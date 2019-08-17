Employment Aug 17, 2019

By
Daily Excelsior
-

REQUIRED
maid
for Sainik Colony Jammu
Contact Number:
7006441048

Accountants
Required for a leading manufacturing firm in SIDCO Bari Brahmana. Freshers may apply too. Mail your CV to abhipanache@gmail.com

Wanted
A office boy at Subash Nagar
Timing 10 to 5 PM
Salary – 4500/-
(M) 9906205984

PART TIME/FULL TIME
EARN EXTRA INCOME
WORK FROM HOME/OFFICE HOUSEWIVES, STUDENTS RETIRED PERSONS, BUSINESSMEN & OTHERS.
AVAIL THE OPPORTUNITY YOUR CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE.
CALL: SATISH AMBARDAR
7780893262, 8803776971

VACANCY
1. Telly Caller (F)
2. Insurance Advisor (M)
3. Service Advisor (M)
4. Computer Operator (F)
Contact:
Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu
9419352123

Urgently Required for Industry
Production Supervisor: 3 to 6 years Experience with Agro Chemical or Pesticide Industry. Salary 25 to 30 Thousand.
Quality Chemist: 3 to 5 years Experience with Agrochemical or Pesticide Industry. Salary 25 to 30 thousand.
90860-85474, 90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Golden Opportunity
for
all jobless and job seekers
Work : Councelling & Industry Wellness
Monthly Income : 8000-18000
Qualification : 12th or above
Come and grab your
opportunity
Ph No. 7006120480, 7006468105

Urgently Required in MNC’s
* B.Sc. Chem/B.Pharma- 10 Nos.- Sal- 12K -16K
* Chef for 5 Star – 2 Nos. – Sal -20K-30K
* Sr. Accountant Experienced – 2 Nos. – Sal-40K-50K
* Restaurant Manager- 1 No. Sal -30K-40K
* Boiler Operator- 1No. Sal 25K-30K
* Receptionist (F) 10 No.- Sal- 8K-12K
On Spot Interview
Skyline Placement Services
Near- Nideesh Apartment, Opp. Bagri Mandi, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Ph.: 7006221627, 7006111894, 9086930655

Choudhary power projects pvt ltd
Choudhary towers, 3rd Floor, Sec-1 A Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) Computer Operator = 1 No.
Experience – 2-3 years (Complete Knowledge of MS Office, typing speed 40-50 WPM)
Salary – Rs 12 K – 15 K
Send your resume at career@cpppl.org or your resume should reach our office at above mentioned address before 20th August, 2019.
Contact No. +91-8082307130

Choudhary power projects pvt ltd
Choudhary towers, 3rd Floor, Sec-1 A Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) Senior Accountant = 1 No.
Experience – Min. 10 years (Complete Knowledge of GST, Tally, TDS, Income Tax & P. Fund)
Salary – Rs 40 K – 50 K
Send your resume at career@cpppl.org or your resume should reach our office at above mentioned address before 20th August, 2019.
Contact No. +91-8082307130

Staff Wanted
* Science Tr- M.Sc, B.Sc
* Urdu Tr. – MA, B.A (Urdu)
* Comp Tr. – MCA, BCA
* Art & Craft- Experienced
* PET Tr- Experienced
* Music & Dance Tr- Experienced
* Nursery Trained Tr- Experienced
Step in for Interview on 16,17,18th Aug 2019 between 11 AM to 1 PM
DR AMBEDKAR CONVENT SCHOOL
BANTALAB JAMMU
7298107471, 8492012304, 9419133268

REQUIRED
Delivery boy
Front Desk Executive (F/M)
Contact :
LAZIZ PIZZA
Roop Nagar
Jammu
Ph. 9796479652

Urgently Required
1) Driver for private Santro Car at
Nitco Lane Talab Tillo
Timing 7.00 am to 5 pm
Salary Rs 9000/ Per Month
2) One female teacher for
6th, 7th, 8th class subject
Science Inst. at Satwari
Timing 3.30 to 6.30 pm
Contact : 7006458695

Required Beautician
Mrs Mannequin
Salon & SPA
Opp. Q Block Janipur Housing Colony Jammu
Contact No.
7889873607, 9797500399

Required
(1) Security Guards – 20 Nos
(2) Gun Man- 10 Nos
Arising Security Services
Baribrahmna Samba
8082234880, 9682592956

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar (near Khalsa College), Jammu
Ph No. 9419296974
STAFF REQUIRED
1. MA, B.Ed for classes 11th & 12th Sub : English
2. MA, B.Ed to teach upto 10th classes
Sub : English & Hindi
3. B.A, B.Ed to teach upto 5th Classes
Sub : All subjects
Candidates with minimum 2 years of experience
can apply on or before 22 Aug 2019

Crescent Public School
Crescent (Disco) Road, Jammu
Ph. No. 0191-2535337
Required immediately
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
1. N.T.T Nursery Trained – Relevant Qualification
2. PTI- B.P.Ed

