Employment Dec 27, 2020

REQUIRED
MAID
AT
SAINIK COLONY.
Contact no
7006441048
Female Domestic
help and Female
nanny required at
Kulliya R.S.Pura,
Good Salary,
Food provided
Contact: 9797535863
REQUIRED
Female Home Tutor for Class 10th (SBSE) in Jammu City.
Salary Negotiable
Cell No: 7006924477
REQUIRED
Required Female Reporter for a Social Media Channel for Jammu. Fresher may also apply.
Contact: 9797318299
REQUIREMENT
OF
HOUSE MAID
NEED HOUSE MAID FOR HOME TO CLEAN UTENSILS, WASHING CLOTHIES AND DUSTING.
TIMING: 7 AM TO 6 PM
SALARY NEGOTIABLE
CONTACT: 9419124218
Quick n Host
Talab Tillo, Jammu
Job Vacancy
Computer Operator (Female)
Min. Qualification: Graduate + Computer Basics
Office Assistant (Female)
Min. Qualification: Under- Graduate
Send your resume at
Whatsapp 9596952123
Required staff
for chemist shop
Pharmacist-5
AdDress
Upper gadi garh
jammu
Contact-8492077395
VACANCY
Experienced/ Fresher Sales-executive & Lab Technician / Chemist for a reputed Cattle Feed Industry
Qualification:- Graduate
Jammu Province & Kashmir Province
Salary as per Experience and Competence
Candidate must have own bike
With Valid Driving Licence
Send your Resume on email:
Contact: 01923-220787-9086099194-7889741807
kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com
Required
MARKETING EXECUTIVE
For our new medical range
of products.
Qual: Graduate, 10+2.
Contact: 9596654822
Sec-2, Lane No 03, Nanak Nagar, Jammu
WANTED
Wanted a Marketing person for a leading Cancer Hospital in Chandigarh. Good Salary plus incentives.
9876022456
Dr. I P Singh
THE GREEN MAPLE
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Requires
A running Pre-School, Location Jammu, hereby inviting proposals (Sale/Partnership) before 20th of January, 2021.
Interested persons may send
Call/SMS to 7889935115
Female Required
ASHI requires Female Counselor for Neha Ghar, Salary 10,000/- p.m, MA Sociology/Psychology/MSW with Experience, Submit your resume to Secretary, Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh), Kachi Chawani, Jammu before 31st December, 2020 (O) 0191-2547059
Job Opportunity
REQUIRED FEMALE/MALE WITH GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AND SPOKEN ENGLISH, SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLING OFFICE PURPOSE **SALARY NO BAR**
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES MAIL YOUR RESUME AT info@trinityvaastu.com
CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719.
ONLY SERIOUS CANDIDATES MAY APPLY
Jobs and jobs
Jobs and Jobs we are offering Jobs at office Showroom Hotels -Shops Agencies, Hospitals Accountants Architecture and others.
We also do online work of Government E-Market Place (Gem)
Contact
8082592454
REQUIRED
ACCOUNTANT
Male or Female candidate having
* Minimum Qualification: B.Com/M.Com
* Minimum 5 years of experience
Post your resume at our email address:
associated.jmu@gmail.com
Urgent requirement for sales professionals
Experience : 5-7 Years in Dealer Network of Steel Product
Qualification : Diploma in Civil/Graduate
For Jammu 1 Post- Candidate should be based at Jammu
For Udhampur 1 Post – Candidate should be based at Udhampur
Rush in your CV’s to htc_he@yahoo.com