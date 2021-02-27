Employment Feb 27, 2021

Telecaller required

with excellent fluency in english speaking, night shift, good salary offered. Location Miran Sahib.

Whats app resume or call on 9797535863

Call Center Agent

Urgently Required

We are recruiting for Outbound sale voice process.

Sale Background with good communication skills.

Male / Female welcome

Salary – 6500 to 8500 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – 12th or Any Degree

Fresher Can Also Apply

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu

Contact – 7006176140 / 8433900679

REQUIRED STAFF

TELE CALLER (F) – 05

HELPER (M) -02

R.V.ENTERPRISES

LAST MORH,

GANDHI NAGAR , JAMMU

7889902456, 9419503331

REQUIRED

SALES GIRL

with Pleasing Personality

@ 25,000/-

99063-32431

70064-15196

VACANCY

Required for a CA office a CA Inter qualified or an experienced accountant having good working knowledge of filing Income Tax returns and GST returns. Send resume on WhatsApp no. 9419103630

Shortlisted candidate will receive a call back for interview.

JOB VACANCY

Required salesman & helper (male) having knowledge of suits, sarees, lehengas & gowns for retail showroom in Jammu City.

Contact : 9419182096

Urgently required

Physiotherapist : BPT/MPT- Fresher/Exp.

Receptionist : Graduate-Fresher/Exp.

Salary : 10 to 15 K

Tellecaller : 12th/Graduate : Fresher/ Exp Both

Salary 8 Thousand

Office Incharge : Female : Graduate

1 to 3 years of Exp. Salary : 10 to 15 K

Computer Operator : 12th/Graduate

Fresher/Exp. Both. Salary : 8 to 12 K

94192-02815/94192-02817

shreekrishanbala@gmail.com

Urgently required

Packing Manager : 8 to 10 years of Exp.

Salary : 30 to 40 K

Computer Operator: 0 to 3 years of Exp.

Salary 8 to 12 K

Counsellor/Tellecaller : 12th/Graduate

Fresher/Exp. Both Salary : 8 to 12 K

Office Coordinator : Graduate with 1 to 3 years

of Exp. Salary 10 to 15 K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Job Vacancy

Showroom Sales Executive – 1

Marketing Sales Executive -1

(Must have 2 Wheeler)

Godrej interio

NFC, Gangyal, Jammu

Contact: 8899700777

nfc@live.in

Vacancy

Required an Office Assistant M/F,

12th Pass or Above, Proficient in Computer

Salary Negotiable

Address :

Shakti Nagar, Jammu

9419174750, 8825082774

JOB JOB JOB

Required Free Lancers for Phone Pe at Udhampur, Reasi, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Doda, Rajouri, Kishtwar & Ladakh

Contact No.

9086216931

7006640626

9682565924

9906097862

JOB JOB JOB

REQUIRE 20 BOYS AND GIRLS

DATA ENTRY OPERATOR

Location – Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua

Computer Knowing, Expert in excel

They must have own LAPTOP

Salary :- 10,000

Contact – 9797283327

SOS HERMANN GMEINER SCHOOL, JAMMU

REQUIRED: Computer Teacher Having knowledge of teaching computer in classes VII to XII) Qualification MCA, B. Ed having experience of 02 years & PRT Science Graduate with B.Ed Send your resume by hand latest by March 15, 2021. Bio-data can also be sent by e-mail to. admin.jammuhgs@soscvindia.org

REGISTRATION FOR

ADMISSION OPEN

Required

Graduates/Post Graduates with relevant experience of Departmental Manager Job Role (RASCI) for the position of Retail Trainer for Himayat Project.

Salary will not be a constraint for experienced and deserving candidates.

ManpowerGroup DDU-GKY Skills Academy Channi Rama Jammu

Contact : 8130703131

Email : mpgskills@gmail.com

Wanted

2 FEMALE RECEPTIONIST (COMPUTER KNOWING) WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS FOR AUTOMOBILE SHOWROOM.

(SALARY FIVE FIGURE)

1 SALES MANAGER WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS. (SALARY FIVE FIGURE)

AREA: SAINIK COLONY BY PASS NATIONAL HIGHWAY.

CONTACT : 9018803000

NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB

REQUIRED STAFF

*PGT: -MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH, SOCIAL SCIENCE.

*TGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH

* Experienced candidates will be preferred.

WATCHMAN :- 2

PROMOTERS ( boy/girl) having good communication skills.

Salary negotiable

Contact no. 9149545956 , 7006648361.

* Submit your resume in school office from 10 am to 1 pm.

Requirements

Aerial Telecom Solutions require social work graduates for following roles to set up a senior citizen helpline in Jammu and Kashmir.

Call Officers, Team Leader – Connect Centre, IT Leader, Field Response Officers, Field Response Leader, Quality Leader, Admin/Finance Head.

To apply share your CV on subzar@aerialtelecom.in or call on 9875950648