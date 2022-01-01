Employment Jan 1, 2022

SAFAL MOTHER DIARY

Required Distributors for Jammu city, Katra, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, All district for frozen Product name SAFAL.

Mob No. 9541772778

97966-58195

Email : souravsuri59@gmail.com

Staff Required for Akhil India Private Limited

Require candidates for Accounts with minimum experience of 4 years in Tally and Accounting.

Salary- 15000 to 25000, Vacancy- 2 No’s

Require Marketing Executives in all 10 districts of Jammu division with experience of 2 years in FMCG. Salary 15000 to 25000, Vacancy- 5 No’s

Interview day and timing: Sunday 2nd January, 2022 after 11 am to 3 pm

Interview Location: 91-C, Warehouse, Jammu

Contact: 9419189468, 9541150442

Urgent Required

FACULTY… MATH,

CHEMISTRY, PHYSICS, BIOLOGY,

ENGLISH, HISTORY, GEOGRAPHY,

REASONING

MATH… UPTO 10TH ALL SUBJECT.

SHINE TUTORIAL

EXCHANGE ROAD NEAR S P SMART SCHOOL JAMMU

MOB 7889737922, 7889410595…

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Distributors in Telecom Sector

Min. Investment 1 lakh

Max. Investment 5 lakh

Earn handsome return

Location : Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar.

Contact Details : 9055500050, 6005801002

VACANCY

Marketing Manager (Sales) -01

Sales Executive: 02

Experienced FMCG candidates

For JAMMU

Bike & Driving license Must

Good Salary Plus TA

M-6006653439

Wanted

O.T.TECH

STAFF NURSE

DRIVER

COOK

N.O.

Contact. 9149623839

Oneness Nation

Urgently Required 36 Boys/Girl’s for official and non-official staff in Jammu and other office of Jammu and Kashmir.

Note :- Fresher’s can also apply

Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th and above

Income :- 15,000 to 20,000 (P/M)

(As per Co. Rule)

So, Bring Your Full Bio-Data and get a job

FREE HOSTEL FACILITIES FOR GIRL’S

WALK IN INTERVIEW FROM TODAY TO TILL 31-01-2022

oneness nation

153/6, Ambika Colony Bye-Pass Road Kunjwani

Oppo Audi Showroom Jammu

Contact No. +919103129166, + 919797552720

Required

IELTS trainer (F)

Full Time only

experienced preferred

Shastri Nagar

9086061388