Employment April 9, 2021

REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT
Application on plain paper with contact number are invited for the post of Accountant (Full time) for Finance Company Age no bar. Send your resume to M/s Dakshish Associates near Central Bank of India, Greater Kailash Jammu.
Contact No.: 9419193121
REQUIRED STAFF
Center Manager (F) – 2
Teacher upto 10th: 7
Computer Teacher : 1
(New Classes Starts from 15th of April 2021)
Visit: TOPPERS’ STUDY CIRCLE
OPPOSITE J&K BANK (MIRAN SAHIB) NEAR SABZI MANDI (R.S. PURA)
CALL: 9070011150
Required URGENTLY
1. Accountant – 1 No.
(Known with Tally system)
2. Sales Executives – 1 No.
(Degree/Diploma/Graduate)
3. Receptionist – 1 No.
(Computer Knowing)
Contact: 9419316278, 9086060836
For Authorised CANON Partner
VP Sales & Servicing
5A/A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Near Police Station
FLY HIGH Required
1.COUNCELLOR 1 YEAR OF EXP (female)
2.HR:-female (2year of exp.)
3.TELECALLER – 6 month exp
4.Marketing executive M/F 1 year exp
5.Receptionist:-F
E-mail id:- flyhig00@gmail.com
Contact no. :-9419943008, 9622087787
Add. :- Gandhi nagar, jammu.
Interview Date:-10 april 2021
Interview Timing:- 11:00AM. to 4:00P.M.
Urgently Required
Teachers for 11th and 12th
Physics No. – 1
Chemistry No. – 1
Arts No. – 1
Cotnact: 9906275838, 7051068432
Urgent requirement
1. Sale Manager in Banking sector (15k salary)
2. Accountant female (salary negotiable)
3. Sale Executive (graduation must)
4. Talecaller + Receptionist
6. Electrician (Salary depend on experience)
7. Welder (Salary 13-14k 9hr)
8. Security (8k)
9. Helper (work 10hr-9k)(12hr-18k)
Contact us at: thumbssgreen@gmail.com
Sector D Shop No.-31 Sainik Colony, Jammu
8899199107,8899199165
Required Staff
* Need Office Person well versed in Excel, Marg Software having good speed and writing skills with Minimum 2 years experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4 PM – 1 No.
M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Water Tank.
Contact at: 9419193224
Email ID: hrsjk2014@gmail.com
JOB OPPORTUNITY
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Computer Operators and Assistant
Contact: 9596746771, 9936876342
FOLLOWING STAFF REQUIRED
Counsellor: Graduate/ PG-Fresher Exp.
Both: Salary 8 to 15 K.
Delivery Boy : 12th/10th- Salary 8 to 10 K.
Supervisor: 12th/Graduate- Salary 8 to 12 K.
Electrician: 1 to 5 years exp. Salary: 10 to 20 K.
Driver: LMV/Heavy: Salary 8 to 15 K.
9419202815/ 9419202817
shreekrishanbala@gmail.com
EA JOB
Multiple roles job in Barjani SIDCO Bari Brahmana Qual Graduate
Exp 2 years Car & Scooter driving must. Salary Negotiable Interview Sunday 11th Apr 11.30 am.
Mail resume at
thelastingknot@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Home Tutor (Experienced, Female only) for Student of Class 9th (CBSE) at Ext-1, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Teachers to contact directly, no calls from coaching centre.
Contact No: 9419282937, 9419115752
CAMBRIDGE MONTESSORI JUNIOR PLAYWAY SCHOOL, ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU
Urgently Required Class Teacher for Playway School.
Candidates should have fluency in English & good teaching experience.
Freshers can also apply.
Please send your CV to cmpsjmu@gmail.com
Contact No:
9845014916, 9541087798
WANTED LAB
TECHNICIAN FEMALE
Fresher in Pathology Sector
For Hari Clinical Lab Bantalab Near Ragubir Palace.
Mob: 7889637281, 9419260516
Salary: Negotiable
JOB VACANCY !!
Preferably Male, Basic Accounting, MS-Office, Internet Savvy
Salary – 8-9 K (Negotiable)
Timings – 10 to 6 PM
Work Location – Indira Chowk
Freshers aren’t needed !
M : 9622222262
DDU-GKY-STAY REQUIRED
1. Mobilizer – 2
2. English Trainer – 1
3. IT Trainer – 1
4. Retail Trainer – 1
5. Hospitality Trainer – 1
6. Placement Head experience
M.No: 9797202020/ 8716838008
209, Sec-4, Project Model School, Pamposh Colony Janipur
Main Stop, Jammu
Interview 9th April,to 17th April, 2021
Required
Steward
Room Boy
Dish washer
Bell Boy
For a reputed Hotel Situated at Residency Road, Jammu.
Contact : 094191-26534, 097974-10312
Job Vacancy
Marketing Sales Executive
(Must have 2 Wheeler)
Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu
NFC, Gangyal
Contact: 8899700777
nfc@live.in
URGENTLY REQUIRED
(Private Job Available)
1. Receptionist, Front Desk Executive
2. Accountant, Computer Operator
3. Salesman, Office Co-ordinator
4. H.R Management, Security Guard, Helper
5. Driver, Personal Car, Packing Boy, Room Boy.
Ph: 9086193986
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Trainer (Accounts): Expertise in Teaching Accounts- Tally, Busy.
Salary: Rs. 8000/-
Location: Digiana, Jammu
Via sending resumes at:
outsourcejk@gmail.com, apply within three days upto 11.04.2021 or contact at 7889487733 for enquires.
Sales Persons
Required
At
ichhapurti.com store
Janipur Colony
Phone no 9103456777
URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Store Supervisor, Dispatch & Packing Supervisor
2. B.Tech Mechanical Maintenance & Prosecution
3. Receptionist, Telle caller,
Address:- Sidco Chowk, Bari Brahmna
Contact no.:- 9622365951, 7298663220, 9796260300