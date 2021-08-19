Employment Aug 19, 2021

Urgently Required

Teachers for home tuition

Class 8th (Subject Maths)

Class 10th (Sub. Maths & Science)

Class 11th (Sub. Physics, Chemistry & Maths)

Contact only Non-Medical Stream

candidates

Venue: – Bhagwati Nagar

– Digiana Aashram

– Last Morh Gandhi Nagar

C/W- 7298264208

Required

One Computer Operator

Female

(Knowing Excel, Busy & MS Office)

Contact No:

9086000768, 94191-00768

JIV Sharma & Associates

Shri Hanuman Building

Beli Charana Jammu

Urgent Required

Courier Boys 11,000+ PF/ESI + incentive+Petrol Charges in Flipkart.

Packing Boys (10,500) (Day + Night Shift)

Security Guard 10,500 + PF ESI (Jewel)

Sales Executive (9,000+)

Accountant – 18,000+ (Ware House)

9906300427

Opp IIT Colg Shakti Nagar, Ampliux

Wanted

Required Salesman for Sale of below FMCG Products Age below 35 yrs.

Contact Mob No: 9622012345

During Office Time

JOB JOB JOB

Required for well established

company following personnels.

1. Salary Cum Service Engineers Salary (10,000+ other Benefits)

2. Sales Executive (Salary 9000+other benefits)

3. Office Boy (Salary: 7500)

Salary Negotiable for right candidate

Please send resume on Sanjayjyoti34@rediffmail.com

or Ring at Ph: 9086666767

Chemi Health Diagnostics

2nd Floor, Chowdhary Building, Sarwal Chowk Jammu

Ph: 01912564452, 9086666767

Visasmile Requires

Experienced

Visa- Counselor to

handle overseas Educational Placement of Students, Immigration, Permanent Residency & work Visa

Contact – 9682196202, 8492088832

SGSD INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

DOMANA

Requires

Principal: M.A/M.Sc, B.Ed, with at least 10 years of teaching experience.

Science Teacher: M.Sc, B.Ed with teaching experience.

Please apply in confidence onthe given Email

(principalsgsdschooljmu@gmail.com) along with photograph.

(Salary Negotiable)

Last date to Apply:- 21-08-2021

Date of Interview:- 23-08-2021

For further information contact on the given numbers:-

9596660061, 9596640808

Required

Required a sales person for

marketing in industrial areas of Jammu, Bari Brahmana,

Samba,Kathua and Kashmir

having own conveynience

(preferably) on salary plus

incentive basis.

Email resume to

nitin1987@yahoo.com

Urgently Required

Pharmacist : 1 TO 5 YEARS OF EXP.

Salary No Bar For Deserving Candidates.

84920-85474/94191-85091

Vishwa Bharati Senior Secondary School

Udheywalla Jammu

Required Staff

TGT-History : Post Graduate/Graduate

(Hons), with B.Ed

Apply within 7 days with full Bio-data along with

passport size photograph at school office at Akalpur Morh, Jammu or School email.

Email: vbpsjammu@gmail.com

Contact : 0191-2505885

Required

Document manager having good typing speed and Good command over english.

Should know basic office tasks like printing, formatting letters, making excel tables etc.

Preferred Qualification – English (Hons.)

Salary: 8000-11000

Location: Gangyal

Submit Resume through WhatsApp

Phone no: +91 6005733238

Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com

LAB CHEMIST REQUIRED

Lab Chemist

(B.Sc/M.Sc Chemistry or equivalent)

Experience : 1-2 years

Lab Location :

SIDCO Bari Brahmana, J&K

Email Resume to : bohraagrifilms@gmail.com

WANTED

Haryana Based Company manufacturing high quality cold drink, fruit juices and Zeera Soda. Requires sales executive through Super Stockist for J&K (U.T).

Contact :

8713826135 or 9667220969

Required

Male Office Assistant for running Administrative work for Trading company at Narwal, Jammu

Contact: 9149649387

Time: (12.00 Noon to 2.00 pm)

VACANCY

in a reputed NGO

for all districts of Jammu Division

Visit: www.ndf.net.in click

Get involved &

see current openings

For query Whatsapp (only):

8491070082 ( 10 am to 5 pm)

Mail: career@ndf.org.in

AMAR SINGH CLUB (Regd.)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. A full time office superintendant (female/male) having at least 10 years experience in office work.

Qualification should be at least Graduate. Short Hand Typing is compulsory.

Short Hand Speed @ 90 WPM

Typing Speed @ 80 WPM

2. Stenographer

3. IT- Professional

Contact Club Office Number Before 28/08/2021

9796693190

Sd/-

Hony Secretary