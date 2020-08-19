Heavy rains lash Delhi

NEW DELHI : Delhi received heavy rains since early morning on Wednesday, leading to a drop in the mercury and waterlogging in some areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rains are likely during the day.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the axis of monsoon will remain close to the national capital till Thursday.

Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are also feeding moisture to the region, he said.

The weather was pleasant in the national capital on Wednesday morning.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 139.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 11 per cent.

Overall, it has recorded 457.8 mm rainfall, six per cent more than the normal of 433.2 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

Wednesday’s heavy rains led to waterlogging in some areas and key stretches of major roads in the city. (AGENCIES)