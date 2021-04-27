Employment April 27, 2021

JOB JOB

Wanted full time worker for Dairy & Poultry Farm, located in Simbal Camp Jammu.

* Salary Rs. 10,000/-

* Free food & Accommodation.

Contact Mobile:

7889554335

Face craft salon and spa Requires

Front Office Manager -Female

for Gandhi Nagar branch.

MBA or Min Graduate with good communication skills.

For interviews visit 19B/B Gandhi Nagar branch between 10am to 4pm.

Mob 8082520701

WANTED

WANTED a boy for TUMMY TICKLES with valid driving license.

Contact

0191- 3568414, 9419193857.

REQUIRED LAB

TECHNICIAN

We require DMLT Qualified Lab Technicians for Authorised Service Provider of Thyrocare (World’s largest preventive care Laboratory)

Contact with bio data at:

1st Floor Auqaf Complex Opp SBI Gandhi Nagar 8130703131,

thyrocaregandhinagar@gmail.com