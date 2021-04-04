Employment April 4, 2021

Wanted

A female experienced full time Accountant is required for our concern Akshit Tiles.Salary negotiable. Please send your resume to Jalsa Retreat Akhnoor Road Jammu or contact personally on Mobile No 9419198634 from 10 am to 4 pm.

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

(english medium recognised by j&k govt)

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

teachers required

For Teaching Primary Classes = 3

For Teaching Middle Classes = 2

Come with photo copies of documents for interview on 5-4-2021 or 6-4-2021 from 9 AM to 1 PM

Required

Experienced Salesman having knowledge of Plywood & Hardware materials for Showroom sales as well as outdoor marketing in Jammu

Contact : 9419197477

10.00 am to 8.00 pm

Vacancy

Shiksha Bhavan Hr. Sec.

School, Bakshi Nagar Jammu.

1. B.Sc. or B.Sc. B.Ed.

2. B.A. or B.A., B.Ed.

Contact between 9 AM to 12 Noon on working days before 7th of April.

Principal

9419109264

Required

Required two counter salesman

One for miransahib, R.S.Pura

One for vikram chowk, jammu

Salary (Basic+Incentives 20000+)

Free accomodation

Fresher & Less educated can apply

Timing 9am to 9pm

Apply with complete biodata & photo,on whatsapp only

Whatsapp no.9419181136

Required

Female candidate required having good knowledge of excel, word, powerpoint and internet.

Office located in Gangyal Industrial area

Send resume at : info.pushap@gmail.com

9858542480

Required Warden

Application on plain paper with email & Contact No. are invited for the post of Warden (full time) in LBM School. Candidate should be graduate & female. App. can be send on nfbjammu@gmail.com or directly to the office at near Swami Vivekanand Hospital, Ambphalla, Jammu.

(C. No. 9419134284)

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

7006832169, 9906017701

JOB

Wanted X-Ray Technician at Usha Medicate, Chopra Shop Udhampur

Salary Negotiable

Mob.: 7006472461

REQUIRED

Required Accountant For Super Market Full Time

Address:- Lane No. 3, Vidhata Nagar, Bathindi Road Jammu

Contact No:

7006055884, 9419105353

VACANCY

1. Civil Building Engineer – 1, Experience 5- 10 years, Site: Jammu/ Vijaypur

2. Civil Building Engineer – 1, Experience 3-5 years, Site: Jammu/ Vijaypur

3. Civil Building Engineer – 1, For PMGSY Roads, Experience 5- 10 years, Site: Udhampur

Contact. No: 9070236111

Mail ID: kamalashiconstructions@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Accountant with minimum experience of 5 plus years in Busy and knowledge of GST.

Contact: 9796008888

Revant Communications

REQUIRED

1) Accountant Experienced Male or Female

2) Salesman Experienced

3) Sales Girl Experienced

Contact On: 94191-85372 Monday Between 2 PM to 4 PM at Mohalla Paharian Shalamar Road Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Staff Nurse/Pharmacist/ANM -7000/- (Qualification-Diploma)

2. Field Worker/Outreach Worker- 7500/- (Graduate/10+2 with relevant experience)

Please Contact with Complete Bio Data

jKSPYM Centre

H.No. 350 Lane No. 6 Suraj Nagar, Talab Tillo, Road, Jammu.

Ph: 9796043101/0191-2505073

JKSPYM Center

Vill: Purkhoo, Domana Akhnoor Raod, Jammu. Ph: 9796043101

JMD PLACEMENT

SERVICES

> Office Executive/Incharge

Graduate with Computer Knowledge Must.

> Office Boy

9797540035, 8980111556

Required

1.Night and Day supervisors for a industry in Gangyal.

2. Accountant having a good knowledge of GST and a minimum accounting experience of 3 years.

Interested may contact :-

7006918043, 9419104004.

Please call during working hours only.

Walk in interview at KK Enterprises phase

3rd Lane No. 22 Gangyal Industrial Area.

SHER-E-KASHMIR PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

BARI BRAHMANA, (SAMBA)

Ph. Offi. 01923-222883

Mob: 97966-21622, 98581-90820, 94191-54821

(Required trained & Qualified Staff)

1. M.A B. Ed (Eng) = 2

2. MA B.Ed (Hindi) – 2

3. MA B.Ed (Sociology) – 2

4. MA B.Ed (Economics) – 2

5. MA B.Ed (Mathematics ) – 2

or M.Sc Chemistry

6. M.Sc B.Ed (Physics ) – 2

Principal

Females Required

ASHI requires Warden : Graduate, Salary Rs 12,000/-

Counselor :- MA Sociology/ Psychology/MSW,

Salary 10,000/-.

Submit your resume to Secretary, Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh),

Kachi Chawani, Jammu

(O) 0191-2547059, 9419108155

Teachers Required

If you are qualified & competent to teach Maths, Science & English at Primary Level, Please send your CV (Whatsapp/Mail). You may visit with testimonials 10 AM – 12 Noon.

CRADLE 2 CRAYONS SCHOOL

Lower Roop Nagar (PO Muthie)

Jammu

9419296115, 9419190241

c2cplayschool@gmail.com

FAUJI PUBLIC SCHOOL

RAYA MORH PATTI

REQUIRES

1. 01 x Lecturer for Political Science for 11th & 12th Classes.

2. Qualification required – Master Degree with B.Ed (PGT)

3. Salary with EPF facility- Negotiable

4. Apply with Bio Data by 15 Apr 2021

Contact : House No. 1, Dashmesh Nagar, Digiana (Jammu)

Phone No. 96222-15546 & 91495-64411

JOBS@ NO REGISTRATION FEES !

1.. Tele Sales Associate’s (female’s)

Work from Home option also available for Exp. Candidates

Having Exp Of International BPO’S

Salary : 15k to 25k +perks

2. B.Tech/B.E Electronics & Communication fresher for Service Er profile

Salary 10k to 15k

Dream Makerz

423 A Gandhi Nagar # 8713000033

Required

Male/Female having knowledge of DTP work (Coreldraw) MS Word, Busy Software for shop.

Contact :

7051223344, 9419221606

Address : Pirmitha & Digiana Jammu

Required

lab assistant

Requirement of Lab Assistant at Dr Lal Path Lab (franchisee) at

Ekta Vihar Kujwani, Jammu

Contact No. 9419100049

Staff Required

URGENTLY REQUIRED THE FOLLOWING

PERSONALS

1. COMPUTER OPERATORS (MALE/FEMALE) Having Knowledge in MS Office and Busy.

2. SALES EXECUTIVES : (MALE) Having Sufficient knowledge in Sales.

3. STORE KEEPER: Having Rich experience in Store Handling.

INTERVIEW FROM 2 PM TO 5 PM

(05.04.2021 & 06.04.2021)

CONTACT AT : 8491911555 & 9596797770

JAY ESS SCIENTIFIC AGENCIES

Address of Interview at : 846 A Krishna Nagar, Opposite Commerce College, Canal Road Jammu

VACANCY

DRIVER

Wanted a driver to run small car Must hold valid license. Age between 25-50 yrs, Jammu city driving. Salary Rs 400/- per day + 2 times tea.

70068-35100, 94191-22858