Akif scores hat-trick as J&K Bank thrashes JKPDC by 6-1; lifts title

27th J&K Football Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 22: Thrashing the department side of J&K Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) in a one-sided summit clash by six goals to one (6-1), the professional side of Jammu and Kashmir Bank lifted the title trophy of 27th J&K Football Championship, which was organised by J&K Football Association (JKFA) at GGM Science College Hostel ground, here.

The Championship was sponsored by J&K Sports Council, while the footballs were sponsored by VECTOR.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor J&K, Farooq Khan was the chief guest on the occasion, who interacted with players of both the teams and tested his soccer skills by kicking the ball to inaugurate the final match.

He was accompanied by Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Services and Sports J&K; Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director General Youth Services and Sports; Dr Naseem Javaid Choudhary, Secretary J&K Sports Council and Yudhvir Sethi, Senior BJP leader as the guests of honour.

The chief guest encouraged the players and advised them to play with sporting spirit and always preserve sanctity of sports and games.

On the occasion, J&K Football Association (JKFA) distributed kits among the clubs of District Football Associations (DFAs) of rural areas.

Earlier, in the final, the players of JK Bank team showed extraordinary soccer skills and dominated the game from the word go.

Akif scored a brilliant hat-trick, scoring 1st goal early in 3rd minute, 2nd in 14th minute and the third goal in the 19th minute of the match. Then Waris netted another goal for JK Bank team in 38th minute, before Prem scored back to back goals in 41st and 63rd minutes of the match.

Salah Shafi scored the lone goal for JKPDC in 81st minute of the match. The winners and runners-up teams were presented trophies and a galaxy of individual prizes by the organisers. The match was officiated by Muzzafar, Hilal, Dheeraj and Ricky.