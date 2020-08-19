Employment Aug 19, 2020

“JOBS”

A unique opportunity to begin your carrier with a Multinational company.

Eligibility criteria:-

1. Both Male and Female.

2. Qualification:- 12th and above.

Age:- 21years and above.

You can earn 20000 to 50000/ P/M. under the able mentorship of huge experienced people.

Call for interview

7006637792, 7006234826

Work From Home

(Offline / Online)

Students, Housewives,

Retired Person etc.

Contact :- 9596068618

Timing :- 10 am to 5 pm

REQUIRED

An experienced Hotel Receptionist with full knowledge of Computer working. Interested persons may send detailed Resume with latest Photograph on E-Mail-

krishanaplaza2001@yahoo.co.in

Vacancy

*Autocadd software operator

(For Modular Kitchen Sales)

Narang Furniture Co., Gangyal

Contact: 8899700777

nfc@live.in

Required

Accountant : Fully trained in Tally ERP 9.0

Marketing Person : Having knowledge of Hardware & Sanitary field

Sales Person : Sanitary items and Tiles

Contact : 9419181700, 9419109960

Trikuta Agencies : Opp BSF Double Iron Gate, Paloura

Urgently required

M/F candidates with good communication skill from sales background and good knowledge of BPO Sector in Jammu.

Salary – 6500 to 9500

Qualification – 12th or Any Degree

Fresher Can Also Apply

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu

Contact – 7006176140 / 8433900679

REQUIRED

Accountant required having knowledge of books keeping Full Time/Part Time.

Contact : CA Abhishek Mahajan

North Block Bahu Plaza,

Hall No. 111A, Ist Floor

Mob. 9419191336, 9858539885

REQUIRED

A well trained Accountant having full knowledge of busy and minimum experience of 5 years.

Contact :

9796004623

Required Telecallers/Counselor

for a Consultany

in Gandhi Nagar

7006127327

Required

An Accountant (part time) with complete knowledge of GST returns and well versed with software’s like Marg / Busy.

Send resume to :

orkanenergy@gmail.com

9797665533

Urgently Required for MNC’s

1) Receptionist – Qual 12/Grad – Sal 8K – 10K

2) Telle Caller – Qual 12 – Sal 8K-10K

3) Counsellor – Qual – Grad – Sal 10K-15K

4) H.R. Coordinator Qual – MBA – Sal 10K – 15K

5) Marketing Exe. Qual – Grad Sal 10K-20K

Skyline Placement Services

Address: Suri Plaza, Sidco Chowk,

Near Old HDFC Bank, Bari – Brahmana

Ph. 7006221627, 9086930655

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Hr Executive

Relationship Manager

Receptionist/Telecaller

Coordinator(M/F)

Teacher(Work from home)

Security Guard/Delivery Boy

9596872368, 9086760278

URGENT REQUIRED

Courier Boys – 92,00+ Petrol

Charge+ Mobile Charge+ Incentive

on Spot Joining

9906300427

Talab Tillo Near Sai Mandir

Urgently Reqd. MNC

Electronic Engineer -10K – 15K

Mech./ Elect. -8K – 25K

ITI Fitter, Electrician -8K-30K

Civil Exp. Fresher- 8K-18K

Supervisor (Graduate) -8K-15K

Accountant (Exp.) -15K-25K

Production Planning Officer – 30K-50K

Banking Jobs – 15K-25K

Ph.No: 8082189812