Employment Feb 19, 2022

REQUIRED

A Sales Person for Jammu

from Electrical Base

with Good Salary and

Handsome Incentive

Interview on Monday

FOR SIDHARTH ELECTRICAL

Talab Tillo Vikas Lane

Near HDFC Bank Jammu

M: 7889390455

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

Required

Captain security and placement services

69, B.C Road Rehari Chungi

1. District Samba -2 No.

2. District Jammu -2 No.

Salary: 25000/- + Fuel +Incentive

ESIC Insurance and PF

Candidate should be graduate with good communication skills and having 2 wheeler with valid Driving License.

Send Resume on Mail ID: captainuandh@gmail.com

By or before 22-02-2022.

Contact No. 8803511283

SALESMEN REQUIRED

FOR LEADING

GARMENT STORE IN

KUNJWANI BYEPASS

CONTACT: 9906296089

URGENT REQUIREMENT

Cafe looking for the following positions

Captains 02

Desk hostess (female) 02

Stewards 04

Bar staff. Shakes, coffee & Mocktails maker 02

Chef conti. 02

Chef chinese -02

Experience recquired min 3 years

#_Good Hindi comms. and English reading

8899918010, 8825008924

Benelli Jammu, a leading Italian Super Bike store requires Candidates with Experience & Passionate for Bikes for following Responsibilities

1. Sales Executives /Advisors/Manager

2. Service Advisor /Manager

(With Computer Efficiency)

3. Technicians

4. Customer care Executive

Email:-ceo@benelli-jammu.com

Sanfort Pre-School Shastri Nagar

(320-A/321-A, Shastri Nagar,

Opp. Govt. Girls H.S.S, Jammu)

Experienced Teachers Required

for

Pre-Nursery to UKG

Candidate should have good hand in Art & Craft with good communication skills.

Salary No Bar for Experienced Faculty

(9796046468, 7006506673)

Crescent public school

CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU

Email :-

crescentpublicschoolchakbhalw@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337/8803760080

FACULTY REQUIRED FOR CHAK BHALWAL

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

At Crescent Public School, Disco Road, Janipur Jammu

Timing : 10.00 am to 2:00 pm

Come along with two passport size Coloured

photographs

English, Hindi, Maths, Science B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/BCA in

S. St., Computer-PRT relevant subject with B.Ed

ADMISSION OPEN

Session 2022-23 Chak Bhalwal Branch

Class: Pre-Nursery to 6th Class

REQUIRED STAFF

GRADUATE

SALES BOYS & GIRLS

FOR

SHI SCHOOL UNIFORMS

BAGRI MANDI CHOWK

TRIKUTA NAGAR EXT.

SALARY 10,000/- ONWARDS

PHONE : 9419181051

TIMINGS = 9:30 TO 7:30

REQUIRED STAFF

GRADUATE

SALES BOYS & GIRLS

FOR

SHI SCHOOL UNIFORMS

BAGRI MANDI CHOWK

TRIKUTA NAGAR EXT.

SALARY 10,000/- ONWARDS

PHONE : 9419181051

TIMINGS = 9:30 TO 7:30

WANTED

SHOP BOY

for a Grocery Shop. Salary: 7500.

Location – Rehari.

Contact 7889775756

Urgent required

faculty,

SHINE TUTORIAL

Exchange Road, Jammu

MATH, CHEMISTRY, COM,

REASONING, MATH, BIOLOGY,

upto 10th all subject

Mob : 7889747922, 7889410595

job vacancy

Required Male worker for Car Cleaning & Washing at Car Bazaar Sainik Colony, National Highway

For further queries call :

7889589973, 6005126056

Wanted

Sales Persons -03

Accountant -01

Female

Experienced

For Jewellery Stores

Gandhi Nagar & Jain Bazar

Contat: 9419181049

HOTEL STAFF REQUIRED

Waiter (M/F) 10 Nos Salary 8000-9000+ accommodation+fooding +Uniform free Room Boy (M/F) 05 Nos Salary 7500-8500 accommodation+fooding +Uniform free Kitchen Helper (M/F)05 Nos Salary 8500-11500 accommodation+fooding +Uniform free.

Experienced Candidates related to concerned and above mentioned department in the hotel industry will be preferred. Interested candidates 1st come 1st join from today at THE GRAND INN, Near petrol pump, adjoining Garden Estate Trikuta Nagar Jammu

9103433315,9419167675,9419129145

REQUIRED

Computer H/w Engr: 02

CCTV Technician: 02

Sales Executive: 03

Contact:

7889893254