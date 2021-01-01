Employment Jan 1, 2021

job job job
A Govt Registered Firm requires 142 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu & other districts of J&K UT.
Note : Freshers can also apply
Income : 12,400/ to 18,600 / P/M
(As per Co. Rule)
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation & above
So, Come with your full Bio Data at
MLCC
Vivekanand Chowk Gumat Jammu
Cell No. : 7006014214, 8491816108
Urgent Required
Manager in Agriculture (14,000) Exp.
Packing Boys 10,000+Accommodation
Driver – 10,000+
Sales Girl (10,000+) Exp.
ITI Electrician: 10,000+ Petrol
Helper – 7000+Petrol
Accountant 15,000+Exp.
Ex-Serviceman – 10,000+
Lab Collection Girl (GNM) – 10,000
9906300427, 6006043859
Opp. ITI Colg. Shakti Nagar
Vacancy
REQUIRED THE FOLLOWING STAFF FOR REPUTED WATCH COMPANY
1) Sales Officer :- 2 Nos
* Exp in FMCG & White goods business will be preferred
* Having two wheeler is a must
2) Office boy/Delivery :- 2 Nos
Interested candidates may visit at the following address with their updated resume
H No. 420 A, (Opp BSNL Office), Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Ph: 0191-2458718, 9419171332, 9419008765
Need helper
NEED A HELPER IN SHOP
AT
MACHINE DOMANA.
WHATS APP – 6005739189
jobs
Required
Delivery Boys
Valid Driving
Licence must
Contact: 9541637646
Required
Sales Exe – (15000+)
Hardware Eng – (12000+)
Computer Opr – (8000+)
Receptionist – (7000+)
Service Eng – (10000+)
Maid – (10000+)
Driver – (10000+)
Office Cord (8000+)
Contact: Mehar Services
23-A, Ext Gandhi Nagar
Nera Dudhari Mandir Chowk
Ph: 0191-2439541
Required
Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business, Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/ LAP at Jammu.
Fixed Salary with Lucrative incentives.
Fresher’s preferred. (Two Wheeler Must).
Graduates/ Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com
S. D Financial Consultants.
(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd)
Ist Floor K C Plaza Residency Road Jammu
Ph: 9419197314, 9419153727