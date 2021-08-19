Employment Aug 19, 2021

Urgently Required
Teachers for home tuition
Class 8th (Subject Maths)
Class 10th (Sub. Maths & Science)
Class 11th (Sub. Physics, Chemistry & Maths)
Contact only Non-Medical Stream
candidates
Venue: – Bhagwati Nagar
– Digiana Aashram
– Last Morh Gandhi Nagar
C/W- 7298264208
Required
One Computer Operator
Female
(Knowing Excel, Busy & MS Office)
Contact No:
9086000768, 94191-00768
JIV Sharma & Associates
Shri Hanuman Building
Beli Charana Jammu
Urgent Required
Courier Boys 11,000+ PF/ESI + incentive+Petrol Charges in Flipkart.
Packing Boys (10,500) (Day + Night Shift)
Security Guard 10,500 + PF ESI (Jewel)
Sales Executive (9,000+)
Accountant – 18,000+ (Ware House)
9906300427
Opp IIT Colg Shakti Nagar, Ampliux
Wanted
Required Salesman for Sale of below FMCG Products Age below 35 yrs.
Contact Mob No: 9622012345
During Office Time
JOB JOB JOB
Required for well established
company following personnels.
1. Salary Cum Service Engineers Salary (10,000+ other Benefits)
2. Sales Executive (Salary 9000+other benefits)
3. Office Boy (Salary: 7500)
Salary Negotiable for right candidate
Please send resume on Sanjayjyoti34@rediffmail.com
or Ring at Ph: 9086666767
Chemi Health Diagnostics
2nd Floor, Chowdhary Building, Sarwal Chowk Jammu
Ph: 01912564452, 9086666767
Visasmile Requires
Experienced
Visa- Counselor to
handle overseas Educational Placement of Students, Immigration, Permanent Residency & work Visa
Contact – 9682196202, 8492088832
SGSD INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
DOMANA
Requires
Principal: M.A/M.Sc, B.Ed, with at least 10 years of teaching experience.
Science Teacher: M.Sc, B.Ed with teaching experience.
Please apply in confidence onthe given Email
(principalsgsdschooljmu@gmail.com) along with photograph.
(Salary Negotiable)
Last date to Apply:- 21-08-2021
Date of Interview:- 23-08-2021
For further information contact on the given numbers:-
9596660061, 9596640808
Required
Required a sales person for
marketing in industrial areas of Jammu, Bari Brahmana,
Samba,Kathua and Kashmir
having own conveynience
(preferably) on salary plus
incentive basis.
Email resume to
nitin1987@yahoo.com
Urgently Required
Pharmacist : 1 TO 5 YEARS OF EXP.
Salary No Bar For Deserving Candidates.
84920-85474/94191-85091
Vishwa Bharati Senior Secondary School
Udheywalla Jammu
Required Staff
TGT-History : Post Graduate/Graduate
(Hons), with B.Ed
Apply within 7 days with full Bio-data along with
passport size photograph at school office at Akalpur Morh, Jammu or School email.
Email: vbpsjammu@gmail.com
Contact : 0191-2505885
Required
Document manager having good typing speed and Good command over english.
Should know basic office tasks like printing, formatting letters, making excel tables etc.
Preferred Qualification – English (Hons.)
Salary: 8000-11000
Location: Gangyal
Submit Resume through WhatsApp
Phone no: +91 6005733238
Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com
LAB CHEMIST REQUIRED
Lab Chemist
(B.Sc/M.Sc Chemistry or equivalent)
Experience : 1-2 years
Lab Location :
SIDCO Bari Brahmana, J&K
Email Resume to : bohraagrifilms@gmail.com
WANTED
Haryana Based Company manufacturing high quality cold drink, fruit juices and Zeera Soda. Requires sales executive through Super Stockist for J&K (U.T).
Contact :
8713826135 or 9667220969
Required
Male Office Assistant for running Administrative work for Trading company at Narwal, Jammu
Contact: 9149649387
Time: (12.00 Noon to 2.00 pm)
VACANCY
in a reputed NGO
for all districts of Jammu Division
Visit: www.ndf.net.in click
Get involved &
see current openings
For query Whatsapp (only):
8491070082 ( 10 am to 5 pm)
Mail: career@ndf.org.in
AMAR SINGH CLUB (Regd.)
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. A full time office superintendant (female/male) having at least 10 years experience in office work.
Qualification should be at least Graduate. Short Hand Typing is compulsory.
Short Hand Speed @ 90 WPM
Typing Speed @ 80 WPM
2. Stenographer
3. IT- Professional
Contact Club Office Number Before 28/08/2021
9796693190
Sd/-
Hony Secretary