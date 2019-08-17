Employment Aug 17, 2019

REQUIRED

maid

for Sainik Colony Jammu

Contact Number:

7006441048

Accountants

Required for a leading manufacturing firm in SIDCO Bari Brahmana. Freshers may apply too. Mail your CV to abhipanache@gmail.com

Wanted

A office boy at Subash Nagar

Timing 10 to 5 PM

Salary – 4500/-

(M) 9906205984

PART TIME/FULL TIME

EARN EXTRA INCOME

WORK FROM HOME/OFFICE HOUSEWIVES, STUDENTS RETIRED PERSONS, BUSINESSMEN & OTHERS.

AVAIL THE OPPORTUNITY YOUR CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE.

CALL: SATISH AMBARDAR

7780893262, 8803776971

VACANCY

1. Telly Caller (F)

2. Insurance Advisor (M)

3. Service Advisor (M)

4. Computer Operator (F)

Contact:

Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu

9419352123

Urgently Required for Industry

Production Supervisor: 3 to 6 years Experience with Agro Chemical or Pesticide Industry. Salary 25 to 30 Thousand.

Quality Chemist: 3 to 5 years Experience with Agrochemical or Pesticide Industry. Salary 25 to 30 thousand.

90860-85474, 90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Golden Opportunity

for

all jobless and job seekers

Work : Councelling & Industry Wellness

Monthly Income : 8000-18000

Qualification : 12th or above

Come and grab your

opportunity

Ph No. 7006120480, 7006468105

Urgently Required in MNC’s

* B.Sc. Chem/B.Pharma- 10 Nos.- Sal- 12K -16K

* Chef for 5 Star – 2 Nos. – Sal -20K-30K

* Sr. Accountant Experienced – 2 Nos. – Sal-40K-50K

* Restaurant Manager- 1 No. Sal -30K-40K

* Boiler Operator- 1No. Sal 25K-30K

* Receptionist (F) 10 No.- Sal- 8K-12K

On Spot Interview

Skyline Placement Services

Near- Nideesh Apartment, Opp. Bagri Mandi, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Ph.: 7006221627, 7006111894, 9086930655

Choudhary power projects pvt ltd

Choudhary towers, 3rd Floor, Sec-1 A Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Computer Operator = 1 No.

Experience – 2-3 years (Complete Knowledge of MS Office, typing speed 40-50 WPM)

Salary – Rs 12 K – 15 K

Send your resume at career@cpppl.org or your resume should reach our office at above mentioned address before 20th August, 2019.

Contact No. +91-8082307130

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Senior Accountant = 1 No.

Experience – Min. 10 years (Complete Knowledge of GST, Tally, TDS, Income Tax & P. Fund)

Salary – Rs 40 K – 50 K

Send your resume at career@cpppl.org or your resume should reach our office at above mentioned address before 20th August, 2019.

Contact No. +91-8082307130

Staff Wanted

* Science Tr- M.Sc, B.Sc

* Urdu Tr. – MA, B.A (Urdu)

* Comp Tr. – MCA, BCA

* Art & Craft- Experienced

* PET Tr- Experienced

* Music & Dance Tr- Experienced

* Nursery Trained Tr- Experienced

Step in for Interview on 16,17,18th Aug 2019 between 11 AM to 1 PM

DR AMBEDKAR CONVENT SCHOOL

BANTALAB JAMMU

7298107471, 8492012304, 9419133268

REQUIRED

Delivery boy

Front Desk Executive (F/M)

Contact :

LAZIZ PIZZA

Roop Nagar

Jammu

Ph. 9796479652

Urgently Required

1) Driver for private Santro Car at

Nitco Lane Talab Tillo

Timing 7.00 am to 5 pm

Salary Rs 9000/ Per Month

2) One female teacher for

6th, 7th, 8th class subject

Science Inst. at Satwari

Timing 3.30 to 6.30 pm

Contact : 7006458695

Required Beautician

Mrs Mannequin

Salon & SPA

Opp. Q Block Janipur Housing Colony Jammu

Contact No.

7889873607, 9797500399

Required

(1) Security Guards – 20 Nos

(2) Gun Man- 10 Nos

Arising Security Services

Baribrahmna Samba

8082234880, 9682592956

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar (near Khalsa College), Jammu

Ph No. 9419296974

STAFF REQUIRED

1. MA, B.Ed for classes 11th & 12th Sub : English

2. MA, B.Ed to teach upto 10th classes

Sub : English & Hindi

3. B.A, B.Ed to teach upto 5th Classes

Sub : All subjects

Candidates with minimum 2 years of experience

can apply on or before 22 Aug 2019

Crescent Public School

Crescent (Disco) Road, Jammu

Ph. No. 0191-2535337

Required immediately

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

1. N.T.T Nursery Trained – Relevant Qualification

2. PTI- B.P.Ed