Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 rocks Afghanistan

New Delhi, August 19: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 122 kilometer North-Northeast of Kabul in Afghanistan on Thursday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, tremors can be felt at around 11.20 am today with latitude and longitude, 35.53 and 69.84.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 19-08-2021, 11:22:49 IST, Lat: 35.53 & Long: 69.84, Depth: 92 Km , Location: 122km NNE of Kabul, Afghanistan,” tweeted National Centre for Seismology.

No casualty has been reported so far. (Agencies)