Employment Jan 1, 2022

SAFAL MOTHER DIARY
Required Distributors for Jammu city, Katra, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, All district for frozen Product name SAFAL.
Mob No. 9541772778
97966-58195
Email : souravsuri59@gmail.com
Staff Required for Akhil India Private Limited
Require candidates for Accounts with minimum experience of 4 years in Tally and Accounting.
Salary- 15000 to 25000, Vacancy- 2 No’s
Require Marketing Executives in all 10 districts of Jammu division with experience of 2 years in FMCG. Salary 15000 to 25000, Vacancy- 5 No’s
Interview day and timing: Sunday 2nd January, 2022 after 11 am to 3 pm
Interview Location: 91-C, Warehouse, Jammu
Contact: 9419189468, 9541150442
Urgent Required
FACULTY… MATH,
CHEMISTRY, PHYSICS, BIOLOGY,
ENGLISH, HISTORY, GEOGRAPHY,
REASONING
MATH… UPTO 10TH ALL SUBJECT.
SHINE TUTORIAL
EXCHANGE ROAD NEAR S P SMART SCHOOL JAMMU
MOB 7889737922, 7889410595…
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Distributors in Telecom Sector
Min. Investment 1 lakh
Max. Investment 5 lakh
Earn handsome return
Location : Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar.
Contact Details : 9055500050, 6005801002
VACANCY
Marketing Manager (Sales) -01
Sales Executive: 02
Experienced FMCG candidates
For JAMMU
Bike & Driving license Must
Good Salary Plus TA
M-6006653439
Wanted
O.T.TECH
STAFF NURSE
DRIVER
COOK
N.O.
Contact. 9149623839
Oneness Nation
Urgently Required 36 Boys/Girl’s for official and non-official staff in Jammu and other office of Jammu and Kashmir.
Note :- Fresher’s can also apply
Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th and above
Income :- 15,000 to 20,000 (P/M)
(As per Co. Rule)
So, Bring Your Full Bio-Data and get a job
FREE HOSTEL FACILITIES FOR GIRL’S
WALK IN INTERVIEW FROM TODAY TO TILL 31-01-2022
oneness nation
153/6, Ambika Colony Bye-Pass Road Kunjwani
Oppo Audi Showroom Jammu
Contact No. +919103129166, + 919797552720
Required
IELTS trainer (F)
Full Time only
experienced preferred
Shastri Nagar
9086061388