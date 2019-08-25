Employment Aug 25, 2019

FAUZIA COMPUTERS

Requires efficient computer

typist having command over

Urdu Language. The willing

Male/Female candidate will

be paid a good salary. For

information, please call on

7006496521

REQUIRED CANDIDATE

Required female candidate for office having a basic knowledge of computer, having experience of HR Fresher can also apply or contact at M/s Business Trendz, Near DIC, Hatli Road, Kathua (J&K) mail your CV/ Resume at : business.trendzkth@gmail.com or

Contact No. 8899795663, 7889775298

REQUIRED

Accountant (B. Com/Computer knowing) 1

Computer Assistant 1

Computer Teacher (MCA) 1

Interview on 3 Sept 2019

at 2 pm

Principal BVM Ambphalla (CBSE) Opp. Army Gate 271 Jammu

Contact :- 2566474, 9796043272

Required

A Female Office Assistant for Data Entry on Computer.

Salary: 4000 – 5000

175 Shastri Nagar,

Near Ram Mandir.

Ph: 9796484732

Vacancy

Accountant: 01

Complete Knowledge of Tally,

Busy and GST

Only Experience candidates will be preferred.Salary no bar for right candidate.

Contact: 8082997074

Requirement

Female Candidate for Front Desk at Sanjay Nagar

Timing – 10 AM to 6:00 PM.

Preferable Female Candidate

Experience should be minimum 6 months.

Phone No: 9018383101, 9419185173

Required

Production Supervisor – Should be able to handle manpower and achieve the target of given production.

Female Assistant – For the female Managing Director of the company. Preferred MBA fresher.

Contact: 9796374333

Location: IGC Phase-1,

Samba, Jammu

Part time full time

EARN EXTRA INCOME

WORK FROM HOME

WORK 1-2 HOURS PER /DAY

Businessman, Shopkeeper, Retired, Students,

Housewife etc.

7889796383, 8146760856

Vacancy

1) Accountant Cum

Computer Operator (Busy Knowing+ GST)

– 2 (Male/Female).

2) Accountant for Manual Billing

-2 (Male/Female)

3) Office Boy (For Shop) -5 Nos

Qualification (5th to 12th)

Contact: 8082160733, 7006797900

M/s Sanjay Pen & Sty. Store

Opp. Hari Mandir Rehari Colony, Jammu

DRS PUBLIC SCHOOL HARSA DABBAR BISHNAH

(PG TO 8TH)

Require Teacher’s (Fluent in English) Experienced will be preffered.

(Freshers can also apply)

Contact No. 9419626878, 9906900033

Pick and Drop Facility also available

Urgently Required

1) Salesman 4 No. 10 K -15 K

2) Accountant 1 No. 15 K – 20 K

3) Driver (For LMV) 2 No. 10 K-12 K

4) Driver (For HMV) 1 No. 12 K – 14 K

5) Billing Counter Boy 2 No. 9K-11K

Choudhary Trading Co.

NH-44A, Adda Sarore

(Bari Brahmana)

Contact No. 8716036714, 7006003874

Shangrilla public school

Sarwal, Jammu. Ph. 2572170, 2571802

E-mail: shangrillajmu@gmail.com

TEACHERS REQUIRED

Kindergerten

Minimum Qualification – Graduate

Must be good in Handwriting

Ar Teacher

Classes- 1st to 7th

Must be good in sketch work and craft work.

Kindly do come with Biodata in all working days.

Timing : 9.00 am to 1.00 pm

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt Registered firm urgently requires 42 boys & girls for official and Non-official work in Jammu & other districts also

Income : upto 18,000 (as per Co. Rule)

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduate & above

Freshers can also apply

FREE HOSTEL FOR BOYS & GIRLS

So, Come with your Bio-data at

MLCC

Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu,

near Bata Showroom

CELL : 9906029039- 9796256081

Shangrilla public school

Sarwal, Jammu. Ph. 2572170, 2571802

E-mail: shangrillajmu@gmail.com

TEACHERS REQUIRED

Science Teacher

Qualification – B.Sc/B.Ed or M.Sc

Classes – 8th to 10th

Computer Teacher

Classes – 2nd to 7th

Kindly do come with Biodata in all working days

Timing : 9.00 am to 1.00 pm

YUVA SHAKTI DAY BOARDING SCHOOL

TEACHERS REQUIRED

requires teachers who can teach Science, Maths, English, S. St., Hindi upto class 10th B.Ed candidates shall be preferred. Salary will be 5,500 p.m. school transport available. Interested candidates may drop in for interview on week days. General line teachers can also apply. Teachers for kindergarten can also apply.

Sd/-

Principal

9796873500

BMA Wealth Creators Ltd

REQUIRE STAFF

Tele Calling Executive Female only

Qualification 10th, 12th above

Age : 18 to 30

Salary 7000 to 8000+ Incentive

Address City Plazza Basement near Tanishq Jeweller Maharaja Gulab Singh Marg Road Jewel

Interview Sunday, Monday, Tuesday

11 AM to 5 PM

Contact : 8803503566, 7596091428

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY IN WELLNESS INDUSTRY

TIME- MONEY- FREEDOM- LIFESTYLE

WORKING FROM HOME

YOU ARE INVITED FOR 20 MINS PRESENTATION

CALL NOW #

YUSUF AHMED # 9419247583

POOJA JOSHI # 8082086693

Staff Required

(From new plot to bantalab)

Computer Operator – 2 persons

Sales Girl – 2 persons

Helper / Labour -2 persons

ALPHA COLLECTION

Main Road Basant Nagar Jammu

Ph. 7006325709, 9419144001

Required

* Business Dev Manager – 01 No’s

for security services company for Jammu

(Experienced candidate will be preferred)

Perks : Good Salary + TA

Must have own conveyance

Contact No.

6005337409

Walk in Interview for Industrial

Marketing Executive: Export

MBA in Marketing: Fresher Salary 15 to 20K.

Personal Assistant to MD Female Graduate or MBA with good communication skills Salary: 15 to 20K.

Store Assistant: +2 or Graduate Fresher or 1 year Exp. Salary 10 Thousand.

9086085474/ 9086485474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com