28 shops gutted in massive fire in north Kashmir

SRINAGAR: As many as 28 shops were gutted in a massive fire in Baba Reshi area in the north Kashmir district of Baramulla.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Tangmarg Hilal Khaliq Bhat told UNI that the fire broke out in a shop situated in the market of the shrine of Sufi saint Baba Payam ud Din Reshi in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

“Fire tenders from different parts of the district were rushed to douse off the leaping flames, clearly visible from a distance,” he said.

However, he said the fire spread to nearby shops. “After strenuous efforts for several hours, the fire was brought under control,” he said, adding as many as 28 shops were gutted in the incident.

He said no one was injured in the incident, adding the cause of the fire was not immediately known. “A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up to ascertain the cause of the fire,” he added. (AGENCIES)