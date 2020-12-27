Employment Dec 27, 2020

REQUIRED

MAID

AT

SAINIK COLONY.

Contact no

7006441048

Female Domestic

help and Female

nanny required at

Kulliya R.S.Pura,

Good Salary,

Food provided

Contact: 9797535863

REQUIRED

Female Home Tutor for Class 10th (SBSE) in Jammu City.

Salary Negotiable

Cell No: 7006924477

REQUIRED

Required Female Reporter for a Social Media Channel for Jammu. Fresher may also apply.

Contact: 9797318299

REQUIREMENT

OF

HOUSE MAID

NEED HOUSE MAID FOR HOME TO CLEAN UTENSILS, WASHING CLOTHIES AND DUSTING.

TIMING: 7 AM TO 6 PM

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT: 9419124218

Quick n Host

Talab Tillo, Jammu

Job Vacancy

Computer Operator (Female)

Min. Qualification: Graduate + Computer Basics

Office Assistant (Female)

Min. Qualification: Under- Graduate

Send your resume at

Whatsapp 9596952123

Required staff

for chemist shop

Pharmacist-5

AdDress

Upper gadi garh

jammu

Contact-8492077395

VACANCY

Experienced/ Fresher Sales-executive & Lab Technician / Chemist for a reputed Cattle Feed Industry

Qualification:- Graduate

Jammu Province & Kashmir Province

Salary as per Experience and Competence

Candidate must have own bike

With Valid Driving Licence

Send your Resume on email:

Contact: 01923-220787-9086099194-7889741807

kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com

Required

MARKETING EXECUTIVE

For our new medical range

of products.

Qual: Graduate, 10+2.

Contact: 9596654822

Sec-2, Lane No 03, Nanak Nagar, Jammu

WANTED

Wanted a Marketing person for a leading Cancer Hospital in Chandigarh. Good Salary plus incentives.

9876022456

Dr. I P Singh

THE GREEN MAPLE

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Requires

A running Pre-School, Location Jammu, hereby inviting proposals (Sale/Partnership) before 20th of January, 2021.

Interested persons may send

Call/SMS to 7889935115

Female Required

ASHI requires Female Counselor for Neha Ghar, Salary 10,000/- p.m, MA Sociology/Psychology/MSW with Experience, Submit your resume to Secretary, Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh), Kachi Chawani, Jammu before 31st December, 2020 (O) 0191-2547059

Job Opportunity

REQUIRED FEMALE/MALE WITH GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AND SPOKEN ENGLISH, SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLING OFFICE PURPOSE **SALARY NO BAR**

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES MAIL YOUR RESUME AT info@trinityvaastu.com

CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719.

ONLY SERIOUS CANDIDATES MAY APPLY

Jobs and jobs

Jobs and Jobs we are offering Jobs at office Showroom Hotels -Shops Agencies, Hospitals Accountants Architecture and others.

We also do online work of Government E-Market Place (Gem)

Contact

8082592454

REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT

Male or Female candidate having

* Minimum Qualification: B.Com/M.Com

* Minimum 5 years of experience

Post your resume at our email address:

associated.jmu@gmail.com

Urgent requirement for sales professionals

Experience : 5-7 Years in Dealer Network of Steel Product

Qualification : Diploma in Civil/Graduate

For Jammu 1 Post- Candidate should be based at Jammu

For Udhampur 1 Post – Candidate should be based at Udhampur

Rush in your CV’s to htc_he@yahoo.com