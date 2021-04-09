Employment April 9, 2021

REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT

Application on plain paper with contact number are invited for the post of Accountant (Full time) for Finance Company Age no bar. Send your resume to M/s Dakshish Associates near Central Bank of India, Greater Kailash Jammu.

Contact No.: 9419193121

REQUIRED STAFF

Center Manager (F) – 2

Teacher upto 10th: 7

Computer Teacher : 1

(New Classes Starts from 15th of April 2021)

Visit: TOPPERS’ STUDY CIRCLE

OPPOSITE J&K BANK (MIRAN SAHIB) NEAR SABZI MANDI (R.S. PURA)

CALL: 9070011150

Required URGENTLY

1. Accountant – 1 No.

(Known with Tally system)

2. Sales Executives – 1 No.

(Degree/Diploma/Graduate)

3. Receptionist – 1 No.

(Computer Knowing)

Contact: 9419316278, 9086060836

For Authorised CANON Partner

VP Sales & Servicing

5A/A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Near Police Station

FLY HIGH Required

1.COUNCELLOR 1 YEAR OF EXP (female)

2.HR:-female (2year of exp.)

3.TELECALLER – 6 month exp

4.Marketing executive M/F 1 year exp

5.Receptionist:-F

E-mail id:- flyhig00@gmail.com

Contact no. :-9419943008, 9622087787

Add. :- Gandhi nagar, jammu.

Interview Date:-10 april 2021

Interview Timing:- 11:00AM. to 4:00P.M.

Urgently Required

Teachers for 11th and 12th

Physics No. – 1

Chemistry No. – 1

Arts No. – 1

Cotnact: 9906275838, 7051068432

Urgent requirement

1. Sale Manager in Banking sector (15k salary)

2. Accountant female (salary negotiable)

3. Sale Executive (graduation must)

4. Talecaller + Receptionist

6. Electrician (Salary depend on experience)

7. Welder (Salary 13-14k 9hr)

8. Security (8k)

9. Helper (work 10hr-9k)(12hr-18k)

Contact us at: thumbssgreen@gmail.com

Sector D Shop No.-31 Sainik Colony, Jammu

8899199107,8899199165

Required Staff

* Need Office Person well versed in Excel, Marg Software having good speed and writing skills with Minimum 2 years experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4 PM – 1 No.

M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony,

Near Water Tank.

Contact at: 9419193224

Email ID: hrsjk2014@gmail.com

JOB OPPORTUNITY

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Computer Operators and Assistant

Contact: 9596746771, 9936876342

FOLLOWING STAFF REQUIRED

Counsellor: Graduate/ PG-Fresher Exp.

Both: Salary 8 to 15 K.

Delivery Boy : 12th/10th- Salary 8 to 10 K.

Supervisor: 12th/Graduate- Salary 8 to 12 K.

Electrician: 1 to 5 years exp. Salary: 10 to 20 K.

Driver: LMV/Heavy: Salary 8 to 15 K.

9419202815/ 9419202817

shreekrishanbala@gmail.com

EA JOB

Multiple roles job in Barjani SIDCO Bari Brahmana Qual Graduate

Exp 2 years Car & Scooter driving must. Salary Negotiable Interview Sunday 11th Apr 11.30 am.

Mail resume at

thelastingknot@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Home Tutor (Experienced, Female only) for Student of Class 9th (CBSE) at Ext-1, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Teachers to contact directly, no calls from coaching centre.

Contact No: 9419282937, 9419115752

CAMBRIDGE MONTESSORI JUNIOR PLAYWAY SCHOOL, ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

Urgently Required Class Teacher for Playway School.

Candidates should have fluency in English & good teaching experience.

Freshers can also apply.

Please send your CV to cmpsjmu@gmail.com

Contact No:

9845014916, 9541087798

WANTED LAB

TECHNICIAN FEMALE

Fresher in Pathology Sector

For Hari Clinical Lab Bantalab Near Ragubir Palace.

Mob: 7889637281, 9419260516

Salary: Negotiable

JOB VACANCY !!

Preferably Male, Basic Accounting, MS-Office, Internet Savvy

Salary – 8-9 K (Negotiable)

Timings – 10 to 6 PM

Work Location – Indira Chowk

Freshers aren’t needed !

M : 9622222262

DDU-GKY-STAY REQUIRED

1. Mobilizer – 2

2. English Trainer – 1

3. IT Trainer – 1

4. Retail Trainer – 1

5. Hospitality Trainer – 1

6. Placement Head experience

M.No: 9797202020/ 8716838008

209, Sec-4, Project Model School, Pamposh Colony Janipur

Main Stop, Jammu

Interview 9th April,to 17th April, 2021

Required

Steward

Room Boy

Dish washer

Bell Boy

For a reputed Hotel Situated at Residency Road, Jammu.

Contact : 094191-26534, 097974-10312

Job Vacancy

Marketing Sales Executive

(Must have 2 Wheeler)

Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu

NFC, Gangyal

Contact: 8899700777

nfc@live.in

URGENTLY REQUIRED

(Private Job Available)

1. Receptionist, Front Desk Executive

2. Accountant, Computer Operator

3. Salesman, Office Co-ordinator

4. H.R Management, Security Guard, Helper

5. Driver, Personal Car, Packing Boy, Room Boy.

Ph: 9086193986

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Trainer (Accounts): Expertise in Teaching Accounts- Tally, Busy.

Salary: Rs. 8000/-

Location: Digiana, Jammu

Via sending resumes at:

outsourcejk@gmail.com, apply within three days upto 11.04.2021 or contact at 7889487733 for enquires.

Sales Persons

Required

At

ichhapurti.com store

Janipur Colony

Phone no 9103456777

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. Store Supervisor, Dispatch & Packing Supervisor

2. B.Tech Mechanical Maintenance & Prosecution

3. Receptionist, Telle caller,

Address:- Sidco Chowk, Bari Brahmna

Contact no.:- 9622365951, 7298663220, 9796260300