executive
2. Clinic Manager
3. Beautician
4. Make up artist
5. Nail artist
Call:9311972333 ; 8800604800
Required
IELTS trainer (F)
Full Time only
Experienced preferred
Shastri Nagar
9086061388
Required
Need trained Beautician Girl for ladies Saloon at Smart Look Saloon NITCO Lane Talab Tillo Contact:
9796681412
REQUIRED
OFFICE MANAGER
HAVING KNOWLEDGE
OF COMPUTER
AT GAS AGENCY
UDHAMPUR
CONTACT NO 7006441048
VACANCY
Required Supervisor for Petrol Pump at Kunjwani.
Minimum Qualification (10+2), Freshers Can also apply.
CONTACT: 9419648333
URGENTLY REQUIRED
100% placement
Fresher & experience apply .
1. Jobs in hotel & resturant sector.
2. Jobs in Industry & MNCs, sector
3. Jobs in office.& Private school.& insitute.
4. Jobs in malls & showroom & shops.
5. Jobs in automobile sector & medical sector
Appointment call 9086193986
(You will get a job based on your experience and your qualifications in all these fields.)
RIZWAN SERVICE
We provide help
Maid/baby caring/nursing
caring/couple/servant
Contact 8899240062
Full time/part time service
Vacancy for retired person
Limited vacancy for retired person. Students and housewifes. Income upto 40000 per month. Work part time earn handsome amount. Special program for retited person
Retired – 5 Housewifes – 4
Fresher- 4
Contact – 9070674124