Employment April 27, 2021

JOB JOB
Wanted full time worker for Dairy & Poultry Farm, located in Simbal Camp Jammu.
* Salary Rs. 10,000/-
* Free food & Accommodation.
Contact Mobile:
7889554335
Face craft salon and spa Requires
Front Office Manager -Female
for Gandhi Nagar branch.
MBA or Min Graduate with good communication skills.
For interviews visit 19B/B Gandhi Nagar branch between 10am to 4pm.
Mob 8082520701
WANTED
WANTED a boy for TUMMY TICKLES with valid driving license.
Contact
0191- 3568414, 9419193857.
REQUIRED LAB
TECHNICIAN
We require DMLT Qualified Lab Technicians for Authorised Service Provider of Thyrocare (World’s largest preventive care Laboratory)
Contact with bio data at:
1st Floor Auqaf Complex Opp SBI Gandhi Nagar 8130703131,
thyrocaregandhinagar@gmail.com