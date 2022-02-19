Employment Feb 19, 2022

REQUIRED
A Sales Person for Jammu
from Electrical Base
with Good Salary and
Handsome Incentive
Interview on Monday
FOR SIDHARTH ELECTRICAL
Talab Tillo Vikas Lane
Near HDFC Bank Jammu
M: 7889390455
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
Required
Captain security and placement services
69, B.C Road Rehari Chungi
1. District Samba -2 No.
2. District Jammu -2 No.
Salary: 25000/- + Fuel +Incentive
ESIC Insurance and PF
Candidate should be graduate with good communication skills and having 2 wheeler with valid Driving License.
Send Resume on Mail ID: captainuandh@gmail.com
By or before 22-02-2022.
Contact No. 8803511283
SALESMEN REQUIRED
FOR LEADING
GARMENT STORE IN
KUNJWANI BYEPASS
CONTACT: 9906296089
URGENT REQUIREMENT
Cafe looking for the following positions
Captains 02
Desk hostess (female) 02
Stewards 04
Bar staff. Shakes, coffee & Mocktails maker 02
Chef conti. 02
Chef chinese -02
Experience recquired min 3 years
#_Good Hindi comms. and English reading
8899918010, 8825008924
Benelli Jammu, a leading Italian Super Bike store requires Candidates with Experience & Passionate for Bikes for following Responsibilities
1. Sales Executives /Advisors/Manager
2. Service Advisor /Manager
(With Computer Efficiency)
3. Technicians
4. Customer care Executive
Email:-ceo@benelli-jammu.com
Sanfort Pre-School Shastri Nagar
(320-A/321-A, Shastri Nagar,
Opp. Govt. Girls H.S.S, Jammu)
Experienced Teachers Required
for
Pre-Nursery to UKG
Candidate should have good hand in Art & Craft with good communication skills.
Salary No Bar for Experienced Faculty
(9796046468, 7006506673)
Crescent public school
CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU
Email :-
crescentpublicschoolchakbhalw@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337/8803760080
FACULTY REQUIRED FOR CHAK BHALWAL
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
At Crescent Public School, Disco Road, Janipur Jammu
Timing : 10.00 am to 2:00 pm
Come along with two passport size Coloured
photographs
English, Hindi, Maths, Science B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/BCA in
S. St., Computer-PRT relevant subject with B.Ed
ADMISSION OPEN
Session 2022-23 Chak Bhalwal Branch
Class: Pre-Nursery to 6th Class
REQUIRED STAFF
GRADUATE
SALES BOYS & GIRLS
FOR
SHI SCHOOL UNIFORMS
BAGRI MANDI CHOWK
TRIKUTA NAGAR EXT.
SALARY 10,000/- ONWARDS
PHONE : 9419181051
TIMINGS = 9:30 TO 7:30
WANTED
SHOP BOY
for a Grocery Shop. Salary: 7500.
Location – Rehari.
Contact 7889775756
Urgent required
faculty,
SHINE TUTORIAL
Exchange Road, Jammu
MATH, CHEMISTRY, COM,
REASONING, MATH, BIOLOGY,
upto 10th all subject
Mob : 7889747922, 7889410595
job vacancy
Required Male worker for Car Cleaning & Washing at Car Bazaar Sainik Colony, National Highway
For further queries call :
7889589973, 6005126056
Wanted
Sales Persons -03
Accountant -01
Female
Experienced
For Jewellery Stores
Gandhi Nagar & Jain Bazar
Contat: 9419181049
HOTEL STAFF REQUIRED
Waiter (M/F) 10 Nos Salary 8000-9000+ accommodation+fooding +Uniform free Room Boy (M/F) 05 Nos Salary 7500-8500 accommodation+fooding +Uniform free Kitchen Helper (M/F)05 Nos Salary 8500-11500 accommodation+fooding +Uniform free.
Experienced Candidates related to concerned and above mentioned department in the hotel industry will be preferred. Interested candidates 1st come 1st join from today at THE GRAND INN, Near petrol pump, adjoining Garden Estate Trikuta Nagar Jammu
9103433315,9419167675,9419129145
REQUIRED
Computer H/w Engr: 02
CCTV Technician: 02
Sales Executive: 03
Contact:
7889893254