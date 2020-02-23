Employment Feb 23, 2020

REQUIRED

SUPER STOCKIST

for

Jammu Region

Deals in Spices & Masala

Contact:

9953204895, 7780873562

JOB REQUIRED

Required Marketing Salesman having Experience Minimum 2 years in (FMCG)

No. of Posts – 4 No.

Place Jammu

Mobile No. 7006114701

Interview started from Monday

SAI INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL HIRANAGAR, Distt. Kathua (J&K)

45 km from Pathankot (Session 2020-21) Requires NTT, PRT, TGT for all subjects. Handsome salary. Free accommodation + breakfast + Lunch. Principal Shiv Shah. 9906175469

Pharmacist

required

MALE CANDIDATE

WITH SUFFICENT

KNOWLEDGE OF MEDICINES

SALARY 9000 TO 11000

CONTACT 9682178016

CHENAB VALLEY PUBLIC SCHOOL, RANJAN

STAFF REQUIRED

PRT : B.A/ B.Sc, M.A/M.Sc with B. Ed

NTT : B.A/ B.Sc, NTT

P.G.T : M.Sc Botany, M.Sc Zoology

Minimum experience of 2 years

Salary negotiable. Free Transport

Facility Available

For any queries, please Contact

Mob. 9858222708, 7051874436

Wanted Driver

NEED OF EXPERIENCE DRIVER FOR DRIVING HOMELY CAR. MUST HAVE VALID LICENCE. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

CONTACT NO: 9419124218

REQUIRED

AUDIT Executive Qualifications CA INTER /CS INTER or Graduate having experience in Audits, IncomeTax and GST return

filing for CA Office.

Contact: CA Manjeet Singh 9419202611, 9070100002

Wanted Typist & Peon

Wanted Typist cum Computer Knowing Boy and Peon for Factory at EPIP Kartholi (MIF) Flats Bari Brahmna with Good Command and Conversation in English two wheeler with licence is must for Typist. Preference will be given to Bari Brahmna area residents. Salary Negotiable. Contact us between 3 pm to 6 pm from Monday to Friday for Interview.

Shanti Associates

Block ‘A’ 2nd Floor EPIP (MIF) Kartholi

Near Third Gole Chakkar Inside Kala Gate

Bari Brahmna. LL: 01923-222732

SGSD INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL,

DOMANA

STAFF REQUIRED

Post : Qualification

1. TGT (All subjects) : M.A/B.A and B.Ed

2. N.T.T : Trained Nursery Teacher

3. Music Teacher : M.A/ B.A

4. Dance Teacher : M.A/ B.A

5. Physical Instructor :- B.P.Ed

Candidates should have good communication. Teachers with experience will be preferred. Freshers can also apply. If interested feel free to call at 9596640808. Desired candidates can send their Resume in person before 3rd March 2020

REQUIRED

MNC Jobs – Sal 15K – 20K

Industrial Jobs – Sal 15-20K

Hotel Jobs – Sal 15-20K

IT Jobs – Sal 10-15K

Teachers Jobs – Sal 10 -15K

Telle Callers – Sal 8-10K

9596707607, 9906231386

Urgently Required

A Female Laboratory Technician for running a Laboratory at Jainpur to work from morning 7.00 AM upto 12.00 Noon. Salary Negotiable. May please contact on the following (Mob) No: 9419207339, 9419207339

TUTORS REQUIRED

1st to 10th (CBSE & JKBOSE), 11th, 12th (Med, Non-Med, Commerce, Arts), NEET/AIMS/ JEE (Mains and Advance)/ BA, BCOM, BSC, BBA, BCA, MCA, MBA, MA, MCOM, BANK PO /CLERK, IBPS,SBI, SSC JKSSB, BSF, JK-POLICE, KAS, IAS, NDA, CDS DEFENCE,IELTS, SPOKEN ENGLISH, GRAMMAR, ALL COMPUTER COURSES.

For Famous Institute at Kacci Chowni Jammu

CALL/MESSAGE/WHATSAPP: 9149505059

Home Tutors/Students all apply freely

REQUIRED

Stewards – 3 nos.

at Patni Top

Contact:

7006428457

REQUIRED

Banquet manager

supervisor

Cook

Required

Hotel mansar

Raghunath bazaar

Jammu.

8715000091

Staff required for restaurant

1. Cashier with basic computer skills.

2.Chef (Indian curries)-CDP

3.Chef (Indian)- Commi

4.Chef(Tandoor) – CDP

5.Banquet Captain

Interested Applicants Can Contact 9419187794 Between 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Required

1) Electrician for Project

2) Accountant ( Full Time/Part Time )

Salary Negotiable

Contact :

RAVISUN,

TRIKUTA NAGAR

MOB: 9717104343

Requirement

REQUIRE MALE CANDIDATE FOR FOLLOWING POSTS :-

1. Computer Operator having knowledge of Tally or Busy having experience more than 2 yrs (Timing 10.00 AM to 7.00 PM)

2. Part time Computer Operator having knowledge of Microsoft office (Word & Excel) having experience more than 2 yrs (Timing 5.00 AM to 8.00 PM)

3. Car Driver having valid License and Experience for more than 5 yrs (Timing 9.00 AM to 7.00 PM)

Salary Negotiable

AT KANAK MANDI IN ADVOCATE OFFICE,

Contact No. 9419186392, 9596733577

A MODEL INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION

GURHA BRAHAMANA (AKHNOOR) NEAR PEER-BABA

STAFF REQUIRED

Post

1. Principal – M.Sc./M.A B.Ed Male/Female 3 yrs Exp.

2. Co-ordinator – B.Sc./B.A. B.Ed. Male/Female 2 yrs Exp.

3. Co-ordinator – B.Sc./B.A. B.Ed. For Kindergarten

4. Sports Teacher – B.A./B.PED

5. B.Sc./B.A./B.Ed. for General Line Trs.

Salary with good package for experienced

Male/Female Persons

Contact: 94193-55071, 8493039245,

01924253001, 9469553922

GD GOENKA

Pre-School REQUIRED

Coordinator-Salary 8 to 10K

Teachers-Salary 6 to 8k

near BSNL Exchange, Sidhra

Mob. 6005817954

Freshers can also apply

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Bari Brahmana SIDCO Indl. Complex based company required the following Manager/Staff on urgent basis.

1. Production Manager 1

2. Quality Checking Executive 1

3. Microbiologist (Lab) 1

4. Blow Moulding /Injection 1

Moulding -Operator

5. Accounts Executive 1

6. Plant Maintt. Executive 1

7. Sales Manager for Plastic 1

Bottles Sales

Kindly Contact on Following Nos:

1) 9906112848 2) 9419198002

Salary Negotiable

JOB JOB

Need pharmacist 3 male and 3 Female with drug license.

Qualification D Pharma or B Pharma

Contact No. 9419112921

Required

(1) Required a boy for doing online job work (Experienced)

(2) Require a boy for Stationery shop one year experience and have a valid Licence.

Cont : 9149442188

Urgently required for road project

Account Assistant – 1 to 2 years Exp

Purchase Officer : 1 to 2 years Exp

Store Keeper : 1 to 2 years Exp.

Computer Operator : 1 to 2 years Exp

Surveyor : 2 to 3 years Exp.

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

REQUIRED

We required a fresher/trained individual, which has done DMLT or has experience as Lab technician. Male candidates is only preferred.

Salary will be negotiated as per the desirable candidate.

22-B Bakshinagar (180001)

near Arya Samaj Mandir

Contact No.

9070799001, 9070799010