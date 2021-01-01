Railways to resume Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express services

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will resume its services from January 1, months after services were stopped due to COVID pandemic.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and wrote, “The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express which takes pilgrims to Vaishno Devi shrine will once again resume its services from January 1. One of India`s modern train is once again ready to welcome devotees and pilgrims.”

The New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 3 last year. The train started its regular services for passengers from October 5, last year. The services of the Vande Bharat were stopped due to COVID pandemic in March this year.

As of now, the Indian Railways is operating 1,089 mail and express trains out of 1,768. (AGENCY)