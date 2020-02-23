Employment Feb 23, 2020

REQUIRED
SUPER STOCKIST
for
Jammu Region
Deals in Spices & Masala
Contact:
9953204895, 7780873562
JOB REQUIRED
Required Marketing Salesman having Experience Minimum 2 years in (FMCG)
No. of Posts – 4 No.
Place Jammu
Mobile No. 7006114701
Interview started from Monday
SAI INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL HIRANAGAR, Distt. Kathua (J&K)
45 km from Pathankot (Session 2020-21) Requires NTT, PRT, TGT for all subjects. Handsome salary. Free accommodation + breakfast + Lunch. Principal Shiv Shah. 9906175469
Pharmacist
required
MALE CANDIDATE
WITH SUFFICENT
KNOWLEDGE OF MEDICINES
SALARY 9000 TO 11000
CONTACT 9682178016
CHENAB VALLEY PUBLIC SCHOOL, RANJAN
STAFF REQUIRED
PRT : B.A/ B.Sc, M.A/M.Sc with B. Ed
NTT : B.A/ B.Sc, NTT
P.G.T : M.Sc Botany, M.Sc Zoology
Minimum experience of 2 years
Salary negotiable. Free Transport
Facility Available
For any queries, please Contact
Mob. 9858222708, 7051874436
Wanted Driver
NEED OF EXPERIENCE DRIVER FOR DRIVING HOMELY CAR. MUST HAVE VALID LICENCE. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.
CONTACT NO: 9419124218
REQUIRED
AUDIT Executive Qualifications CA INTER /CS INTER or Graduate having experience in Audits, IncomeTax and GST return
filing for CA Office.
Contact: CA Manjeet Singh 9419202611, 9070100002
Wanted Typist & Peon
Wanted Typist cum Computer Knowing Boy and Peon for Factory at EPIP Kartholi (MIF) Flats Bari Brahmna with Good Command and Conversation in English two wheeler with licence is must for Typist. Preference will be given to Bari Brahmna area residents. Salary Negotiable. Contact us between 3 pm to 6 pm from Monday to Friday for Interview.
Shanti Associates
Block ‘A’ 2nd Floor EPIP (MIF) Kartholi
Near Third Gole Chakkar Inside Kala Gate
Bari Brahmna. LL: 01923-222732
SGSD INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL,
DOMANA
STAFF REQUIRED
Post : Qualification
1. TGT (All subjects) : M.A/B.A and B.Ed
2. N.T.T : Trained Nursery Teacher
3. Music Teacher : M.A/ B.A
4. Dance Teacher : M.A/ B.A
5. Physical Instructor :- B.P.Ed
Candidates should have good communication. Teachers with experience will be preferred. Freshers can also apply. If interested feel free to call at 9596640808. Desired candidates can send their Resume in person before 3rd March 2020
REQUIRED
MNC Jobs – Sal 15K – 20K
Industrial Jobs – Sal 15-20K
Hotel Jobs – Sal 15-20K
IT Jobs – Sal 10-15K
Teachers Jobs – Sal 10 -15K
Telle Callers – Sal 8-10K
9596707607, 9906231386
Urgently Required
A Female Laboratory Technician for running a Laboratory at Jainpur to work from morning 7.00 AM upto 12.00 Noon. Salary Negotiable. May please contact on the following (Mob) No: 9419207339, 9419207339
TUTORS REQUIRED
1st to 10th (CBSE & JKBOSE), 11th, 12th (Med, Non-Med, Commerce, Arts), NEET/AIMS/ JEE (Mains and Advance)/ BA, BCOM, BSC, BBA, BCA, MCA, MBA, MA, MCOM, BANK PO /CLERK, IBPS,SBI, SSC JKSSB, BSF, JK-POLICE, KAS, IAS, NDA, CDS DEFENCE,IELTS, SPOKEN ENGLISH, GRAMMAR, ALL COMPUTER COURSES.
For Famous Institute at Kacci Chowni Jammu
CALL/MESSAGE/WHATSAPP: 9149505059
Home Tutors/Students all apply freely
REQUIRED
Stewards – 3 nos.
at Patni Top
Contact:
7006428457
REQUIRED
Banquet manager
supervisor
Cook
Required
Hotel mansar
Raghunath bazaar
Jammu.
8715000091
Staff required for restaurant
1. Cashier with basic computer skills.
2.Chef (Indian curries)-CDP
3.Chef (Indian)- Commi
4.Chef(Tandoor) – CDP
5.Banquet Captain
Interested Applicants Can Contact 9419187794 Between 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Required
1) Electrician for Project
2) Accountant ( Full Time/Part Time )
Salary Negotiable
Contact :
RAVISUN,
TRIKUTA NAGAR
MOB: 9717104343
Requirement
REQUIRE MALE CANDIDATE FOR FOLLOWING POSTS :-
1. Computer Operator having knowledge of Tally or Busy having experience more than 2 yrs (Timing 10.00 AM to 7.00 PM)
2. Part time Computer Operator having knowledge of Microsoft office (Word & Excel) having experience more than 2 yrs (Timing 5.00 AM to 8.00 PM)
3. Car Driver having valid License and Experience for more than 5 yrs (Timing 9.00 AM to 7.00 PM)
Salary Negotiable
AT KANAK MANDI IN ADVOCATE OFFICE,
Contact No. 9419186392, 9596733577
A MODEL INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION
GURHA BRAHAMANA (AKHNOOR) NEAR PEER-BABA
STAFF REQUIRED
Post
1. Principal – M.Sc./M.A B.Ed Male/Female 3 yrs Exp.
2. Co-ordinator – B.Sc./B.A. B.Ed. Male/Female 2 yrs Exp.
3. Co-ordinator – B.Sc./B.A. B.Ed. For Kindergarten
4. Sports Teacher – B.A./B.PED
5. B.Sc./B.A./B.Ed. for General Line Trs.
Salary with good package for experienced
Male/Female Persons
Contact: 94193-55071, 8493039245,
01924253001, 9469553922
GD GOENKA
Pre-School REQUIRED
Coordinator-Salary 8 to 10K
Teachers-Salary 6 to 8k
near BSNL Exchange, Sidhra
Mob. 6005817954
Freshers can also apply
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Bari Brahmana SIDCO Indl. Complex based company required the following Manager/Staff on urgent basis.
1. Production Manager 1
2. Quality Checking Executive 1
3. Microbiologist (Lab) 1
4. Blow Moulding /Injection 1
Moulding -Operator
5. Accounts Executive 1
6. Plant Maintt. Executive 1
7. Sales Manager for Plastic 1
Bottles Sales
Kindly Contact on Following Nos:
1) 9906112848 2) 9419198002
Salary Negotiable
JOB JOB
Need pharmacist 3 male and 3 Female with drug license.
Qualification D Pharma or B Pharma
Contact No. 9419112921
Required
(1) Required a boy for doing online job work (Experienced)
(2) Require a boy for Stationery shop one year experience and have a valid Licence.
Cont : 9149442188
Urgently required for road project
Account Assistant – 1 to 2 years Exp
Purchase Officer : 1 to 2 years Exp
Store Keeper : 1 to 2 years Exp.
Computer Operator : 1 to 2 years Exp
Surveyor : 2 to 3 years Exp.
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
REQUIRED
We required a fresher/trained individual, which has done DMLT or has experience as Lab technician. Male candidates is only preferred.
Salary will be negotiated as per the desirable candidate.
22-B Bakshinagar (180001)
near Arya Samaj Mandir
Contact No.
9070799001, 9070799010
