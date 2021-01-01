Employment Jan 1, 2021

job job job

A Govt Registered Firm requires 142 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu & other districts of J&K UT.

Note : Freshers can also apply

Income : 12,400/ to 18,600 / P/M

(As per Co. Rule)

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation & above

So, Come with your full Bio Data at

MLCC

Vivekanand Chowk Gumat Jammu

Cell No. : 7006014214, 8491816108

Urgent Required

Manager in Agriculture (14,000) Exp.

Packing Boys 10,000+Accommodation

Driver – 10,000+

Sales Girl (10,000+) Exp.

ITI Electrician: 10,000+ Petrol

Helper – 7000+Petrol

Accountant 15,000+Exp.

Ex-Serviceman – 10,000+

Lab Collection Girl (GNM) – 10,000

9906300427, 6006043859

Opp. ITI Colg. Shakti Nagar

Vacancy

REQUIRED THE FOLLOWING STAFF FOR REPUTED WATCH COMPANY

1) Sales Officer :- 2 Nos

* Exp in FMCG & White goods business will be preferred

* Having two wheeler is a must

2) Office boy/Delivery :- 2 Nos

Interested candidates may visit at the following address with their updated resume

H No. 420 A, (Opp BSNL Office), Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Ph: 0191-2458718, 9419171332, 9419008765

Need helper

NEED A HELPER IN SHOP

AT

MACHINE DOMANA.

WHATS APP – 6005739189

jobs

Required

Delivery Boys

Valid Driving

Licence must

Contact: 9541637646

Required

Sales Exe – (15000+)

Hardware Eng – (12000+)

Computer Opr – (8000+)

Receptionist – (7000+)

Service Eng – (10000+)

Maid – (10000+)

Driver – (10000+)

Office Cord (8000+)

Contact: Mehar Services

23-A, Ext Gandhi Nagar

Nera Dudhari Mandir Chowk

Ph: 0191-2439541

Required

Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business, Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/ LAP at Jammu.

Fixed Salary with Lucrative incentives.

Fresher’s preferred. (Two Wheeler Must).

Graduates/ Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com

S. D Financial Consultants.

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd)

Ist Floor K C Plaza Residency Road Jammu

Ph: 9419197314, 9419153727