Azad expresses grief on the loss of lives at Mata Vaishnodevi due to stampede

JAMMU, Jan 1: Former Chief Minister of J&K Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad has expressed his heartfelt grief on the tragic incident of stampede at Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine causing loss of 12 lives. Azad demanded for adequate compensation to the family members of those deceased and proper medical attention to those who injured.

“I am sure that the UT authorities will press all available resources into action and take immediate remedial measures. My heart goes out for those who lost their loved ones. The injured should be given immediate medical attention” said Mr. Azad.