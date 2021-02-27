PM, Vice President Pay Tributes To Saint-Poet Ravidas On His Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to saint-poet Ravidas on his birth anniversary.

PM Modi said the messages given by Saint Ravidas centuries ago on equality, goodwill, and compassion will inspire the people of the country for ages.

“My humble tributes to him (Saint Ravidas) on his birth anniversary),” the prime minister tweeted.

The prime minister also greeted people on the occasion of ”Magh Purnima”.

“My humble tributes to great poet-saint Guru Ravidas Ji on his Jayanti today. Ravidas Ji believed in universal brotherhood and spread the message of unity through his writings & teachings. As we remember him, let us emulate his teachings & resolve to follow the path shown by him,” M Venkaiah Naidu said on Twitter. (AGENCY)