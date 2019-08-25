Employment Aug 25, 2019

FAUZIA COMPUTERS
Requires efficient computer
typist having command over
Urdu Language. The willing
Male/Female candidate will
be paid a good salary. For
information, please call on
7006496521
REQUIRED CANDIDATE
Required female candidate for office having a basic knowledge of computer, having experience of HR Fresher can also apply or contact at M/s Business Trendz, Near DIC, Hatli Road, Kathua (J&K) mail your CV/ Resume at : business.trendzkth@gmail.com or
Contact No. 8899795663, 7889775298
REQUIRED
Accountant (B. Com/Computer knowing) 1
Computer Assistant 1
Computer Teacher (MCA) 1
Interview on 3 Sept 2019
at 2 pm
Principal BVM Ambphalla (CBSE) Opp. Army Gate 271 Jammu
Contact :- 2566474, 9796043272
Required
A Female Office Assistant for Data Entry on Computer.
Salary: 4000 – 5000
175 Shastri Nagar,
Near Ram Mandir.
Ph: 9796484732
Vacancy
Accountant: 01
Complete Knowledge of Tally,
Busy and GST
Only Experience candidates will be preferred.Salary no bar for right candidate.
Contact: 8082997074
Requirement
Female Candidate for Front Desk at Sanjay Nagar
Timing – 10 AM to 6:00 PM.
Preferable Female Candidate
Experience should be minimum 6 months.
Phone No: 9018383101, 9419185173
Required
Production Supervisor – Should be able to handle manpower and achieve the target of given production.
Female Assistant – For the female Managing Director of the company. Preferred MBA fresher.
Contact: 9796374333
Location: IGC Phase-1,
Samba, Jammu
Part time full time
EARN EXTRA INCOME
WORK FROM HOME
WORK 1-2 HOURS PER /DAY
Businessman, Shopkeeper, Retired, Students,
Housewife etc.
7889796383, 8146760856
Vacancy
1) Accountant Cum
Computer Operator (Busy Knowing+ GST)
– 2 (Male/Female).
2) Accountant for Manual Billing
-2 (Male/Female)
3) Office Boy (For Shop) -5 Nos
Qualification (5th to 12th)
Contact: 8082160733, 7006797900
M/s Sanjay Pen & Sty. Store
Opp. Hari Mandir Rehari Colony, Jammu
DRS PUBLIC SCHOOL HARSA DABBAR BISHNAH
(PG TO 8TH)
Require Teacher’s (Fluent in English) Experienced will be preffered.
(Freshers can also apply)
Contact No. 9419626878, 9906900033
Pick and Drop Facility also available
Urgently Required
1) Salesman 4 No. 10 K -15 K
2) Accountant 1 No. 15 K – 20 K
3) Driver (For LMV) 2 No. 10 K-12 K
4) Driver (For HMV) 1 No. 12 K – 14 K
5) Billing Counter Boy 2 No. 9K-11K
Choudhary Trading Co.
NH-44A, Adda Sarore
(Bari Brahmana)
Contact No. 8716036714, 7006003874
Shangrilla public school
Sarwal, Jammu. Ph. 2572170, 2571802
E-mail: shangrillajmu@gmail.com
TEACHERS REQUIRED
Kindergerten
Minimum Qualification – Graduate
Must be good in Handwriting
Ar Teacher
Classes- 1st to 7th
Must be good in sketch work and craft work.
Kindly do come with Biodata in all working days.
Timing : 9.00 am to 1.00 pm
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt Registered firm urgently requires 42 boys & girls for official and Non-official work in Jammu & other districts also
Income : upto 18,000 (as per Co. Rule)
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduate & above
Freshers can also apply
FREE HOSTEL FOR BOYS & GIRLS
So, Come with your Bio-data at
MLCC
Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu,
near Bata Showroom
CELL : 9906029039- 9796256081
Shangrilla public school
Sarwal, Jammu. Ph. 2572170, 2571802
E-mail: shangrillajmu@gmail.com
TEACHERS REQUIRED
Science Teacher
Qualification – B.Sc/B.Ed or M.Sc
Classes – 8th to 10th
Computer Teacher
Classes – 2nd to 7th
Kindly do come with Biodata in all working days
Timing : 9.00 am to 1.00 pm
YUVA SHAKTI DAY BOARDING SCHOOL
TEACHERS REQUIRED
requires teachers who can teach Science, Maths, English, S. St., Hindi upto class 10th B.Ed candidates shall be preferred. Salary will be 5,500 p.m. school transport available. Interested candidates may drop in for interview on week days. General line teachers can also apply. Teachers for kindergarten can also apply.
Sd/-
Principal
9796873500
BMA Wealth Creators Ltd
REQUIRE STAFF
Tele Calling Executive Female only
Qualification 10th, 12th above
Age : 18 to 30
Salary 7000 to 8000+ Incentive
Address City Plazza Basement near Tanishq Jeweller Maharaja Gulab Singh Marg Road Jewel
Interview Sunday, Monday, Tuesday
11 AM to 5 PM
Contact : 8803503566, 7596091428
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY IN WELLNESS INDUSTRY
TIME- MONEY- FREEDOM- LIFESTYLE
WORKING FROM HOME
YOU ARE INVITED FOR 20 MINS PRESENTATION
CALL NOW #
YUSUF AHMED # 9419247583
POOJA JOSHI # 8082086693
Staff Required
(From new plot to bantalab)
Computer Operator – 2 persons
Sales Girl – 2 persons
Helper / Labour -2 persons
ALPHA COLLECTION
Main Road Basant Nagar Jammu
Ph. 7006325709, 9419144001
Required
* Business Dev Manager – 01 No’s
for security services company for Jammu
(Experienced candidate will be preferred)
Perks : Good Salary + TA
Must have own conveyance
Contact No.
6005337409
Walk in Interview for Industrial
Marketing Executive: Export
MBA in Marketing: Fresher Salary 15 to 20K.
Personal Assistant to MD Female Graduate or MBA with good communication skills Salary: 15 to 20K.
Store Assistant: +2 or Graduate Fresher or 1 year Exp. Salary 10 Thousand.
9086085474/ 9086485474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Editorial
SMGS Hospital sans operative lifts
Why high acquittal rate under NDPSA?
Day of reckoning for owners of Benami property
R&B Deptt sans 6 posts of CEs
Fate of the puffed ‘Dry Port’ in Jammu
Why shying away from robust policy for audit?